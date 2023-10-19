Blake Shelton Plans 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Blake Shelton is throwin' it on back with his next batch of tour dates. Like his 2023 tour, Blake's 2024 dates are being billed as the Back To The Honky Tonk Tour.

This week, concerts were announced for February and March at arenas across the USA and Canada. The opening acts for the new dates will be Dustin Lynch and Emily Ann Roberts. Blake plans to ring in the new year with a headlining show in his home state of Oklahoma.

When do Blake Shelton 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as October 27. Presales for fan club members begin October 24. Spotify, American Express cardmember, Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the American Express presale, you can use the promo password INGOLD, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Blake Shelton All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow Blake Shelton on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Blake Shelton's Zumic artist page.