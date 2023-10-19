View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Blake Shelton Plans 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Back To The Honky Tonk Tour' in North America
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published October 19, 2023

Blake Shelton is throwin' it on back with his next batch of tour dates. Like his 2023 tour, Blake's 2024 dates are being billed as the Back To The Honky Tonk Tour.

This week, concerts were announced for February and March at arenas across the USA and Canada. The opening acts for the new dates will be Dustin Lynch and Emily Ann Roberts. Blake plans to ring in the new year with a headlining show in his home state of Oklahoma.

When do Blake Shelton 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as October 27. Presales for fan club members begin October 24. Spotify, American Express cardmember, Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the American Express presale, you can use the promo password INGOLD, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Blake Shelton All Tour Dates and Tickets

Dec 31
Blake Shelton at Lucas Oil Live At WinStar Casino
Lucas Oil Live At WinStar Casino Thackerville, Oklahoma
Feb 22
Blake Shelton, Dustin Lynch, and Emily Ann Roberts at Giant Center
Giant Center Hershey, PA
Feb 23
Blake Shelton, Dustin Lynch, and Emily Ann Roberts at Little Caesars Arena - Detroit
Little Caesars Arena - Detroit Detroit, MI
Feb 24
Blake Shelton, Dustin Lynch, and Emily Ann Roberts at Fiserv Forum
Fiserv Forum Milwaukee, WI
Feb 29
Blake Shelton, Dustin Lynch, and Emily Ann Roberts at Cajundome
Cajundome Lafayette, LA
Mar 1
Blake Shelton, Dustin Lynch, and Emily Ann Roberts at Moody Center ATX
Moody Center ATX Austin, TX
Mar 2
Blake Shelton, Dustin Lynch, and Emily Ann Roberts at Brookshire Grocery Arena
Brookshire Grocery Arena Bossier City, LA
Mar 7
Blake Shelton, Dustin Lynch, and Emily Ann Roberts at SaskTel Centre
SaskTel Centre Saskatoon, SK, Canada
Mar 8
Blake Shelton, Dustin Lynch, and Emily Ann Roberts at Rogers Place
Rogers Place Edmonton, AB, Canada
Mar 9
Blake Shelton, Dustin Lynch, and Emily Ann Roberts at Scotiabank Saddledome
Scotiabank Saddledome Calgary, AB, Canada
Mar 14
Blake Shelton, Dustin Lynch, and Emily Ann Roberts at Spokane Arena
Spokane Arena Spokane, WA
Mar 15
Blake Shelton, Dustin Lynch, and Emily Ann Roberts at Tacoma Dome
Tacoma Dome Tacoma, WA
Mar 16
Blake Shelton, Dustin Lynch, and Emily Ann Roberts at Moda Center
Moda Center Portland, OR
Mar 21
Blake Shelton, Dustin Lynch, and Emily Ann Roberts at Save Mart Center
Save Mart Center Fresno, CA
Mar 22
Blake Shelton, Dustin Lynch, and Emily Ann Roberts at Acrisure Arena
Acrisure Arena Thousand Palms, CA
Mar 23
Blake Shelton, Dustin Lynch, and Emily Ann Roberts at Desert Diamond Arena
Desert Diamond Arena Glendale, AZ
Mar 27
Blake Shelton, Dustin Lynch, and Emily Ann Roberts at The Vibrant Arena at The MARK (formerly Mark of Quad Cities, TaxSlayer Center, iWireless Center)
The Vibrant Arena at The MARK (formerly Mark of Quad Cities, TaxSlayer Center, iWireless Center) Moline, IL
Mar 29
Blake Shelton, Dustin Lynch, and Emily Ann Roberts at INTRUST Bank Arena
INTRUST Bank Arena Wichita, KS

For the most up-to-date information, follow Blake Shelton on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Blake Shelton's Zumic artist page.

1
255
artists
Blake Shelton
genres
Country Singer-Songwriter
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Blake Shelton
Blake Shelton
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article Blake Shelton Extends 2022-2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
September 7, 2022
Blake Shelton Extends 2022-2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code &...
Tickets Country Modern Country Blake Shelton
1
2358
image for article Blake Shelton Adds 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info
August 11, 2022
Blake Shelton Adds 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info
Tickets Country Modern Country Blake Shelton
2
776
image for article Blake Shelton Plans 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info
May 20, 2021
Blake Shelton Plans 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Inf...
Tickets Country Modern Country Blake Shelton
2
1142
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart