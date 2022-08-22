View all results for 'alt'
Blanco Brown Adds 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Headlining shows, festivals, opening for Kane Brown
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published August 22, 2022

New York native Blanco Brown has added 2022 tour dates.

The headlining tour has over 20 concerts scheduled at mid-sized American venues from October into December. In the coming weeks, Blanco has a few festivals and charity performances before going on tour opening for Kane Brown in Australia next month.

When do Blanco Brown 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as August 24. Presales for Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio begin August 23. Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is APPLAUSE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Blanco Brown All Tour Dates and Tickets

Aug 23
ACM Party For A Cause Benefitting ACM Lifting Lives
ACM Party For A Cause Benefitting ACM Lifting Lives at Ascend Amphitheater
Ascend Amphitheater Nashville, TN
Aug 24
Bash on the Bay Country Music Fest
Bash on the Bay Country Music Fest at Put-in-Bay Airport
Put-in-Bay Airport Put-in-Bay, OH
Sep 3
Boots & Brews
Boots & Brews at Central Park - Santa Clarita
Central Park - Santa Clarita Santa Clarita, CA
Sep 17
Kane Brown, Blanco Brown, and Restless Road
Kane Brown, Blanco Brown, and Restless Road at Margaret Court Arena
Margaret Court Arena Melbourne, VIC, Australia
Sep 20
Kane Brown, Blanco Brown, and Restless Road
Kane Brown, Blanco Brown, and Restless Road at Hordern Pavilion
Hordern Pavilion Moore Park, NSW, Australia
Sep 23
to
Sep 25
CMC Rocks
CMC Rocks at Willowbank Raceway
Willowbank Raceway Willowbank, QLD, Australia
Oct 6
Blanco Brown
Blanco Brown at Jergel's Rhythm Grille
Jergel's Rhythm Grille Warrendale, PA
Oct 7
Blanco Brown
Blanco Brown at The Loud
The Loud Huntington, WV
Oct 8
to
Oct 9
Blended Festival - San Diego
Blended Festival - San Diego at Spanish Landing Park
Spanish Landing Park San Diego, CA
Oct 13
Blanco Brown
Blanco Brown at The Bluestone
The Bluestone Columbus, OH
Oct 14
Blanco Brown
Blanco Brown at Manchester Music Hall
Manchester Music Hall Lexington, KY
Oct 15
Blanco Brown
Blanco Brown at Lori's Road House
Lori's Road House Beckett Ridge, OH
Oct 20
Blanco Brown
Blanco Brown at Pop's Nightclub & Concert Venue
Pop's Nightclub & Concert Venue Sauget, IL
Oct 21
Blanco Brown
Blanco Brown at 8 Seconds Saloon
8 Seconds Saloon Indianapolis, IN
Nov 3
Blanco Brown
Blanco Brown at Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center (HMAC) Capitol Room
Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center (HMAC) Capitol Room Harrisburg, PA
Nov 4
Blanco Brown
Blanco Brown at Off The Rails Music Venue
Off The Rails Music Venue Worcester, MA
Nov 5
Blanco Brown
Blanco Brown at White Eagle Hall
White Eagle Hall Jersey City, NJ
Nov 9
Blanco Brown
Blanco Brown at The Underground
The Underground Charlotte, NC
Nov 10
Blanco Brown
Blanco Brown at Center Stage Theater
Center Stage Theater Atlanta, GA
Nov 11
Blanco Brown
Blanco Brown at Sadler Ranch
Sadler Ranch Fernandina Beach, FL
Dec 1
Blanco Brown
Blanco Brown at Varsity Theater
Varsity Theater Minneapolis, MN
Dec 2
Blanco Brown
Blanco Brown at Joe's Bar On Weed St.
Joe's Bar On Weed St. Chicago, IL
Dec 3
Blanco Brown
Blanco Brown at Piere's
Piere's Fort Wayne, IN

We recommend following Blanco Brown on social media, in addition to connecting with your local venue, to get the most up-to-date information.

Last year, Blanco released a song titled "Nobody's More Country." For more, check out Blanco Brown's Zumic artist page.

Blanco Brown
Country rap Trap
Blanco Brown
Blanco Brown
White Eagle Hall Jersey City, NJ
