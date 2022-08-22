Blanco Brown Adds 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

New York native Blanco Brown has added 2022 tour dates.

The headlining tour has over 20 concerts scheduled at mid-sized American venues from October into December. In the coming weeks, Blanco has a few festivals and charity performances before going on tour opening for Kane Brown in Australia next month.

When do Blanco Brown 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as August 24. Presales for Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio begin August 23. Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is APPLAUSE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Blanco Brown All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following Blanco Brown on social media, in addition to connecting with your local venue, to get the most up-to-date information.

Last year, Blanco released a song titled "Nobody's More Country." For more, check out Blanco Brown's Zumic artist page.