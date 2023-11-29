View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Bleachers Add 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

New shows and new album info
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published November 29, 2023

Bleachers, featuring singer-songwriter-guitarist-producer Jack Antonoff, announced their first run of 2024 tour dates.

Billed as From The Studio To The Stage, new shows are planned at venues across North America in May and June. The opening act will be Samia. Previously, the band announced a UK run for March. Bleachers also have festival performances and holiday shows next month.

In addition, Bleachers will release a new self-titled album on March 8. Listen to the new song "Alma Mater."

When do Bleachers 2023-2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as December 8. Presales for Artist begin December 5. Spotify, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues/ radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is BACKSTAGE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Bleachers Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Dec 19
The Ally Coalition's Talent Show - Bleachers at Jack H. Skirball Center For The Performing Arts
Jack H. Skirball Center For The Performing Arts New York, NY
Jun 15
Bleachers at Stone Pony Summer Stage
Stone Pony Summer Stage Asbury Park, NJ

Bleachers All Tour Dates and Tickets

Dec 2
to
Dec 3
Riptide Music Festival at Fort Lauderdale Beach Park
Fort Lauderdale Beach Park Fort Lauderdale, FL
Dec 3
97X Next Big Thing Tampa at Coachman Park
Coachman Park Clearwater, FL
Dec 7
Q101's Twisted Xmas at Aragon Ballroom
Aragon Ballroom Chicago, IL
Dec 9
KROQ's Almost Acoustic Christmas at Kia Forum
Kia Forum Inglewood, CA
Dec 19
The Ally Coalition's Talent Show - Bleachers at Jack H. Skirball Center For The Performing Arts
Jack H. Skirball Center For The Performing Arts New York, NY
Mar 19
Bleachers at O2 Forum Kentish Town
O2 Forum Kentish Town London, England, United Kingdom
Mar 20
Bleachers at O2 Forum Kentish Town
O2 Forum Kentish Town London, England, United Kingdom
Mar 22
Bleachers at O2 Ritz Manchester
O2 Ritz Manchester Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Mar 23
Bleachers at O2 Institute Birmingham
O2 Institute Birmingham Birmingham, England, United Kingdom
Mar 25
Bleachers at Barrowland Ballroom
Barrowland Ballroom Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
May 18
Bleachers and Samia at The Great Saltair
The Great Saltair Magna, UT
May 20
Bleachers and Samia at Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Red Rocks Amphitheatre Morrison, CO
May 22
Bleachers and Samia at Steelhouse
Steelhouse Omaha, NE
May 23
Bleachers and Samia at Grinders KC
Grinders KC Kansas City, MO
May 25
Bleachers and Samia at The Salt Shed
The Salt Shed Chicago, IL
May 26
Bleachers and Samia at The Sylvee
The Sylvee Madison, WI
May 28
Bleachers and Samia at Ryman Auditorium
Ryman Auditorium Nashville, TN
May 31
Bleachers and Samia at Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Greenway
Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Greenway Austin, TX
Jun 1
Bleachers and Samia at White Oak Music Hall
White Oak Music Hall Houston, TX
Jun 2
Bleachers and Samia at South Side Ballroom
South Side Ballroom Dallas, TX
Jun 4
Bleachers and Samia at KEMBA Live
KEMBA Live Columbus, OH
Jun 5
Bleachers and Samia at Stage AE
Stage AE Pittsburgh, PA
Jun 7
Bleachers and Samia at Westville Music Bowl
Westville Music Bowl New Haven, CT
Jun 8
Bleachers and Samia at Beak and Skiff Apple Orchards
Beak and Skiff Apple Orchards LaFayette, NY
Jun 10
Bleachers and Samia at MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park
MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park Boston, MA
Jun 12
Bleachers and Samia at The Met Philadelphia
The Met Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA
Jun 14
Bleachers and Samia at The Anthem
The Anthem Washington DC
Jun 15
Bleachers at Stone Pony Summer Stage
Stone Pony Summer Stage Asbury Park, NJ

For the most up-to-date information, follow Bleachers on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out the Bleachers Zumic artist page.

1
306
artists
Bleachers
genres
Alt Rock Indie Pop
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Bleachers
Bleachers
Dec
19
The Ally Coalition's Talent Show - Bleachers
Jack H. Skirball Center For The Performing Arts New York, NY
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article Bleachers Plot 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
February 2, 2022
Bleachers Plot 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Inf...
Tickets Alt Rock Indie Pop Bleachers
2
1596
image for article Bleachers Plot 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
May 18, 2021
Bleachers Plot 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Inf...
Tickets Alt Rock Indie Pop Bleachers
2
2286
image for article Charli XCX and Bleachers Ticket Prices Consistent for 2015 Tour as Co-Headliners
July 21, 2015
Charli XCX and Bleachers Ticket Prices Consistent for 2015 Tour a...
News Electro Rock Pop Rock Bleachers Charli XCX
1
1036
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart