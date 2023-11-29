Bleachers Add 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Bleachers, featuring singer-songwriter-guitarist-producer Jack Antonoff, announced their first run of 2024 tour dates.

Billed as From The Studio To The Stage, new shows are planned at venues across North America in May and June. The opening act will be Samia. Previously, the band announced a UK run for March. Bleachers also have festival performances and holiday shows next month.

In addition, Bleachers will release a new self-titled album on March 8. Listen to the new song "Alma Mater."

When do Bleachers 2023-2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as December 8. Presales for Artist begin December 5. Spotify, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues/ radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is BACKSTAGE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Bleachers All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow Bleachers on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out the Bleachers Zumic artist page.