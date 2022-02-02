View all results for 'alt'
Bleachers Plot 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Jack Antonoff and his band out on the road
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published February 2, 2022

Bleachers, featuring singer-songwriter-guitarist-producer Jack Antonoff, have announced their first run of 2022 tour dates. Despite the pandemic, the avant-garde pop-rockers played over 40 concerts last year, and this week they shared details for 16 more at mid-size venues across America from May into July.

Joining Bleachers as the opening act on select dates will be Allison Ponthier, Beabadoobee, Blu DeTiger, Charly Bliss, The Lemon Twigs, or Wolf Alice. Before the tour kicks off, Bleachers will headline two nights in Boston this March and the band also have a handful of festival gigs on their summer calendar.

When do Bleachers 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for their previously announced shows are now on sale. For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as February 4. Presales are currently underway for fan club members, Citi cardholders, Live Nation, and LN Mobile App. Ticketmaster, Spotify, and local venues/radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is the2022tour. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is CURTAIN, and the LN Mobile App presale code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the health and safety of all, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions. The newer variants are more contagious than previous strains of COVID, and booster shots are now recommended for everyone who has been vaccinated for over five months.

Bleachers Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Jul 26
Bleachers and Beabadoobee
Bleachers and Beabadoobee at Radio City Music Hall
Radio City Music Hall New York, NY

Bleachers All Tour Dates and Tickets

Mar 24
Bleachers
Bleachers at Roadrunner
Roadrunner Boston, MA
Mar 25
Bleachers
Bleachers at Roadrunner
Roadrunner Boston, MA
May 17
Bleachers and Allison Ponthier
Bleachers and Allison Ponthier at House Of Blues - Orlando
House Of Blues - Orlando Lake Buena Vista, FL
May 18
Bleachers and Allison Ponthier
Bleachers and Allison Ponthier at Jannus Live
Jannus Live Saint Petersburg, FL
May 20
Bleachers and Allison Ponthier
Bleachers and Allison Ponthier at Fillmore New Orleans
Fillmore New Orleans New Orleans, LA
May 21
Bleachers and Allison Ponthier
Bleachers and Allison Ponthier at Stubbs BBQ
Stubbs BBQ Austin, TX
May 24
Bleachers and Allison Ponthier
Bleachers and Allison Ponthier at House of Blues Houston
House of Blues Houston Houston, TX
May 25
Bleachers and Allison Ponthier
Bleachers and Allison Ponthier at South Side Music Hall at Gilley's
South Side Music Hall at Gilley's Dallas, TX
May 27
to
May 29
BottleRock Napa festival
BottleRock Napa festival at Napa Valley Expo
Napa Valley Expo Napa, CA
Jun 2
to
Jun 12
Primavera Sound Festival - Barcelona
Primavera Sound Festival - Barcelona at Parc del Forum
Parc del Forum Barcelona, Spain
Jun 15
Bleachers and Blu DeTiger
Bleachers and Blu DeTiger at The Tabernacle
The Tabernacle Atlanta, GA
Jun 16
to
Jun 19
Bonnaroo Music & Arts festival
Bonnaroo Music & Arts festival at Great Stage Park
Great Stage Park Manchester, TN
Jun 20
Bleachers and Wolf Alice
Bleachers and Wolf Alice at Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Red Rocks Amphitheatre Morrison, CO
Jun 23
Bleachers and The Lemon Twigs
Bleachers and The Lemon Twigs at Orpheum Theatre - Vancouver
Orpheum Theatre - Vancouver Vancouver, BC, Canada
Jun 25
Bleachers and The Lemon Twigs
Bleachers and The Lemon Twigs at Marymoor Park
Marymoor Park Redmond, WA
Jun 26
Bleachers
Bleachers at McMenamins Grand Lodge
McMenamins Grand Lodge Forest Grove, OR
Jun 28
Bleachers and The Lemon Twigs
Bleachers and The Lemon Twigs at San Jose Civic
San Jose Civic San Jose, CA
Jun 29
Bleachers and The Lemon Twigs
Bleachers and The Lemon Twigs at The Forum
The Forum Inglewood, CA
Jul 22
Bleachers and Beabadoobee
Bleachers and Beabadoobee at Thompson’s Point
Thompson’s Point Portland, ME
Jul 26
Bleachers and Beabadoobee
Bleachers and Beabadoobee at Radio City Music Hall
Radio City Music Hall New York, NY
Jul 27
Bleachers and Beabadoobee
Bleachers and Beabadoobee at Artpark Amphitheatre
Artpark Amphitheatre Lewiston, NY
Jul 29
Bleachers and Beabadoobee
Bleachers and Beabadoobee at Brewery Ommegang
Brewery Ommegang Cooperstown, NY

We recommend following Bleachers on social media and signing up for their email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

2021 saw Bleachers release two albums: Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night and a live album recorded at the famed Electric Lady studios. Both albums feature guest appearances from Bruce Springsteen, who was clearly a big influence on the new songs. The studio album also includes a feature from Lana Del Rey, while the live album includes a collaboration with St. Vincent. For more, check out the Bleachers Zumic artist page.

