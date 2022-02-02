Bleachers Plot 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Bleachers, featuring singer-songwriter-guitarist-producer Jack Antonoff, have announced their first run of 2022 tour dates. Despite the pandemic, the avant-garde pop-rockers played over 40 concerts last year, and this week they shared details for 16 more at mid-size venues across America from May into July.

Joining Bleachers as the opening act on select dates will be Allison Ponthier, Beabadoobee, Blu DeTiger, Charly Bliss, The Lemon Twigs, or Wolf Alice. Before the tour kicks off, Bleachers will headline two nights in Boston this March and the band also have a handful of festival gigs on their summer calendar.

When do Bleachers 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for their previously announced shows are now on sale. For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as February 4. Presales are currently underway for fan club members, Citi cardholders, Live Nation, and LN Mobile App. Ticketmaster, Spotify, and local venues/radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is the2022tour. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is CURTAIN, and the LN Mobile App presale code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Bleachers All Tour Dates and Tickets

2021 saw Bleachers release two albums: Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night and a live album recorded at the famed Electric Lady studios. Both albums feature guest appearances from Bruce Springsteen, who was clearly a big influence on the new songs. The studio album also includes a feature from Lana Del Rey, while the live album includes a collaboration with St. Vincent. For more, check out the Bleachers Zumic artist page.