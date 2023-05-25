Blessthefall Plan 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Blessthefall have announced 2023 tour dates to celebrate the 10th anniversary of their album Hollow Bodies.

The newly set concerts are planned at mid-sized North American venues coast to coast in August and September. The opening acts for the new dates are Caskets, Kingdom Of Giants, and Dragged Under. Blessthefall also have a festival performance at Virginia's Blue Ridge Rock in September.

Blessthefall All Tour Dates and Tickets

When do Blessthefall 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as May 26. Presales are currently underway for Citi cardmembers, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is ICONIC, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Blessthefall on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

