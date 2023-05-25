View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Blessthefall Plan 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Hollow Bodies' anniversary tour in USA
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published May 25, 2023

Blessthefall have announced 2023 tour dates to celebrate the 10th anniversary of their album Hollow Bodies.

The newly set concerts are planned at mid-sized North American venues coast to coast in August and September. The opening acts for the new dates are Caskets, Kingdom Of Giants, and Dragged Under. Blessthefall also have a festival performance at Virginia's Blue Ridge Rock in September.

Blessthefall Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Aug 18
Blessthefall, Caskets, Kingdom Of Giants, and Dragged Under at Gramercy Theatre
Gramercy Theatre New York, NY

Blessthefall All Tour Dates and Tickets

Aug 3
Blessthefall, Caskets, Kingdom Of Giants, and Dragged Under at The Observatory
The Observatory Santa Ana, CA
Aug 4
Blessthefall, Caskets, Kingdom Of Giants, and Dragged Under at Goldfield Trading Post - Roseville
Goldfield Trading Post - Roseville Roseville, CA
Aug 5
Blessthefall, Caskets, Kingdom Of Giants, and Dragged Under at Hawthorne Theatre
Hawthorne Theatre Portland, OR
Aug 6
Blessthefall, Caskets, Kingdom Of Giants, and Dragged Under at The Crocodile
The Crocodile Seattle, WA
Aug 8
Blessthefall, Caskets, Kingdom Of Giants, and Dragged Under at The Complex
The Complex Salt Lake City, UT
Aug 9
Blessthefall, Caskets, Kingdom Of Giants, and Dragged Under at Summit Music Hall
Summit Music Hall Denver, CO
Aug 11
Blessthefall, Caskets, Kingdom Of Giants, and Dragged Under at Varsity Theater
Varsity Theater Minneapolis, MN
Aug 12
Blessthefall, Caskets, Kingdom Of Giants, and Dragged Under at House Of Blues - Chicago
House Of Blues - Chicago Chicago, IL
Aug 14
Blessthefall, Caskets, Kingdom Of Giants, and Dragged Under at The Opera House
The Opera House Toronto, ON, Canada
Aug 17
Blessthefall, Caskets, Kingdom Of Giants, and Dragged Under at Paradise Rock Club
Paradise Rock Club Boston, MA
Aug 18
Blessthefall, Caskets, Kingdom Of Giants, and Dragged Under at Gramercy Theatre
Gramercy Theatre New York, NY
Aug 19
Blessthefall, Caskets, Kingdom Of Giants, and Dragged Under at Brooklyn Bowl Philly
Brooklyn Bowl Philly Philadelphia, PA
Aug 20
Blessthefall, Caskets, Kingdom Of Giants, and Dragged Under at Baltimore Soundstage
Baltimore Soundstage Baltimore, MD
Aug 22
Blessthefall, Caskets, Kingdom Of Giants, and Dragged Under at Masquerade - GA
Masquerade - GA Atlanta, GA
Aug 23
Blessthefall, Caskets, Kingdom Of Giants, and Dragged Under at The Orpheum
The Orpheum Tampa, FL
Aug 24
Blessthefall, Caskets, Kingdom Of Giants, and Dragged Under at Vinyl Music Hall
Vinyl Music Hall Pensacola, FL
Aug 25
Blessthefall, Caskets, Kingdom Of Giants, and Dragged Under at House of Blues - New Orleans
House of Blues - New Orleans New Orleans, LA
Aug 26
Blessthefall, Caskets, Kingdom Of Giants, and Dragged Under at Rise Houston
Rise Houston Houston, TX
Aug 27
Blessthefall, Caskets, Kingdom Of Giants, and Dragged Under at Granada Theater
Granada Theater Dallas, TX
Aug 29
Blessthefall, Caskets, Kingdom Of Giants, and Dragged Under at Sunshine Theater
Sunshine Theater Albuquerque, NM
Aug 31
Blessthefall, Caskets, Kingdom Of Giants, and Dragged Under at 24 Oxford
24 Oxford Las Vegas, NV
Sep 1
Blessthefall, Caskets, Kingdom Of Giants, and Dragged Under at The Van Buren
The Van Buren Phoenix, AZ
Sep 7
to
Sep 10
Blue Ridge Rock Festival at Virginia International Raceway
Virginia International Raceway Alton, VA
When do Blessthefall 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as May 26. Presales are currently underway for Citi cardmembers, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is ICONIC, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Blessthefall on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Blessthefall's Zumic artist page.

1
172
artists
Blessthefall
genres
Metal Metalcore Post-Hardcore
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Blessthefall
Blessthefall
Aug 18
to
Aug 18
Blessthefall, Caskets, Kingdom Of Giants, and Dragged Under
Gramercy Theatre New York, NY
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article Vans Warped Tour 2017 Lineup Announced for All Tour Dates + Tickets Now On Sale
March 23, 2017
Vans Warped Tour 2017 Lineup Announced for All Tour Dates + Ticke...
Tickets
1
2212
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart