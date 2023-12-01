Blind Guardian Add 2024 Tour Dates: Tickets On Sale

Heavy metal group Blind Guardian added 2024 tour dates in conjunction with their most recent album, The God Machine.

New shows are planned at North American venues coast-to-coast in April and May. The opening act for the dates will be Night Demon.

After a cruise performance aboard 70,000 Tons Of Metal in early 2024, the band has headlining shows in Australia and Europe, as well as summer festival performances.

Blind Guardian All Tour Dates and Tickets

When do Blind Guardian 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for all shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Blind Guardian on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Blind Guardian's Zumic artist page.