Blind Guardian Add 2024 Tour Dates: Tickets On Sale

45+ shows in Europe, Australia, North America
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published December 1, 2023

Heavy metal group Blind Guardian added 2024 tour dates in conjunction with their most recent album, The God Machine.

New shows are planned at North American venues coast-to-coast in April and May. The opening act for the dates will be Night Demon.

After a cruise performance aboard 70,000 Tons Of Metal in early 2024, the band has headlining shows in Australia and Europe, as well as summer festival performances.

May 12
Blind Guardian and Night Demon at Palladium Times Square (formerly Playstation Theater, RAD Theater)
Palladium Times Square (formerly Playstation Theater, RAD Theater) New York, NY

Blind Guardian All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jan 29
to
Feb 2
70000 Tons of Metal at PortMiami – Cruise Terminal A (Royal Caribbean International)
PortMiami – Cruise Terminal A (Royal Caribbean International) Miami, FL
Feb 5
Blind Guardian at The Princess Theatre
The Princess Theatre Woolloongabba, QLD, Australia
Feb 7
Blind Guardian at Lion Arts Factory
Lion Arts Factory Adelaide, SA, Australia
Feb 8
Blind Guardian at Northcote Theatre
Northcote Theatre Northcote, VIC, Australia
Feb 9
Blind Guardian at Northcote Theatre
Northcote Theatre Northcote, VIC, Australia
Feb 10
Blind Guardian at Metro Theatre
Metro Theatre Sydney, NSW, Australia
Feb 12
Blind Guardian at Magnet House
Magnet House Perth, WA, Australia
Apr 4
Blind Guardian at Gimle
Gimle Roskilde, Denmark
Apr 5
Blind Guardian at Trädgår'n
Trädgår'n Västra Götalands län, Sweden
Apr 6
Blind Guardian at Fryshuset/Arenan
Fryshuset/Arenan Stockholm, Sweden
Apr 7
Blind Guardian at Rockefeller
Rockefeller Oslo, Norway
Apr 10
Blind Guardian at The Academy
The Academy Dublin, Ireland
Apr 12
Blind Guardian at The Galvanizers Yard
The Galvanizers Yard Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Apr 13
Blind Guardian at Manchester Academy
Manchester Academy Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Apr 14
Blind Guardian at O2 Forum Kentish Town
O2 Forum Kentish Town London, England, United Kingdom
Apr 18
Blind Guardian and Night Demon at The Fillmore Silver Spring
The Fillmore Silver Spring Silver Spring, MD
Apr 19
Blind Guardian and Night Demon at The Norva
The Norva Norfolk, VA
Apr 20
Blind Guardian and Night Demon at The Underground
The Underground Charlotte, NC
Apr 21
Blind Guardian and Night Demon at Masquerade Music Park
Masquerade Music Park Atlanta, GA
Apr 23
Blind Guardian and Night Demon at The Factory in Deep Ellum
The Factory in Deep Ellum Dallas, TX
Apr 24
Blind Guardian and Night Demon at Emo's Austin
Emo's Austin Austin, TX
Apr 26
Blind Guardian and Night Demon at Crescent Ballroom
Crescent Ballroom Phoenix, AZ
Apr 27
Blind Guardian and Night Demon at The Belasco Theater
The Belasco Theater Los Angeles, CA
Apr 28
Blind Guardian and Night Demon at The Regency Ballroom
The Regency Ballroom San Francisco, CA
Apr 30
Blind Guardian and Night Demon at Roseland Theater
Roseland Theater Portland, OR
May 1
Blind Guardian and Night Demon at The Showbox
The Showbox Seattle, WA
May 3
Blind Guardian and Night Demon at The Depot
The Depot Salt Lake City, UT
May 4
Blind Guardian and Night Demon at Summit Music Hall
Summit Music Hall Denver, CO
May 6
Blind Guardian and Night Demon at Varsity Theater
Varsity Theater Minneapolis, MN
May 7
Blind Guardian and Night Demon at Wooly's
Wooly's Des Moines, IA
May 9
Blind Guardian and Night Demon at Rebel - Toronto
Rebel - Toronto Toronto, ON, Canada
May 10
Blind Guardian and Night Demon at Olympia Theater (L'Olympia)
Olympia Theater (L'Olympia) Montréal, QC, Canada
May 11
Blind Guardian and Night Demon at The Palladium
The Palladium Worcester, MA
May 12
Blind Guardian and Night Demon at Palladium Times Square (formerly Playstation Theater, RAD Theater)
Palladium Times Square (formerly Playstation Theater, RAD Theater) New York, NY
May 14
Blind Guardian and Night Demon at Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center
Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center Harrisburg, PA
May 16
Blind Guardian and Night Demon at Agora Theatre
Agora Theatre Cleveland, OH
May 25
Blind Guardian at Festung Ehrenbreitstein
Festung Ehrenbreitstein Koblenz, RP, Germany
Jun 20
to
Jun 23
Graspop Metal Meeting at Festivalpark Stenehei
Festivalpark Stenehei Dessel, Vlaanderen, Belgium
Jun 25
Blind Guardian at Reading 3
Reading 3 Aviv-Jaffa, Israel
Jun 28
to
Jun 29
Rock am Härtsfeldsee at Rock am Hartsfeldsee
Rock am Hartsfeldsee Dischingen, BW, Germany
Jun 30
Blind Guardian and Symphonity at Majestic Music Club
Majestic Music Club kraj, Bratislavský, Slovakia
Jul 19
to
Jul 21
Celtic Transilvania Festival at Băile Figa
Băile Figa Beclean, BN, Romania
Jul 26
to
Jul 27
Chania Rock Festival at Theatro Anatolikis Tafrou
Theatro Anatolikis Tafrou Chania, Greece
Jul 31
to
Aug 3
Wacken Open Air at Wacken Open Air
Wacken Open Air Wacken, SH, Germany
Aug 2
to
Aug 4
Vagos Metal Fest at Vagos Metal Fest
Vagos Metal Fest Vagos, Aveiro District, Portugal
Aug 7
to
Aug 10
Leyendas del Rock at Polideportivo de Villena
Polideportivo de Villena Villena, Comunidad Valenciana, Spain
Aug 18
Blind Guardian at Burgplatz
Burgplatz Illingen, SL, Germany
When do Blind Guardian 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for all shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Blind Guardian on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Blind Guardian's Zumic artist page.

May
12
Blind Guardian and Night Demon
Palladium Times Square (formerly Playstation Theater, RAD Theater) New York, NY
