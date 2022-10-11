View all results for 'alt'
Blink-182 Share 2023-2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Reunited with Tom DeLonge, big world tour
Brad Bershad

by Brad Bershad

Published October 11, 2022
Blink-182 have reunited, with founding vocalist / guitarist Tom DeLonge returning to the group after seven years away. The pop punk icons also announced they will be releasing new music this year and embark on a four-continent tour spanning 2023 and 2024.

The upcoming 60+ date world tour begins in March, with a handful of festival sets and concerts in Latin America. After that, the North American leg is set at large-scale venues in the USA and Canada from May into July with opening band Turnstile. Blink-182 will be touring Europe with The Story So Far in September and October, and then head to Australia and New Zealand for seven dates alongside Rise Against in February of 2024.

When do Blink-182 2023-2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as October 17. Presales for Artist and VIP packages begin October 12. Ticketmaster, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is WEARECOMING. The Turnstile presale password is BOOMBOOMBOOM. The Live Nation presale password is PUMPKIN, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Blink-182 Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

May 19
Blink-182 and Turnstile
Blink-182 and Turnstile at Madison Square Garden
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
May 20
Blink-182 and Turnstile
Blink-182 and Turnstile at UBS Arena
UBS Arena Elmont, NY
May 24
Blink-182 and Turnstile
Blink-182 and Turnstile at Barclays Center
Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY

Blink-182 All Tour Dates and Tickets

Mar 14
Blink-182 and Wallows
Blink-182 and Wallows at National University of San Marcos
National University of San Marcos Lima District, Lima Region, Peru
Mar 17
to
Mar 19
Lollapalooza Chile
Lollapalooza Chile at Santiago, Chile
Santiago, Chile Santiago, Santiago Metropolitan Region, Chile
Mar 17
to
Mar 19
Lollapalooza Argentina
Lollapalooza Argentina at Buenos Aires, AR
Buenos Aires, AR Argentina, Central &amp; South America
Mar 23
to
Mar 26
Estereo Picnic
Estereo Picnic at Bogotá, Colombia
Bogotá, Colombia
Mar 24
to
Mar 26
Lollapalooza Brasil
Lollapalooza Brasil at São Paulo, BS
São Paulo, BS Brazil, Central &amp; South America
Mar 28
Blink-182 and Wallows
Blink-182 and Wallows at Palacio De Los Deportes
Palacio De Los Deportes Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
May 4
Blink-182 and Turnstile
Blink-182 and Turnstile at Xcel Energy Center
Xcel Energy Center Saint Paul, MN
May 6
Blink-182 and Turnstile
Blink-182 and Turnstile at United Center
United Center Chicago, IL
May 9
Blink-182 and Turnstile
Blink-182 and Turnstile at Little Caesars Arena
Little Caesars Arena Detroit, MI
May 11
Blink-182 and Turnstile
Blink-182 and Turnstile at Scotiabank Arena
Scotiabank Arena Toronto, Ontario, Canada
May 12
Blink-182 and Turnstile
Blink-182 and Turnstile at Centre Bell
Centre Bell Montréal, QC, Canada
May 16
Blink-182 and Turnstile
Blink-182 and Turnstile at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Cleveland, OH
May 17
Blink-182 and Turnstile
Blink-182 and Turnstile at PPG Paints Arena
PPG Paints Arena Pittsburgh, PA
May 19
Blink-182 and Turnstile
Blink-182 and Turnstile at Madison Square Garden
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
May 20
Blink-182 and Turnstile
Blink-182 and Turnstile at UBS Arena
UBS Arena Elmont, NY
May 21
Blink-182 and Turnstile
Blink-182 and Turnstile at TD Garden
TD Garden Boston, MA
May 23
Blink-182 and Turnstile
Blink-182 and Turnstile at Capital One Arena
Capital One Arena Washington, DC
May 24
Blink-182 and Turnstile
Blink-182 and Turnstile at Barclays Center
Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY
May 26
Blink-182 and Turnstile
Blink-182 and Turnstile at Baltimore Arena
Baltimore Arena Baltimore, MD
May 27
Blink-182 and Turnstile
Blink-182 and Turnstile at Hersheypark Stadium
Hersheypark Stadium Hershey, PA
Jun 14
Blink-182 and Turnstile
Blink-182 and Turnstile at Footprint Center
Footprint Center Phoenix, AZ
Jun 16
Blink-182 and Turnstile
Blink-182 and Turnstile at Banc of California Stadium
Banc of California Stadium Los Angeles, CA
Jun 20
Blink-182 and Turnstile
Blink-182 and Turnstile at Pechanga Arena - San Diego
Pechanga Arena - San Diego San Diego, CA
Jun 22
Blink-182 and Turnstile
Blink-182 and Turnstile at SAP Center
SAP Center San Jose, CA
Jun 23
Blink-182 and Turnstile
Blink-182 and Turnstile at Golden 1 Center
Golden 1 Center Sacramento, CA
Jun 25
Blink-182 and Turnstile
Blink-182 and Turnstile at Climate Pledge Arena
Climate Pledge Arena Seattle, WA
Jun 27
Blink-182 and Turnstile
Blink-182 and Turnstile at Rogers Arena
Rogers Arena Vancouver, BC, Canada
Jun 29
Blink-182 and Turnstile
Blink-182 and Turnstile at Rogers Place
Rogers Place Edmonton, AB, Canada
Jun 30
Blink-182 and Turnstile
Blink-182 and Turnstile at Scotiabank Saddledome
Scotiabank Saddledome Calgary, AB, Canada
Jul 3
Blink-182 and Turnstile
Blink-182 and Turnstile at Ball Arena
Ball Arena Denver, CO
Jul 5
Blink-182 and Turnstile
Blink-182 and Turnstile at American Airlines Center
American Airlines Center Dallas, TX
Jul 7
Blink-182 and Turnstile
Blink-182 and Turnstile at Moody Center ATX
Moody Center ATX Austin, TX
Jul 8
Blink-182 and Turnstile
Blink-182 and Turnstile at Toyota Center - TX
Toyota Center - TX Houston, TX
Jul 10
Blink-182 and Turnstile
Blink-182 and Turnstile at Amalie Arena
Amalie Arena Tampa, FL
Jul 11
Blink-182 and Turnstile
Blink-182 and Turnstile at FLA Live Arena
FLA Live Arena Sunrise, FL
Jul 13
Blink-182 and Turnstile
Blink-182 and Turnstile at State Farm Arena
State Farm Arena Atlanta, GA
Jul 14
Blink-182 and Turnstile
Blink-182 and Turnstile at Spectrum Center
Spectrum Center Charlotte, NC
Jul 16
Blink-182 and Turnstile
Blink-182 and Turnstile at Bridgestone Arena
Bridgestone Arena Nashville, TN
Sep 2
Blink-182 and The Story So Far
Blink-182 and The Story So Far at OVO Hydro
OVO Hydro Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Sep 4
Blink-182 and The Story So Far
Blink-182 and The Story So Far at SSE Arena, Belfast
SSE Arena, Belfast Belfast, Northern Ireland, United Kingdom
Sep 5
Blink-182 and The Story So Far
Blink-182 and The Story So Far at 3Arena
3Arena Dublin, County Dublin, Ireland
Sep 8
Blink-182 and The Story So Far
Blink-182 and The Story So Far at Sportpaleis
Sportpaleis Antwerpen, Belgium
Sep 9
Blink-182 and The Story So Far
Blink-182 and The Story So Far at LANXESS Arena
LANXESS Arena Köln, Germany
Sep 12
Blink-182 and The Story So Far
Blink-182 and The Story So Far at Royal Arena
Royal Arena København, Denmark
Sep 13
Blink-182 and The Story So Far
Blink-182 and The Story So Far at Avicii Arena
Avicii Arena Stockholm, Stockholm County, Sweden
Sep 14
Blink-182 and The Story So Far
Blink-182 and The Story So Far at Oslo Spektrum
Oslo Spektrum Oslo, Norway
Sep 16
Blink-182 and The Story So Far
Blink-182 and The Story So Far at Mercedes-Benz Arena
Mercedes-Benz Arena Berlin, Germany
Sep 17
Blink-182 and The Story So Far
Blink-182 and The Story So Far at Barclays Arena Hamburg
Barclays Arena Hamburg Hamburg, HH, Germany
Sep 19
Blink-182 and The Story So Far
Blink-182 and The Story So Far at O2 Arena - Prague
O2 Arena - Prague Prague, Czechia
Sep 20
Blink-182 and The Story So Far
Blink-182 and The Story So Far at Wiener Stadthalle
Wiener Stadthalle Wien, Austria
Oct 2
Blink-182 and The Story So Far
Blink-182 and The Story So Far at Altice Arena
Altice Arena Lisboa, Portugal
Oct 3
Blink-182 and The Story So Far
Blink-182 and The Story So Far at WiZink Center
WiZink Center Madrid, Spain
Oct 4
Blink-182 and The Story So Far
Blink-182 and The Story So Far at Sant Jordi Club
Sant Jordi Club Barcelona, CT, Spain
Oct 6
Blink-182 and The Story So Far
Blink-182 and The Story So Far at Unipol Arena
Unipol Arena Casalecchio di Reno, Bologna, Italy
Oct 8
Blink-182 and The Story So Far
Blink-182 and The Story So Far at Ziggo Dome
Ziggo Dome Amsterdam, Netherlands
Oct 9
Blink-182 and The Story So Far
Blink-182 and The Story So Far at Accor Arena
Accor Arena Paris, Île-de-France, France
Oct 11
Blink-182 and The Story So Far
Blink-182 and The Story So Far at O2 Arena - London
O2 Arena - London London, England, United Kingdom
Oct 14
Blink-182 and The Story So Far
Blink-182 and The Story So Far at Utilita Arena Birmingham
Utilita Arena Birmingham Birmingham, England, United Kingdom
Oct 15
Blink-182 and The Story So Far
Blink-182 and The Story So Far at AO Arena
AO Arena Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Oct 21
When We Were Young
When We Were Young at Las Vegas Festival Grounds
Las Vegas Festival Grounds Las Vegas, NV
Feb 9
Blink-182 and Rise Against
Blink-182 and Rise Against at RAC Arena
RAC Arena Perth, WA, Australia
Feb 11
Blink-182 and Rise Against
Blink-182 and Rise Against at Adelaide Entertainment Centre
Adelaide Entertainment Centre Hindmarsh, SA, Australia
Feb 13
Blink-182 and Rise Against
Blink-182 and Rise Against at Rod Laver Arena
Rod Laver Arena Melbourne, Victoria, Australia
Feb 16
Blink-182 and Rise Against
Blink-182 and Rise Against at Qudos Bank Arena
Qudos Bank Arena Sydney Olympic Park, Australia
Feb 19
Blink-182 and Rise Against
Blink-182 and Rise Against at Brisbane Entertainment Centre
Brisbane Entertainment Centre Brisbane, Queensland, Australia
Feb 23
Blink-182 and Rise Against
Blink-182 and Rise Against at Spark Arena
Spark Arena Auckland, New Zealand
Feb 26
Blink-182 and Rise Against
Blink-182 and Rise Against at Christchurch Arena
Christchurch Arena Christchurch, Canterbury, New Zealand

We recommend following Blink-182 on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

On October 14, Blink-182 will release a new song titled "Edging." This is the group's first tour since 2019. For more, check out the Blink-182 Zumic artist page.

May
19
Blink-182 and Turnstile
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
May
20
Blink-182 and Turnstile
UBS Arena Elmont, NY
May
24
Blink-182 and Turnstile
Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY
