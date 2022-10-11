Blink-182 Share 2023-2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Photo Credit: Jack Bridgland

Blink-182 have reunited, with founding vocalist / guitarist Tom DeLonge returning to the group after seven years away. The pop punk icons also announced they will be releasing new music this year and embark on a four-continent tour spanning 2023 and 2024.

The upcoming 60+ date world tour begins in March, with a handful of festival sets and concerts in Latin America. After that, the North American leg is set at large-scale venues in the USA and Canada from May into July with opening band Turnstile. Blink-182 will be touring Europe with The Story So Far in September and October, and then head to Australia and New Zealand for seven dates alongside Rise Against in February of 2024.

When do Blink-182 2023-2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as October 17. Presales for Artist and VIP packages begin October 12. Ticketmaster, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is WEARECOMING. The Turnstile presale password is BOOMBOOMBOOM. The Live Nation presale password is PUMPKIN, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Blink-182 All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following Blink-182 on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

On October 14, Blink-182 will release a new song titled "Edging." This is the group's first tour since 2019. For more, check out the Blink-182 Zumic artist page.