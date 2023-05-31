Blonde Redhead Extend 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

Veteran alt-rockers Blonde Redhead have added 2023 tour dates to their schedule.
The newly planned concerts are set from October into December at venues across North America and Europe. Previously, the band announced shows in Los Angeles, Brooklyn, London, and Utah.
Before the just announced dates, Blonde Redhead will release a new album titled Sit Down for Dinner on September 29. Their last studio album was 2014's Barragán. Listen to the new song "Snowman."
When do Blonde Redhead 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as June 2. Presales for local venues / radio begin June 1. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
Blonde Redhead All Tour Dates and Tickets
Jun 14
Baby's All Right
Brooklyn, NY
Jul 20
The Lexington
London, England, United Kingdom
Aug 31
Ogden Amphitheater
Ogden, UT
Oct 16
August Hall
San Francisco, CA
Oct 18
Neptune Theatre
Seattle, WA
Oct 20
Wonder Ballroom
Portland, OR
Oct 21
Treefort Music Hall
Boise, ID
Oct 24
Gothic Theatre
Englewood, CO
Oct 28
The Studio at the Factory
Dallas, TX
Oct 30
Amsterdam Bar and Hall
Saint Paul, MN
Nov 3
Le Studio TD
Montréal, QC, Canada
Nov 4
Somerville Theatre
Somerville, MA
Nov 8
Union Transfer
Philadelphia, PA
Nov 9
Howard Theatre
Washington, DC
Nov 10
Brooklyn Steel
Brooklyn, NY
Nov 20
L'Usine
Genève, GE, Switzerland
Nov 21
Teatro Regio
Parma, Emilia-Romagna, Italy
Nov 23
GEBÄUDE 9
Köln, NRW, Germany
Nov 25
Bahnhof Pauli
Hamburg, HH, Germany
Nov 27
L'Aeronef
Euralille, Hauts-de-France, France
Nov 29
Stereolux
Nantes, Pays de la Loire, France
Dec 1
Antipode MJC
Rennes, Bretagne, France
Dec 2
La Sirene
La Rochelle, Nouvelle-Aquitaine, France
Dec 3
Le Bikini
Ramonville-Saint-Agne, Occitanie, France
Dec 5
Orangerie du Jardin Botanique
Sint-Joost-ten-Node, Brussels Hoofdstedelijk Gewest, Belgium
Dec 6
Paradiso Amsterdam
Amsterdam, NH, Netherlands
Dec 7
De Zwerver
Leffinge, Vlaanderen, Belgium
Dec 9
Brudenell Social Club
West Yorkshire, England, United Kingdom
Dec 10
Thekla
Bristol, England, United Kingdom
Dec 12
Village Underground
London, England, United Kingdom
For the most up-to-date information, follow Blonde Redhead on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.
