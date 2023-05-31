Blonde Redhead Extend 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

Veteran alt-rockers Blonde Redhead have added 2023 tour dates to their schedule.

The newly planned concerts are set from October into December at venues across North America and Europe. Previously, the band announced shows in Los Angeles, Brooklyn, London, and Utah.

Before the just announced dates, Blonde Redhead will release a new album titled Sit Down for Dinner on September 29. Their last studio album was 2014's Barragán. Listen to the new song "Snowman."

When do Blonde Redhead 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as June 2. Presales for local venues / radio begin June 1. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Blonde Redhead All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow Blonde Redhead on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

