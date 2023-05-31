View all results for 'alt'
Blonde Redhead Extend 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

Shows in North America and Europe; new album info
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published May 31, 2023

Veteran alt-rockers Blonde Redhead have added 2023 tour dates to their schedule.

The newly planned concerts are set from October into December at venues across North America and Europe. Previously, the band announced shows in Los Angeles, Brooklyn, London, and Utah.

Before the just announced dates, Blonde Redhead will release a new album titled Sit Down for Dinner on September 29. Their last studio album was 2014's Barragán. Listen to the new song "Snowman."

When do Blonde Redhead 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as June 2. Presales for local venues / radio begin June 1. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Blonde Redhead All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jun 7
Blonde Redhead, Rachel Bobbitt, and Kai Tak at Zebulon
Zebulon Los Angeles, CA
Jun 14
Blonde Redhead at Baby's All Right
Baby's All Right Brooklyn, NY
Jul 20
Blonde Redhead at The Lexington
The Lexington London, England, United Kingdom
Aug 31
Blonde Redhead at Ogden Amphitheater
Ogden Amphitheater Ogden, UT
Oct 16
Blonde Redhead at August Hall
August Hall San Francisco, CA
Oct 18
Blonde Redhead at Neptune Theatre
Neptune Theatre Seattle, WA
Oct 20
Blonde Redhead at Wonder Ballroom
Wonder Ballroom Portland, OR
Oct 21
Blonde Redhead at Treefort Music Hall
Treefort Music Hall Boise, ID
Oct 24
Blonde Redhead at Gothic Theatre
Gothic Theatre Englewood, CO
Oct 25
Blonde Redhead at Meow Wolf
Meow Wolf Santa Fe, NM
Oct 28
Blonde Redhead at The Studio at the Factory
The Studio at the Factory Dallas, TX
Oct 30
Blonde Redhead at Amsterdam Bar and Hall
Amsterdam Bar and Hall Saint Paul, MN
Oct 31
Blonde Redhead at Thalia Hall
Thalia Hall Chicago, IL
Nov 3
Blonde Redhead at Le Studio TD
Le Studio TD Montréal, QC, Canada
Nov 4
Blonde Redhead at Somerville Theatre
Somerville Theatre Somerville, MA
Nov 8
Blonde Redhead at Union Transfer
Union Transfer Philadelphia, PA
Nov 9
Blonde Redhead at Howard Theatre
Howard Theatre Washington, DC
Nov 10
Blonde Redhead at Brooklyn Steel
Brooklyn Steel Brooklyn, NY
Nov 20
Blonde Redhead at L'Usine
L'Usine Genève, GE, Switzerland
Nov 21
Blonde Redhead at Teatro Regio
Teatro Regio Parma, Emilia-Romagna, Italy
Nov 23
Blonde Redhead at GEBÄUDE 9
GEBÄUDE 9 Köln, NRW, Germany
Nov 24
Blonde Redhead at Hole 44
Hole 44 Berlin, Germany
Nov 25
Blonde Redhead at Bahnhof Pauli
Bahnhof Pauli Hamburg, HH, Germany
Nov 27
Blonde Redhead at L'Aeronef
L'Aeronef Euralille, Hauts-de-France, France
Nov 28
Blonde Redhead at La Cigale
La Cigale Paris, France
Nov 29
Blonde Redhead at Stereolux
Stereolux Nantes, Pays de la Loire, France
Dec 1
Blonde Redhead at Antipode MJC
Antipode MJC Rennes, Bretagne, France
Dec 2
Blonde Redhead at La Sirene
La Sirene La Rochelle, Nouvelle-Aquitaine, France
Dec 3
Blonde Redhead at Le Bikini
Le Bikini Ramonville-Saint-Agne, Occitanie, France
Dec 5
Blonde Redhead at Orangerie du Jardin Botanique
Orangerie du Jardin Botanique Sint-Joost-ten-Node, Brussels Hoofdstedelijk Gewest, Belgium
Dec 6
Blonde Redhead at Paradiso Amsterdam
Paradiso Amsterdam Amsterdam, NH, Netherlands
Dec 7
Blonde Redhead at De Zwerver
De Zwerver Leffinge, Vlaanderen, Belgium
Dec 9
Blonde Redhead at Brudenell Social Club
Brudenell Social Club West Yorkshire, England, United Kingdom
Dec 10
Blonde Redhead at Thekla
Thekla Bristol, England, United Kingdom
Dec 12
Blonde Redhead at Village Underground
Village Underground London, England, United Kingdom

For the most up-to-date information, follow Blonde Redhead on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Blonde Redhead's Zumic artist page.

