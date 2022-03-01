View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Blondie Add 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

with Johnny Marr in the UK and The Damned in America
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published March 1, 2022

Originating in New York City in the mid-'70s as innovators in the local scene and then developing their unique mix of Punk, Pop, Disco, and New Wave, Blondie continues to be a worldwide force as cultural icons that can rock the party one way or another. This week, the group added tour dates to their schedule.

After a headlining concert this April in New York, Blondie will embark on a run of shows in the UK from late April into early May. Opening for those shows will be Johnny Marr, who has been primarily performing with his solo band since 2011 but is also well known for his legendary work with The Smiths, Modest Mouse, and others. After a performance at the Cruel World festival in California, the newly announced Blondie dates are set in August with punk rockers The Damned as the opening act.

When do Blondie 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for their previously announced shows are now on sale. For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as March 4. Presales for fan club members begin March 2. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues/radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Blondie fan club presale password is AGAINSTTHEODDS. The Live Nation presale password is SHOWTIME, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

With the COVID pandemic still ongoing, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

Blondie Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Apr 14
Blondie
Blondie at The Paramount
The Paramount Huntington, NY
Aug 17
Blondie and The Damned
Blondie and The Damned at Pier 17
Pier 17 New York, NY
Aug 18
Blondie and The Damned
Blondie and The Damned at Pier 17
Pier 17 New York, NY

Blondie All Tour Dates and Tickets

Apr 14
Blondie
Blondie at The Paramount
The Paramount Huntington, NY
Apr 22
Blondie and Johnny Marr
Blondie and Johnny Marr at OVO Hydro
OVO Hydro Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Apr 24
Blondie and Johnny Marr
Blondie and Johnny Marr at Motorpoint Arena Cardiff
Motorpoint Arena Cardiff Cardiff, Wales, United Kingdom
Apr 26
Blondie and Johnny Marr
Blondie and Johnny Marr at O2 Arena - London
O2 Arena - London London, England, United Kingdom
Apr 28
Blondie and Johnny Marr
Blondie and Johnny Marr at Brighton Centre
Brighton Centre The City of Brighton and Hove, England, United Kingdom
Apr 29
Blondie and Johnny Marr
Blondie and Johnny Marr at Bonus Arena
Bonus Arena Hull, England, United Kingdom
May 1
Blondie and Johnny Marr
Blondie and Johnny Marr at AO Arena
AO Arena Manchester, England, United Kingdom
May 2
Blondie and Johnny Marr
Blondie and Johnny Marr at M&S Bank Arena
M&S Bank Arena Port of Liverpool, England, United Kingdom
May 4
Blondie and Johnny Marr
Blondie and Johnny Marr at First Direct Arena
First Direct Arena Leeds, England, United Kingdom
May 5
Blondie and Johnny Marr
Blondie and Johnny Marr at Motorpoint Arena Nottingham
Motorpoint Arena Nottingham Nottingham, England, United Kingdom
May 7
Blondie and Johnny Marr
Blondie and Johnny Marr at Utilita Arena Birmingham
Utilita Arena Birmingham Birmingham, England, United Kingdom
May 14
to
May 15
Cruel World Music Festival
Cruel World Music Festival at Rose Bowl - Pasadena
Rose Bowl - Pasadena Pasadena, CA
May 17
Blondie and The Damned
Blondie and The Damned at Nob Hill Masonic Center
Nob Hill Masonic Center San Francisco, CA
May 18
Blondie and The Damned
Blondie and The Damned at Humphreys Concerts By The Bay
Humphreys Concerts By The Bay San Diego, CA
May 21
to
May 22
Corona Capital Guadalajara
Corona Capital Guadalajara at Valle VFG
Valle VFG Tlajomulco de Zúñiga, Jal., Mexico
Aug 12
Blondie and The Damned
Blondie and The Damned at Premier Theater At Foxwoods
Premier Theater At Foxwoods Ledyard, CT
Aug 14
Blondie and The Damned
Blondie and The Damned at Leader Bank Pavilion
Leader Bank Pavilion Boston, MA
Aug 17
Blondie and The Damned
Blondie and The Damned at Pier 17
Pier 17 New York, NY
Aug 18
Blondie and The Damned
Blondie and The Damned at Pier 17
Pier 17 New York, NY
Aug 20
Blondie and The Damned
Blondie and The Damned at Xcite Center at Parx Casino
Xcite Center at Parx Casino Bensalem, PA
Aug 21
Blondie and The Damned
Blondie and The Damned at The Anthem
The Anthem Washington DC
Aug 23
Blondie and The Damned
Blondie and The Damned at The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center
The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center Cincinnati, OH
Aug 24
Blondie and The Damned
Blondie and The Damned at Grand Ole Opry House
Grand Ole Opry House Nashville, TN
Aug 26
Blondie and The Damned
Blondie and The Damned at Fox Theatre - Detroit
Fox Theatre - Detroit Detroit, MI
Aug 27
Blondie and The Damned
Blondie and The Damned at The Chicago Theatre
The Chicago Theatre Chicago, IL

We recommend following Blondie on social media, in addition to connecting with your local venue, to get the most up-to-date information.

We were fans of Blondie's most recent album, 2017's Pollinator. For more, check out Blondie's Zumic artist page.

2
482
artists
Blondie
genres
Disco New Wave Pop Punk Pop Rock
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Blondie
Blondie
Apr
14
Blondie
The Paramount Huntington, NY
Aug
17
Blondie and The Damned
Pier 17 New York, NY
Aug
18
Blondie and The Damned
Pier 17 New York, NY
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article Elvis Costello & the Imposters and Blondie Set 2019 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
April 2, 2019
Elvis Costello & the Imposters and Blondie Set 2019 Tour Dates: T...
Tickets Classic Rock New Wave Blondie Elvis Costello
3
1629
image for article "Pollinator" - Blondie [Full Album Stream + Zumic Review]
May 22, 2017
"Pollinator" - Blondie [Full Album Stream + Zumic Review]
Music Classic Rock New Wave Pop Blondie Joan Jett Full Album Stream LP New York, NY
1
1113
image for article "Long Time" - Blondie [YouTube Music Video]
April 19, 2017
"Long Time" - Blondie [YouTube Music Video]
Music New Wave Pop Blondie New York, NY Official Music Video
1
1109
Back to top
seating chart