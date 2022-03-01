Blondie Add 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Originating in New York City in the mid-'70s as innovators in the local scene and then developing their unique mix of Punk, Pop, Disco, and New Wave, Blondie continues to be a worldwide force as cultural icons that can rock the party one way or another. This week, the group added tour dates to their schedule.

After a headlining concert this April in New York, Blondie will embark on a run of shows in the UK from late April into early May. Opening for those shows will be Johnny Marr, who has been primarily performing with his solo band since 2011 but is also well known for his legendary work with The Smiths, Modest Mouse, and others. After a performance at the Cruel World festival in California, the newly announced Blondie dates are set in August with punk rockers The Damned as the opening act.

When do Blondie 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for their previously announced shows are now on sale. For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as March 4. Presales for fan club members begin March 2. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues/radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Blondie fan club presale password is AGAINSTTHEODDS. The Live Nation presale password is SHOWTIME, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We were fans of Blondie's most recent album, 2017's Pollinator. For more, check out Blondie's Zumic artist page.