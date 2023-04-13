View all results for 'alt'
Blues Traveler and Big Head Todd And The Monsters Plan 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Blue Monsters Tour' across North America
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published April 13, 2023

Blues Traveler and Big Head Todd And The Monsters have announced 2023 co-headlining tour dates.

Billed as Blue Monsters, the newly planned summer shows are set at large-scale North American venues in July and August. Later this month, Blues Traveler will begin a headlining tour and have a handful of festival performances on their schedule. In June, Big Head Todd And The Monsters will perform with Grace Potter at Red Rocks in Colorado.

When do Blues Traveler and Big Head Todd And The Monsters 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as April 14. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is BLUEMONSTERS. The Live Nation presale password is VINYL, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Blues Traveler Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

May 13
Mayday Music Festival
Mayday Music Festival at Long Island Community Hospital Amphitheater
Long Island Community Hospital Amphitheater Selden, NY
May 16
Blues Traveler
Blues Traveler at Tarrytown Music Hall
Tarrytown Music Hall Tarrytown, NY

Blues Traveler All Tour Dates and Tickets

Apr 25
Blues Traveler
Blues Traveler at Fox Theatre - Hutchinson
Fox Theatre - Hutchinson Hutchinson, KS
Apr 26
Blues Traveler
Blues Traveler at The Jones Assembly
The Jones Assembly Oklahoma City, OK
Apr 28
Blues Traveler
Blues Traveler at Crystal Grand Music Theatre
Crystal Grand Music Theatre Wisconsin Dells, WI
Apr 29
Blues Traveler
Blues Traveler at Brown County Music Center
Brown County Music Center Nashville, IN
Apr 30
Blues Traveler
Blues Traveler at Ryman Auditorium
Ryman Auditorium Nashville, TN
May 2
Blues Traveler
Blues Traveler at Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center
Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center Bowling Green, KY
May 3
Blues Traveler
Blues Traveler at Manchester Music Hall
Manchester Music Hall Lexington, KY
May 5
Blues Traveler
Blues Traveler at Montgomery Performing Arts Centre
Montgomery Performing Arts Centre Montgomery, AL
May 6
Cullman Strawberry Festival
Cullman Strawberry Festival at Depot Park - Cullman
Depot Park - Cullman Cullman, AL
May 12
Blues Traveler
Blues Traveler at The National - VA
The National - VA Richmond, VA
May 13
Mayday Music Festival
Mayday Music Festival at Long Island Community Hospital Amphitheater
Long Island Community Hospital Amphitheater Selden, NY
May 14
Blues Traveler
Blues Traveler at Sherman Theater
Sherman Theater Stroudsburg, PA
May 16
Blues Traveler
Blues Traveler at Tarrytown Music Hall
Tarrytown Music Hall Tarrytown, NY
May 17
Blues Traveler
Blues Traveler at Lynn Auditorium
Lynn Auditorium Lynn, MA
May 20
Blues Traveler
Blues Traveler at Harrah's Resort Atlantic City
Harrah's Resort Atlantic City Atlantic City, NJ
May 20
to
May 21
Tap New York Beer & Music Festival
Tap New York Beer & Music Festival at Bethel Woods Center For The Arts
Bethel Woods Center For The Arts Bethel, NY
May 23
Blues Traveler
Blues Traveler at Waterville Opera House
Waterville Opera House Waterville, ME
May 24
Blues Traveler
Blues Traveler at The Flying Monkey
The Flying Monkey Plymouth, NH
May 28
Day On The Ridge
Day On The Ridge at Gilroy, United States
Gilroy, United States Gilroy, CA
Jun 10
Grace Potter and Big Head Todd And The Monsters
Grace Potter and Big Head Todd And The Monsters at Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Red Rocks Amphitheatre Morrison, CO
Jul 4
Blues Traveler, Railroad Earth, and North Mississippi Allstars
Blues Traveler, Railroad Earth, and North Mississippi Allstars at Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Red Rocks Amphitheatre Morrison, CO
Jul 6
Blues Traveler and Big Head Todd And The Monsters
Blues Traveler and Big Head Todd And The Monsters at Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater
Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater Vail, CO
Jul 7
Blues Traveler and Big Head Todd And The Monsters
Blues Traveler and Big Head Todd And The Monsters at Pikes Peak Center
Pikes Peak Center Colorado Springs, CO
Jul 8
Blues Traveler and Big Head Todd And The Monsters
Blues Traveler and Big Head Todd And The Monsters at Las Colonias Park Amphitheater
Las Colonias Park Amphitheater Grand Junction, CO
Jul 11
Blues Traveler and Big Head Todd And The Monsters
Blues Traveler and Big Head Todd And The Monsters at Red Butte Garden Amphitheatre
Red Butte Garden Amphitheatre Salt Lake City, UT
Jul 13
Blues Traveler and Big Head Todd And The Monsters
Blues Traveler and Big Head Todd And The Monsters at KettleHouse Amphitheater
KettleHouse Amphitheater Bonner-West Riverside, MT
Jul 14
Blues Traveler and Big Head Todd And The Monsters
Blues Traveler and Big Head Todd And The Monsters at Idaho Botanical Garden
Idaho Botanical Garden Boise, ID
Jul 15
Blues Traveler and Big Head Todd And The Monsters
Blues Traveler and Big Head Todd And The Monsters at Northern Quest Casino
Northern Quest Casino Airway Heights, WA
Jul 18
Blues Traveler and Big Head Todd And The Monsters
Blues Traveler and Big Head Todd And The Monsters at Wine Country Amphitheater
Wine Country Amphitheater Walla Walla, WA
Jul 19
Blues Traveler and Big Head Todd And The Monsters
Blues Traveler and Big Head Todd And The Monsters at Hayden Homes Amphitheater
Hayden Homes Amphitheater Bend, OR
Jul 21
Blues Traveler and Big Head Todd And The Monsters
Blues Traveler and Big Head Todd And The Monsters at McMenamins Grand Lodge
McMenamins Grand Lodge Forest Grove, OR
Jul 22
Blues Traveler and Big Head Todd And The Monsters
Blues Traveler and Big Head Todd And The Monsters at Cuthbert Amphitheater
Cuthbert Amphitheater Eugene, OR
Jul 23
Blues Traveler and Big Head Todd And The Monsters
Blues Traveler and Big Head Todd And The Monsters at Woodland Park Zoo
Woodland Park Zoo Seattle, WA
Jul 25
Blues Traveler and Big Head Todd And The Monsters
Blues Traveler and Big Head Todd And The Monsters at Britt Festival Pavilion
Britt Festival Pavilion Jacksonville, OR
Jul 28
Blues Traveler, Big Head Todd And The Monsters, and Spin Doctors
Blues Traveler, Big Head Todd And The Monsters, and Spin Doctors at Thunder Valley Casino Resort
Thunder Valley Casino Resort Lincoln, CA
Jul 29
Blues Traveler and Big Head Todd And The Monsters
Blues Traveler and Big Head Todd And The Monsters at Grand Sierra Theatre
Grand Sierra Theatre Reno, NV
Jul 31
Blues Traveler and Big Head Todd And The Monsters
Blues Traveler and Big Head Todd And The Monsters at Pepsi Amphitheater
Pepsi Amphitheater Flagstaff, AZ
Aug 1
Blues Traveler and Big Head Todd And The Monsters
Blues Traveler and Big Head Todd And The Monsters at Marquee Theatre Tempe
Marquee Theatre Tempe Tempe, AZ
Aug 2
Blues Traveler and Big Head Todd And The Monsters
Blues Traveler and Big Head Todd And The Monsters at Revel
Revel Albuquerque, NM
Aug 10
Blues Traveler and Big Head Todd And The Monsters
Blues Traveler and Big Head Todd And The Monsters at GrindersKC
GrindersKC Kansas City, MO
Aug 11
Blues Traveler and Big Head Todd And The Monsters
Blues Traveler and Big Head Todd And The Monsters at McGrath Amphitheatre
McGrath Amphitheatre Cedar Rapids, IA
Aug 12
Blues Traveler and Big Head Todd And The Monsters
Blues Traveler and Big Head Todd And The Monsters at Ravinia Pavilion
Ravinia Pavilion Highland Park, IL
Aug 14
Blues Traveler and Big Head Todd And The Monsters
Blues Traveler and Big Head Todd And The Monsters at Pinewood Bowl Theater
Pinewood Bowl Theater Lincoln, NE
Aug 15
Blues Traveler and Big Head Todd And The Monsters
Blues Traveler and Big Head Todd And The Monsters at Vetter Stone Amphitheater
Vetter Stone Amphitheater Mankato, MN
Aug 16
Blues Traveler and Big Head Todd And The Monsters
Blues Traveler and Big Head Todd And The Monsters at The Ledge Amphitheater
The Ledge Amphitheater Waite Park, MN
Aug 18
Blues Traveler and Big Head Todd And The Monsters
Blues Traveler and Big Head Todd And The Monsters at Chesterfield Amphitheater
Chesterfield Amphitheater Chesterfield, MO
Aug 19
Blues Traveler and Big Head Todd And The Monsters
Blues Traveler and Big Head Todd And The Monsters at Ozarks Amphitheater
Ozarks Amphitheater Camdenton, MO
Aug 20
Blues Traveler and Big Head Todd And The Monsters
Blues Traveler and Big Head Todd And The Monsters at Holliday Park
Holliday Park Indianapolis, IN
Aug 24
Blues Traveler
Blues Traveler at Alaska State Fair Grandstand
Alaska State Fair Grandstand Palmer, AK
Sep 9
to
Sep 16
BHTM Rhine River Cruise
BHTM Rhine River Cruise at Amsterdam, Netherlands
Amsterdam, Netherlands Netherlands, Europe

For the most up-to-date information, follow Blues Traveler and Big Head Todd And The Monsters on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out the Blues Traveler and Big Head Todd And The Monsters Zumic artist pages.

image for artist Blues Traveler
Blues Traveler
May
16
Blues Traveler
Tarrytown Music Hall Tarrytown, NY
