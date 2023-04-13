Blues Traveler and Big Head Todd And The Monsters Plan 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Blues Traveler and Big Head Todd And The Monsters have announced 2023 co-headlining tour dates.

Billed as Blue Monsters, the newly planned summer shows are set at large-scale North American venues in July and August. Later this month, Blues Traveler will begin a headlining tour and have a handful of festival performances on their schedule. In June, Big Head Todd And The Monsters will perform with Grace Potter at Red Rocks in Colorado.

When do Blues Traveler and Big Head Todd And The Monsters 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as April 14. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is BLUEMONSTERS. The Live Nation presale password is VINYL, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Blues Traveler and Big Head Todd And The Monsters on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

