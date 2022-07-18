Blues Traveler Extend 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Jamband veterans Blues Traveler have added 2022 tour dates.
Billed as a 35th Anniversary Tour, the newly planned headlining shows are set at American venues in September and October. Blues Traveler have already performed 30 concerts this year, and they have over 30 more lined up ahead. The band are currently on the road, sharing stages with Train, Jewel, and Thunderstorm Artis.
When do Blues Traveler 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as July 22. Presales for fan club members, Live Nation, and LN Mobile App begin July 19. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, that each date is different and details are subject to change.
The Live Nation presale password is ELECTRIC, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
Blues Traveler Tour Dates and Tickets Near You
Oct 1
Pound Ridge Town Park
Pound Ridge, NY
Oct 4
The Wellmont Theater
Montclair, NJ
Blues Traveler All Tour Dates and Tickets
Jul 20
Dos Equis Pavilion
Dallas, TX
Jul 21
The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
The Woodlands, TX
Jul 23
Isleta Amphitheater
Albuquerque, NM
Jul 24
AK Chin Pavilion
Phoenix, AZ
Jul 26
North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Chula Vista, CA
Jul 29
FivePoint Amphitheatre
Irvine, CA
Jul 30
Concord Pavilion
Concord, CA
Jul 31
Shoreline Amphitheatre
Mountain View, CA
Aug 2
Climate Pledge Arena
Seattle, WA
Aug 3
Hayden Homes Amphitheater
Bend, OR
Aug 4
The Coeur D'alene Casino & Resort
Worley, ID
Aug 6
Abayance Bay Marina
Rexford, MT
Sep 8
Britt Festival Pavilion
Jacksonville, OR
Sep 9
Cascade Theater
Redding, CA
Sep 10
Rodney Strong Vineyards
Healdsburg, CA
Sep 16
The Event Center At Rivers Casino Des Plaines
Des Plaines, IL
Sep 17
Clyde Theatre
Fort Wayne, IN
Sep 27
College Street Music Hall
New Haven, CT
Sep 29
Jonathan Edwards Winery
North Stonington, CT
Sep 30
Xcite Center at Parx Casino
Bensalem, PA
Oct 1
Pound Ridge Town Park
Pound Ridge, NY
Oct 4
The Wellmont Theater
Montclair, NJ
Oct 5
Dr. Pepper Park
Roanoke, VA
Oct 7
The Event Center at Hollywood Casino
Charles Town, WV
Oct 9
Robins Theatre
Warren, OH
Oct 11
The Orange Peel
Asheville, NC
Oct 14
Georgia Theatre
Athens, Georgia
Oct 15
Coligny Plaza Shopping Center
Hilton Head Island, SC
Oct 21
Halstead Amphitheater
Fairhope, AL
Oct 22
The Concert Green at Renaissance Colony Park
Ridgeland, MS
Oct 24
Rescheduled
Charleston Music Hall
Charleston, SC
We recommend following Blues Traveler on social media and signing up for their free email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.
