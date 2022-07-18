View all results for 'alt'
Blues Traveler Extend 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

35th anniversary shows, opening for Train and Jewel
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published July 18, 2022

Jamband veterans Blues Traveler have added 2022 tour dates.

Billed as a 35th Anniversary Tour, the newly planned headlining shows are set at American venues in September and October. Blues Traveler have already performed 30 concerts this year, and they have over 30 more lined up ahead. The band are currently on the road, sharing stages with Train, Jewel, and Thunderstorm Artis.

When do Blues Traveler 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as July 22. Presales for fan club members, Live Nation, and LN Mobile App begin July 19. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, that each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is ELECTRIC, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Blues Traveler Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Blues Traveler All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jul 20
Train, Jewel, Blues Traveler, and Thunderstorm Artis
Train, Jewel, Blues Traveler, and Thunderstorm Artis at Dos Equis Pavilion
Dos Equis Pavilion Dallas, TX
Jul 21
Train, Jewel, Blues Traveler, and Thunderstorm Artis
Train, Jewel, Blues Traveler, and Thunderstorm Artis at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion The Woodlands, TX
Jul 23
Train, Jewel, Blues Traveler, and Thunderstorm Artis
Train, Jewel, Blues Traveler, and Thunderstorm Artis at Isleta Amphitheater
Isleta Amphitheater Albuquerque, NM
Jul 24
Train, Jewel, Blues Traveler, and Thunderstorm Artis
Train, Jewel, Blues Traveler, and Thunderstorm Artis at AK Chin Pavilion
AK Chin Pavilion Phoenix, AZ
Jul 26
Train, Jewel, Blues Traveler, and Thunderstorm Artis
Train, Jewel, Blues Traveler, and Thunderstorm Artis at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre Chula Vista, CA
Jul 29
Train, Jewel, Blues Traveler, and Thunderstorm Artis
Train, Jewel, Blues Traveler, and Thunderstorm Artis at FivePoint Amphitheatre
FivePoint Amphitheatre Irvine, CA
Jul 30
Train, Jewel, Blues Traveler, and Thunderstorm Artis
Train, Jewel, Blues Traveler, and Thunderstorm Artis at Concord Pavilion
Concord Pavilion Concord, CA
Jul 31
Train, Jewel, Blues Traveler, and Thunderstorm Artis
Train, Jewel, Blues Traveler, and Thunderstorm Artis at Shoreline Amphitheatre
Shoreline Amphitheatre Mountain View, CA
Aug 2
Train, Jewel, Blues Traveler, and Thunderstorm Artis
Train, Jewel, Blues Traveler, and Thunderstorm Artis at Climate Pledge Arena
Climate Pledge Arena Seattle, WA
Aug 3
Train, Jewel, Blues Traveler, and Thunderstorm Artis
Train, Jewel, Blues Traveler, and Thunderstorm Artis at Hayden Homes Amphitheater
Hayden Homes Amphitheater Bend, OR
Aug 4
Blues Travelers
Blues Travelers at The Coeur D'alene Casino & Resort
The Coeur D'alene Casino & Resort Worley, ID
Aug 6
Blues Traveler
Blues Traveler at Abayance Bay Marina
Abayance Bay Marina Rexford, MT
Sep 8
Blues Traveler
Blues Traveler at Britt Festival Pavilion
Britt Festival Pavilion Jacksonville, OR
Sep 9
Blues Traveler
Blues Traveler at Cascade Theater
Cascade Theater Redding, CA
Sep 10
Blues Traveler
Blues Traveler at Rodney Strong Vineyards
Rodney Strong Vineyards Healdsburg, CA
Sep 16
Blues Traveler
Blues Traveler at The Event Center At Rivers Casino Des Plaines
The Event Center At Rivers Casino Des Plaines Des Plaines, IL
Sep 17
Blues Traveler
Blues Traveler at Clyde Theatre
Clyde Theatre Fort Wayne, IN
Sep 27
Blues Traveler
Blues Traveler at College Street Music Hall
College Street Music Hall New Haven, CT
Sep 29
Blues Traveler
Blues Traveler at Jonathan Edwards Winery
Jonathan Edwards Winery North Stonington, CT
Sep 30
Blues Traveler
Blues Traveler at Xcite Center at Parx Casino
Xcite Center at Parx Casino Bensalem, PA
Oct 1
Blues Traveler
Blues Traveler at Pound Ridge Town Park
Pound Ridge Town Park Pound Ridge, NY
Oct 4
Blues Traveler
Blues Traveler at The Wellmont Theater
The Wellmont Theater Montclair, NJ
Oct 5
Blues Traveler
Blues Traveler at Dr. Pepper Park
Dr. Pepper Park Roanoke, VA
Oct 7
Blues Traveler
Blues Traveler at The Event Center at Hollywood Casino
The Event Center at Hollywood Casino Charles Town, WV
Oct 8
Blues Traveler
Blues Traveler at The Kent Stage
The Kent Stage Kent, OH
Oct 9
Blues Traveler
Blues Traveler at Robins Theatre
Robins Theatre Warren, OH
Oct 11
Blues Traveler
Blues Traveler at The Orange Peel
The Orange Peel Asheville, NC
Oct 14
Blues Traveler
Blues Traveler at Georgia Theatre
Georgia Theatre Athens, Georgia
Oct 15
Blues Traveler
Blues Traveler at Coligny Plaza Shopping Center
Coligny Plaza Shopping Center Hilton Head Island, SC
Oct 20
Blues Traveler
Blues Traveler at Iron City
Iron City Birmingham, AL
Oct 21
Blues Traveler
Blues Traveler at Halstead Amphitheater
Halstead Amphitheater Fairhope, AL
Oct 22
Blues Traveler
Blues Traveler at The Concert Green at Renaissance Colony Park
The Concert Green at Renaissance Colony Park Ridgeland, MS
Oct 24
Blues Traveler
Blues Traveler at Charleston Music Hall
Rescheduled
Charleston Music Hall Charleston, SC

We recommend following Blues Traveler on social media and signing up for their free email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For concert tickets and more, check out the Blues Traveler Zumic artist page.

image for artist Blues Traveler
Blues Traveler
Sep
30
Blues Traveler
Pound Ridge Town Park Pound Ridge, NY
Oct
4
Blues Traveler
The Wellmont Theater Montclair, NJ
