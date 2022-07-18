Blues Traveler Extend 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Jamband veterans Blues Traveler have added 2022 tour dates.

Billed as a 35th Anniversary Tour, the newly planned headlining shows are set at American venues in September and October. Blues Traveler have already performed 30 concerts this year, and they have over 30 more lined up ahead. The band are currently on the road, sharing stages with Train, Jewel, and Thunderstorm Artis.

When do Blues Traveler 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as July 22. Presales for fan club members, Live Nation, and LN Mobile App begin July 19. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, that each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is ELECTRIC, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Blues Traveler All Tour Dates and Tickets

