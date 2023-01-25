View all results for 'alt'
Blues Traveler Plot 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

17 shows for jamband veterans
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published January 25, 2023

Blues Traveler have announced 2023 tour dates for the spring.

The newly planned concerts are set at North American venues in April and May. After having performed over 70 shows in 2022, John Popper and the band are picking up right where they left off and have 17 performances lined up so far.

When do Blues Traveler 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as January 27. Presales for Artist and Citi cardholders are currently underway. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Blues Traveler Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

May 16
Blues Traveler
Blues Traveler at Tarrytown Music Hall
Tarrytown Music Hall Tarrytown, NY

Blues Traveler All Tour Dates and Tickets

Apr 25
Blues Traveler
Blues Traveler at Fox Theatre - Hutchinson
Fox Theatre - Hutchinson Hutchinson, KS
Apr 26
Blues Traveler
Blues Traveler at The Jones Assembly
The Jones Assembly Oklahoma City, OK
Apr 28
Blues Traveler
Blues Traveler at Crystal Grand Music Theatre
Crystal Grand Music Theatre Wisconsin Dells, WI
Apr 29
Blues Traveler
Blues Traveler at Brown County Music Center
Brown County Music Center Nashville, IN
Apr 30
Blues Traveler
Blues Traveler at Ryman Auditorium
Ryman Auditorium Nashville, TN
May 2
Blues Traveler
Blues Traveler at Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center
Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center Bowling Green, KY
May 3
Blues Traveler
Blues Traveler at Manchester Music Hall
Manchester Music Hall Lexington, KY
May 5
Blues Traveler
Blues Traveler at Montgomery Performing Arts Centre
Montgomery Performing Arts Centre Montgomery, AL
May 6
Cullman Strawberry Festival
Cullman Strawberry Festival at Depot Park - Cullman
Depot Park - Cullman Cullman, AL
May 12
Blues Traveler
Blues Traveler at The National - VA
The National - VA Richmond, VA
May 14
Blues Traveler
Blues Traveler at Sherman Theater
Sherman Theater Stroudsburg, PA
May 17
Blues Traveler
Blues Traveler at Lynn Auditorium
Lynn Auditorium Lynn, MA
May 20
Blues Traveler
Blues Traveler at Harrah's Resort Atlantic City
Harrah's Resort Atlantic City Atlantic City, NJ
May 20
to
May 21
Tap New York Beer & Music Festival
Tap New York Beer & Music Festival at Bethel Woods Center For The Arts
Bethel Woods Center For The Arts Bethel, NY
May 23
Blues Traveler
Blues Traveler at Waterville Opera House
Waterville Opera House Waterville, ME
May 24
Blues Traveler
Blues Traveler at The Flying Monkey
The Flying Monkey Plymouth, NH

We recommend following Blues Traveler on social media and signing up for their free email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For concert tickets and more, check out the Blues Traveler Zumic artist page.

