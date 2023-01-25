Blues Traveler Plot 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Blues Traveler have announced 2023 tour dates for the spring.

The newly planned concerts are set at North American venues in April and May. After having performed over 70 shows in 2022, John Popper and the band are picking up right where they left off and have 17 performances lined up so far.

When do Blues Traveler 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as January 27. Presales for Artist and Citi cardholders are currently underway. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Blues Traveler All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following Blues Traveler on social media and signing up for their free email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For concert tickets and more, check out the Blues Traveler Zumic artist page.