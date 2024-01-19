View all results for 'alt'
Blues Traveler Share 2024 Tour Dates: Tickets On Sale

Spring tour for veteran rockers
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published January 19, 2024

This week, Blues Traveler announced their first leg of 2024 tour dates.

Six new May concerts are scheduled at venues in California, Nevada, Arizona, and Texas. The band also has a headlining show next month and a '90s Cruise performance out of Florida in 2025.

Blues Traveler All Tour Dates and Tickets

Feb 17
Blues Traveler at Mesa Amphitheatre
Mesa Amphitheatre Mesa, AZ
May 7
Blues Traveler at The Coach House
The Coach House San Juan Capistrano, CA
May 9
Blues Traveler at Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center
Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center Santa Clarita, CA
May 10
Blues Traveler at Spotlight 29 Casino
Spotlight 29 Casino Coachella, CA
May 11
Blues Traveler at Star Of The Desert Arena
Star Of The Desert Arena Primm, NV
May 13
Blues Traveler at The Rialto Theatre
The Rialto Theatre Tucson, AZ
May 16
Blues Traveler at Gruene Hall
Gruene Hall New Braunfels, TX
Jan 31
to
Feb 5
The 90's Cruise at Tampa, FL
Tampa, FL Florida, United States
When do Blues Traveler 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for all shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Blues Traveler on social media and sign up for the free email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

Earlier this month, Blues Traveler shared a soulful version of Percy Sledge's "When A Man Loves A Woman."

For concert tickets and more, check out the Blues Traveler Zumic artist page.

