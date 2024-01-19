Blues Traveler Share 2024 Tour Dates: Tickets On Sale

This week, Blues Traveler announced their first leg of 2024 tour dates.

Six new May concerts are scheduled at venues in California, Nevada, Arizona, and Texas. The band also has a headlining show next month and a '90s Cruise performance out of Florida in 2025.

Blues Traveler All Tour Dates and Tickets

When do Blues Traveler 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for all shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Blues Traveler on social media and sign up for the free email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

Earlier this month, Blues Traveler shared a soulful version of Percy Sledge's "When A Man Loves A Woman."

