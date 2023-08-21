View all results for 'alt'
Bob Dylan Plans 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Rough and Rowdy Ways' this fall
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published August 21, 2023

After recently wrapping up a summer tour through Europe, Bob Dylan has announced additional 2023 tour dates.

In conjunction with his most recent studio album, 2020's Rough and Rowdy Ways, the new shows are set in October at theatres in North America. According to a post on Bob Dylan's website, more concert dates will be shared at a later date, so check back here when that information becomes available.

When do Bob Dylan 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as August 25. Presales for VIP packages, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio begin August 24. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is TRACK, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Bob Dylan All Tour Dates and Tickets

Oct 1
Bob Dylan at The Midland Theatre - MO
The Midland Theatre - MO Kansas City, MO
Oct 2
Bob Dylan at The Midland Theatre - MO
The Midland Theatre - MO Kansas City, MO
Oct 4
Bob Dylan at Stifel Theatre
Stifel Theatre St. Louis, MO
Oct 6
Bob Dylan at Cadillac Palace
Cadillac Palace Chicago, IL
Oct 7
Bob Dylan at Cadillac Palace
Cadillac Palace Chicago, IL
Oct 8
Bob Dylan at Cadillac Palace
Cadillac Palace Chicago, IL
Oct 11
Bob Dylan at Riverside Theater - WI
Riverside Theater - WI Milwaukee, WI
Oct 12
Bob Dylan at Riverside Theater - WI
Riverside Theater - WI Milwaukee, WI
Oct 16
Bob Dylan at Old National Centre
Old National Centre Indianapolis, IN
Oct 20
Bob Dylan at Andrew J. Brady Music Center
Andrew J. Brady Music Center Cincinnati, OH
Oct 21
Bob Dylan at Akron Civic Theatre
Akron Civic Theatre Akron, OH
Oct 23
Bob Dylan at Warner Theatre - PA
Warner Theatre - PA Erie, PA
Oct 24
Bob Dylan at Rochester Auditorium Theatre
Rochester Auditorium Theatre Rochester, NY
Oct 26
Bob Dylan at Massey Hall
Massey Hall Toronto, ON, Canada
Oct 27
Bob Dylan at Massey Hall
Massey Hall Toronto, ON, Canada
Oct 29
Bob Dylan at Salle Wilfrid Pelletier - Place Des Arts
Salle Wilfrid Pelletier - Place Des Arts Montréal, QC, Canada
Oct 30
Bob Dylan at Proctors Theatre
Proctors Theatre Schenectady, NY

For the most up-to-date information, follow Bob Dylan on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For concert tickets and more, check out the Bob Dylan Zumic artist page.

