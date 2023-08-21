Bob Dylan Plans 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

After recently wrapping up a summer tour through Europe, Bob Dylan has announced additional 2023 tour dates.

In conjunction with his most recent studio album, 2020's Rough and Rowdy Ways, the new shows are set in October at theatres in North America. According to a post on Bob Dylan's website, more concert dates will be shared at a later date, so check back here when that information becomes available.

When do Bob Dylan 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as August 25. Presales for VIP packages, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio begin August 24. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is TRACK, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Bob Dylan All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow Bob Dylan on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For concert tickets and more, check out the Bob Dylan Zumic artist page.