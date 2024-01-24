Bob Dylan Sets 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

Bob Dylan extended his tour dates, with more concerts across the eastern United States.

The legendary 82-year-old singer-songwriter-multi-instrumentalist announced shows in March, making stops in Florida, Georgia, and North Carolina. More dates are expected to be announced later according to a post on his social media. On tour, Dylan has been playing sets featuring his most recent studio album, 2020's Rough and Rowdy Ways.

When do Bob Dylan 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as January 26. Presales for Ticketmaster and local venues / radio begin January 25. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

