Bob Dylan Sets 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

'Rough and Rowdy' touring continues
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published January 24, 2024

Bob Dylan extended his tour dates, with more concerts across the eastern United States.

The legendary 82-year-old singer-songwriter-multi-instrumentalist announced shows in March, making stops in Florida, Georgia, and North Carolina. More dates are expected to be announced later according to a post on his social media. On tour, Dylan has been playing sets featuring his most recent studio album, 2020's Rough and Rowdy Ways.

When do Bob Dylan 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as January 26. Presales for Ticketmaster and local venues / radio begin January 25. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Bob Dylan All Tour Dates and Tickets

Mar 1
Bob Dylan at Au-Rene Theater, Broward Center for the Performing Arts
Au-Rene Theater, Broward Center for the Performing Arts Fort Lauderdale, FL
Mar 2
Bob Dylan at Au-Rene Theater, Broward Center for the Performing Arts
Au-Rene Theater, Broward Center for the Performing Arts Fort Lauderdale, FL
Mar 5
Bob Dylan at Ruth Eckerd Hall
Ruth Eckerd Hall Clearwater, FL
Mar 6
Bob Dylan at Ruth Eckerd Hall
Ruth Eckerd Hall Clearwater, FL
Mar 7
Bob Dylan at FSW Suncoast Credit Union Arena
FSW Suncoast Credit Union Arena Fort Myers, FL
Mar 9
Bob Dylan at Dr. Phillips Center
Dr. Phillips Center Orlando, FL
Mar 10
Bob Dylan at Dr. Phillips Center
Dr. Phillips Center Orlando, FL
Mar 12
Bob Dylan at Times-Union Center for the Performing Arts Moran Theater
Times-Union Center for the Performing Arts Moran Theater Jacksonville, FL
Mar 14
Bob Dylan at Classic Center Theatre
Classic Center Theatre Athens, GA
Mar 15
Bob Dylan at Classic Center Theatre
Classic Center Theatre Athens, GA
Mar 17
Bob Dylan at Belk Theater
Belk Theater Charlotte, NC
Mar 18
Bob Dylan at Crown Theatre - NC
Crown Theatre - NC Fayetteville, NC

For the most up-to-date information, follow Bob Dylan on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For concert tickets and more, check out the Bob Dylan Zumic artist page.

