Bob Dylan Shares 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Bob Dylan has announced his first leg of 2021 tour dates, billed as Rough And Rowdy Ways.

The newly announced shows will make stops at North American venues from November into December. Dylan plans to perform multiple nights in New York City, Port Chester, and Philadelphia. According to the description on the tour announcement flyer below, more dates will be added around the world, extending the tour to 2024. Check back here when that information becomes available.

When do Bob Dylan 2021 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as October 1. Presales for VIP packages, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues/radio begin September 30. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is BUZZ, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

With the COVID pandemic still ongoing, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

Bob Dylan All Tour Dates and Tickets

