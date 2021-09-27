View all results for 'alt'
Bob Dylan Shares 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Rough And Rowdy Ways' shows this fall
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published September 27, 2021

Bob Dylan has announced his first leg of 2021 tour dates, billed as Rough And Rowdy Ways.

The newly announced shows will make stops at North American venues from November into December. Dylan plans to perform multiple nights in New York City, Port Chester, and Philadelphia. According to the description on the tour announcement flyer below, more dates will be added around the world, extending the tour to 2024. Check back here when that information becomes available.

When do Bob Dylan 2021 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as October 1. Presales for VIP packages, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues/radio begin September 30. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is BUZZ, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

With the COVID pandemic still ongoing, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

Bob Dylan Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Bob Dylan All Tour Dates and Tickets

Nov 2
Bob Dylan
Bob Dylan at Riverside Theater - WI
Riverside Theater - WI Milwaukee, WI
Nov 3
Bob Dylan
Bob Dylan at Auditorium Theatre, Roosevelt University
Auditorium Theatre, Roosevelt University Chicago, IL
Nov 5
Bob Dylan
Bob Dylan at KeyBank State Theatre
KeyBank State Theatre Cleveland, OH
Nov 6
Bob Dylan
Bob Dylan at Palace Theatre Columbus
Palace Theatre Columbus Columbus, OH
Nov 7
Bob Dylan
Bob Dylan at Indiana University Auditorium
Indiana University Auditorium Bloomington, IN
Nov 9
Bob Dylan
Bob Dylan at Procter & Gamble Hall at Aronoff Center
Procter & Gamble Hall at Aronoff Center Cincinnati, OH
Nov 10
Bob Dylan
Bob Dylan at Knoxville Civic Auditorium and Coliseum
Knoxville Civic Auditorium and Coliseum Knoxville, TN
Nov 12
Bob Dylan
Bob Dylan at Louisville Palace
Louisville Palace Louisville, KY
Nov 13
Bob Dylan
Bob Dylan at Charleston Municipal Auditorium
Charleston Municipal Auditorium Charleston, WV
Nov 15
Bob Dylan
Bob Dylan at UPMC Events Center
UPMC Events Center Moon, PA
Nov 16
Bob Dylan
Bob Dylan at Hershey Theatre
Hershey Theatre Hershey, PA
Nov 26
Bob Dylan
Bob Dylan at Providence Performing Arts Center
Providence Performing Arts Center Providence, RI
Nov 27
Bob Dylan
Bob Dylan at Boch Center - Wang Theatre
Boch Center - Wang Theatre Boston, MA
Nov 29
Bob Dylan
Bob Dylan at The Met - Philadelphia
The Met - Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA
Nov 30
Bob Dylan
Bob Dylan at The Met - Philadelphia
The Met - Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA
Dec 2
Bob Dylan
Bob Dylan at The Anthem
The Anthem Washington DC

We recommend following Bob Dylan on social media and signing up for his free newsletter (top of page), in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For concert tickets and more, check out the Bob Dylan Zumic artist page.

artists
Bob Dylan
genres
Classic Rock Folk Folk Rock Singer-Songwriter
сomments
image for artist Bob Dylan
Bob Dylan
