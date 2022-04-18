View all results for 'alt'
Bob Dylan Adds 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

More 'Rough and Rowdy' rock & roll
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published April 18, 2022

The "Never Ending Tour" continues!

Bob Dylan just finished one leg of tour dates in America and added another. In conjunction with his most recent studio album, 2020's Rough and Rowdy Ways, the 80-year-old legend has already performed 28 concerts so far in 2022 and just added 14 more shows for May and June at North American venues primarily along the West Coast and Northwest.

The upcoming tour includes multiple nights in Seattle, Oakland, and Los Angeles. According to the description on the announcement flyer, more dates will be added around the world continuing into 2023 and 2024. Check back here when that information becomes available.

When do Bob Dylan 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as April 22. Presales for VIP packages and local venues / radio begin April 21. Keep in mind, that each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Bob Dylan All Tour Dates and Tickets

May 28
Bob Dylan
Bob Dylan at First Interstate Center for the Arts
First Interstate Center for the Arts Spokane, WA
May 29
Bob Dylan
Bob Dylan at Toyota Center - Kennewick
Toyota Center - Kennewick Kennewick, WA
May 31
Bob Dylan
Bob Dylan at Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall Portland, OR
Jun 1
Bob Dylan
Bob Dylan at Paramount Theatre
Paramount Theatre Seattle, WA
Jun 2
Bob Dylan
Bob Dylan at Paramount Theatre
Paramount Theatre Seattle, WA
Jun 5
Bob Dylan
Bob Dylan at Hult Center For The Performing Arts
Hult Center For The Performing Arts Eugene, OR
Jun 7
Bob Dylan
Bob Dylan at Redding Civic Auditorium
Redding Civic Auditorium Redding, CA
Jun 9
Bob Dylan
Bob Dylan at Fox Theater - Oakland
Fox Theater - Oakland Oakland, CA
Jun 10
Bob Dylan
Bob Dylan at Fox Theater - Oakland
Fox Theater - Oakland Oakland, CA
Jun 11
Bob Dylan
Bob Dylan at Fox Theater - Oakland
Fox Theater - Oakland Oakland, CA
Jun 14
Bob Dylan
Bob Dylan at Hollywood Pantages Theatre
Hollywood Pantages Theatre Los Angeles, CA
Jun 15
Bob Dylan
Bob Dylan at Hollywood Pantages Theatre
Hollywood Pantages Theatre Los Angeles, CA
Jun 16
Bob Dylan
Bob Dylan at Hollywood Pantages Theatre
Hollywood Pantages Theatre Los Angeles, CA
Jun 18
Bob Dylan
Bob Dylan at San Diego Civic Theatre
San Diego Civic Theatre San Diego, CA

For the health and safety of all, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions. The newer variants are more contagious than previous strains of COVID, and booster shots are now recommended for everyone who has been vaccinated for over five months.

We recommend following Bob Dylan on social media and signing up for his free newsletter (top of page), in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For concert tickets and more, check out the Bob Dylan Zumic artist page.

Bob Dylan

