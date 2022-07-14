View all results for 'alt'
Bob Mould Extends 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

Published July 14, 2022

Bob Mould has added tour dates to his 2022 solo electric schedule. The newly planned concerts are set at mid-sized American venues in September with Will Johnson or H.C. McEntire as opening acts on select dates.

The veteran musician has played over 40 concerts so far this year and has another 20 lined up ahead. The singer-songwriter-guitarist has been steadily touring nearly every year since his solo career began in 1989, and before that he toured heavily in Hüsker Dü for eight years until they disbanded in 1987. Even though Mould didn't perform from February 2020 until September of 2021, he still managed to play 12 and 24 concerts in those pandemic years.

When do Bob Mould 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as July 15. Presales are currently underway for local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Bob Mould All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jul 30
Bob Mould and Vic Bondi
Bob Mould and Vic Bondi at The Triple Door
The Triple Door Seattle, WA
Sep 11
Bob Mould and Will Johnson
Bob Mould and Will Johnson at The Elm Bozeman
The Elm Bozeman Bozeman, MT
Sep 13
Bob Mould and Will Johnson
Bob Mould and Will Johnson at Visual Arts Collective
Visual Arts Collective Garden City, ID
Sep 14
Bob Mould
Bob Mould at The Commonwealth Room
The Commonwealth Room South Salt Lake, UT
Sep 16
Bob Mould and Will Johnson
Bob Mould and Will Johnson at The Black Sheep
The Black Sheep Colorado Springs, CO
Sep 18
Bob Mould
Bob Mould at Oriental Theater
Oriental Theater Denver, CO
Sep 20
Bob Mould
Bob Mould at Tumbleroot Brewery & Distillery
Tumbleroot Brewery & Distillery Santa Fe, NM
Sep 22
Bob Mould and Will Johnson
Bob Mould and Will Johnson at Tulips
Tulips Fort Worth, TX
Sep 23
Bob Mould and Will Johnson
Bob Mould and Will Johnson at Continental Club
Continental Club Houston, TX
Sep 24
Bob Mould and Will Johnson
Bob Mould and Will Johnson at ACL Live At The Moody Theater
ACL Live At The Moody Theater Austin, TX
Oct 7
Bob Mould and H.C. McEntire
Bob Mould and H.C. McEntire at Bomhard Theatre at The Kentucky Center
Bomhard Theatre at The Kentucky Center Louisville, KY
Oct 8
Bob Mould and H.C. McEntire
Bob Mould and H.C. McEntire at Buskirk Chumley Theater
Buskirk Chumley Theater Bloomington, IN
Oct 9
Bob Mould and H.C. McEntire
Bob Mould and H.C. McEntire at City Winery - Nashville
City Winery - Nashville Nashville, TN
Oct 11
Bob Mould and H.C. McEntire
Bob Mould and H.C. McEntire at 40 Watt Club
40 Watt Club Athens, GA
Oct 12
Bob Mould and H.C. McEntire
Bob Mould and H.C. McEntire at City Winery - Atlanta
City Winery - Atlanta Atlanta, GA
Oct 14
Bob Mould and H.C. McEntire
Bob Mould and H.C. McEntire at Ponte Vedra Concert Hall
Rescheduled
Ponte Vedra Concert Hall Ponte Vedra Beach, FL
Oct 15
Bob Mould and H.C. McEntire
Bob Mould and H.C. McEntire at Charleston Pourhouse
Charleston Pourhouse Charleston, SC
Oct 16
Bob Mould and H.C. McEntire
Bob Mould and H.C. McEntire at Cat's Cradle
Cat's Cradle Carrboro, NC
Oct 18
Bob Mould and H.C. McEntire
Bob Mould and H.C. McEntire at The Broadberry
The Broadberry Richmond, VA
Oct 19
Bob Mould and H.C. McEntire
Bob Mould and H.C. McEntire at Wolf Trap
Wolf Trap Vienna, VA
Oct 21
Bob Mould and H.C. McEntire
Bob Mould and H.C. McEntire at Rams Head On Stage
Rams Head On Stage Annapolis, MD
Oct 22
Bob Mould and H.C. McEntire
Bob Mould and H.C. McEntire at Harvester Performance Center
Harvester Performance Center Rocky Mount, VA
Oct 23
Bob Mould and H.C. McEntire
Bob Mould and H.C. McEntire at Grey Eagle
Grey Eagle Asheville, NC

We recommend following Bob Mould on social media and signing up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

Earlier this year, Bob released a 3-track EP titled The Ocean. For more, check out Bob Mould's Zumic artist page.

