Bob Mould Extends 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

Bob Mould has added tour dates to his 2022 solo electric schedule. The newly planned concerts are set at mid-sized American venues in September with Will Johnson or H.C. McEntire as opening acts on select dates.

The veteran musician has played over 40 concerts so far this year and has another 20 lined up ahead. The singer-songwriter-guitarist has been steadily touring nearly every year since his solo career began in 1989, and before that he toured heavily in Hüsker Dü for eight years until they disbanded in 1987. Even though Mould didn't perform from February 2020 until September of 2021, he still managed to play 12 and 24 concerts in those pandemic years.

When do Bob Mould 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as July 15. Presales are currently underway for local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Earlier this year, Bob released a 3-track EP titled The Ocean. For more, check out Bob Mould's Zumic artist page.