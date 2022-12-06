Bob Weir and Wolf Bros Add 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

The Grateful Dead's psychedelic cowboy, Bob Weir, has added 2023 tour dates with his backing band, Wolf Bros.
Twenty-two newly announced concerts are scheduled at American venues in February and March. Included are multiple nights in Port Chester, Atlanta, Austin, and Nashville. Previously, the group announced February headlining events in Georgia.
Weir's backing band beginning in 2018, Wolf Bros features Don Was on bass, Jay Lane on drums, Jeff Chimenti on keys, Barry Sless on pedal steel guitar, and an additional group of horn and string players called The Wolfpack. The band currently have 25 concerts planned this year, starting in February.
When do Bob Weir and Wolf Bros 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
For the other new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as December 9. Presales for VIP packages and Artist begin December 7. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
The Live Nation presale password is CHEER, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
Bob Weir and Wolf Bros Tour Dates and Tickets Near You
Feb 7
The Capitol Theatre
Port Chester, NY
Feb 8
The Capitol Theatre
Port Chester, NY
Feb 10
The Capitol Theatre
Port Chester, NY
Feb 11
The Capitol Theatre
Port Chester, NY
Bob Weir and Wolf Bros All Tour Dates and Tickets
Jan 14
to
Jan 17
Moon Palace Cancun
Cancún, Q.R., Mexico
Feb 2
North Charleston Coliseum & Performing Arts Center
North Charleston, SC
Feb 3
Florida Theatre Jacksonville
Jacksonville, FL
Feb 4
Au-Rene Theater, Broward Center for the Performing Arts
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Feb 7
The Capitol Theatre
Port Chester, NY
Feb 8
The Capitol Theatre
Port Chester, NY
Feb 10
The Capitol Theatre
Port Chester, NY
Feb 11
The Capitol Theatre
Port Chester, NY
Feb 17
Atlanta Symphony Hall
Atlanta, GA
Feb 18
Atlanta Symphony Hall
Atlanta, GA
Feb 19
Atlanta Symphony Hall
Atlanta, GA
Feb 21
The Orpheum Theatre Memphis
Memphis, TN
Feb 22
ExploreAsheville.com Arena at Harrah's Cherokee Center
Asheville, NC
Feb 24
Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium
Chattanooga, TN
Feb 25
The Louisville Palace presented by Cricket Wireless
Louisville, KY
Feb 26
The Fillmore - Detroit
Detroit, MI
Mar 1
Palace Theatre
Saint Paul, MN
Mar 2
Stephens Auditorium
Ames, IA
Mar 4
Orpheum Theatre - Omaha
Omaha, NE
Mar 5
Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland
Kansas City, MO
Mar 7
ACL Live At The Moody Theater
Austin, TX
Mar 8
ACL Live At The Moody Theater
Austin, TX
Mar 9
Majestic Theatre Dallas
Dallas, TX
Mar 11
Ryman Auditorium
Nashville, TN
Mar 12
Ryman Auditorium
Nashville, TN
May 23
Ak-Chin Pavilion
Phoenix, AZ
May 26
Dos Equis Pavilion
Dallas, TX
May 28
Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
Atlanta, GA
May 30
PNC Music Pavilion
Charlotte, NC
Jun 1
Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Raleigh, NC
Jun 3
Jiffy Lube Live
Bristow, VA
Jun 5
The Pavilion at Star Lake
Burgettstown, PA
Jun 7
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Maryland Heights, MO
Jun 9
Wrigley Field
Chicago, IL
Jun 10
Wrigley Field
Chicago, IL
Jun 13
Riverbend Music Center
Cincinnati, OH
Jun 15
Citizens Bank Park
Philadelphia, PA
Jun 17
Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC)
Saratoga Springs, NY
Jun 18
Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC)
Saratoga Springs, NY
Jun 27
Ruoff Music Center
Noblesville, IN
Jul 7
Gorge Amphitheatre
George, WA
Jul 8
Gorge Amphitheatre
George, WA
Jul 14
Oracle Park
San Francisco, CA
Jul 15
Oracle Park
San Francisco, CA
Jul 16
Oracle Park
San Francisco, CA
We recommend following Bob Weir on his social media accounts and signing up for his free email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to signing up for your local venue's email newsletter, to get the most up-to-date information.
For concert tickets and more, check out the Bob Weir and Wolf Bros Zumic artist page.