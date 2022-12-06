Bob Weir and Wolf Bros Add 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

The Grateful Dead's psychedelic cowboy, Bob Weir, has added 2023 tour dates with his backing band, Wolf Bros.

Twenty-two newly announced concerts are scheduled at American venues in February and March. Included are multiple nights in Port Chester, Atlanta, Austin, and Nashville. Previously, the group announced February headlining events in Georgia.

Weir's backing band beginning in 2018, Wolf Bros features Don Was on bass, Jay Lane on drums, Jeff Chimenti on keys, Barry Sless on pedal steel guitar, and an additional group of horn and string players called The Wolfpack. The band currently have 25 concerts planned this year, starting in February.

When do Bob Weir and Wolf Bros 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the other new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as December 9. Presales for VIP packages and Artist begin December 7. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is CHEER, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Bob Weir and Wolf Bros All Tour Dates and Tickets

