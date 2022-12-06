View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Bob Weir and Wolf Bros Add 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'The winter was so hard and cold, froze ten feet 'neath the ground'
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published December 6, 2022

The Grateful Dead's psychedelic cowboy, Bob Weir, has added 2023 tour dates with his backing band, Wolf Bros.

Twenty-two newly announced concerts are scheduled at American venues in February and March. Included are multiple nights in Port Chester, Atlanta, Austin, and Nashville. Previously, the group announced February headlining events in Georgia.

Weir's backing band beginning in 2018, Wolf Bros features Don Was on bass, Jay Lane on drums, Jeff Chimenti on keys, Barry Sless on pedal steel guitar, and an additional group of horn and string players called The Wolfpack. The band currently have 25 concerts planned this year, starting in February.

When do Bob Weir and Wolf Bros 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the other new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as December 9. Presales for VIP packages and Artist begin December 7. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is CHEER, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Bob Weir and Wolf Bros Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Feb 7
Bob Weir and Wolf Bros
Bob Weir and Wolf Bros at The Capitol Theatre
The Capitol Theatre Port Chester, NY
Feb 8
Bob Weir and Wolf Bros
Bob Weir and Wolf Bros at The Capitol Theatre
The Capitol Theatre Port Chester, NY
Feb 10
Bob Weir and Wolf Bros
Bob Weir and Wolf Bros at The Capitol Theatre
The Capitol Theatre Port Chester, NY
Feb 11
Bob Weir and Wolf Bros
Bob Weir and Wolf Bros at The Capitol Theatre
The Capitol Theatre Port Chester, NY
Jun 21
Dead & Company
Dead & Company at Citi Field
Citi Field Flushing, NY
Jun 22
Dead & Company
Dead & Company at Citi Field
Citi Field Flushing, NY

Bob Weir and Wolf Bros All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jan 14
to
Jan 17
Playing In The Sand
Playing In The Sand at Moon Palace Cancun
Moon Palace Cancun Cancún, Q.R., Mexico
Feb 2
Bob Weir and Wolf Bros
Bob Weir and Wolf Bros at North Charleston Coliseum & Performing Arts Center
North Charleston Coliseum & Performing Arts Center North Charleston, SC
Feb 3
Bob Weir and Wolf Bros
Bob Weir and Wolf Bros at Florida Theatre Jacksonville
Florida Theatre Jacksonville Jacksonville, FL
Feb 4
Bob Weir and Wolf Bros
Bob Weir and Wolf Bros at Au-Rene Theater, Broward Center for the Performing Arts
Au-Rene Theater, Broward Center for the Performing Arts Fort Lauderdale, FL
Feb 7
Bob Weir and Wolf Bros
Bob Weir and Wolf Bros at The Capitol Theatre
The Capitol Theatre Port Chester, NY
Feb 8
Bob Weir and Wolf Bros
Bob Weir and Wolf Bros at The Capitol Theatre
The Capitol Theatre Port Chester, NY
Feb 10
Bob Weir and Wolf Bros
Bob Weir and Wolf Bros at The Capitol Theatre
The Capitol Theatre Port Chester, NY
Feb 11
Bob Weir and Wolf Bros
Bob Weir and Wolf Bros at The Capitol Theatre
The Capitol Theatre Port Chester, NY
Feb 17
Bob Weir & Wolf Bros and The Atlanta Symphony Orchestra
Bob Weir & Wolf Bros and The Atlanta Symphony Orchestra at Atlanta Symphony Hall
Atlanta Symphony Hall Atlanta, GA
Feb 18
Bob Weir & Wolf Bros and The Atlanta Symphony Orchestra
Bob Weir & Wolf Bros and The Atlanta Symphony Orchestra at Atlanta Symphony Hall
Atlanta Symphony Hall Atlanta, GA
Feb 19
Bob Weir & Wolf Bros and The Atlanta Symphony Orchestra
Bob Weir & Wolf Bros and The Atlanta Symphony Orchestra at Atlanta Symphony Hall
Atlanta Symphony Hall Atlanta, GA
Feb 21
Bob Weir and Wolf Bros
Bob Weir and Wolf Bros at The Orpheum Theatre Memphis
The Orpheum Theatre Memphis Memphis, TN
Feb 22
Bob Weir and Wolf Bros
Bob Weir and Wolf Bros at ExploreAsheville.com Arena at Harrah's Cherokee Center
ExploreAsheville.com Arena at Harrah's Cherokee Center Asheville, NC
Feb 24
Bob Weir and Wolf Bros
Bob Weir and Wolf Bros at Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium
Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium Chattanooga, TN
Feb 25
Bob Weir and Wolf Bros
Bob Weir and Wolf Bros at The Louisville Palace presented by Cricket Wireless
The Louisville Palace presented by Cricket Wireless Louisville, KY
Feb 26
Bob Weir and Wolf Bros
Bob Weir and Wolf Bros at The Fillmore - Detroit
The Fillmore - Detroit Detroit, MI
Feb 28
Bob Weir and Wolf Bros
Bob Weir and Wolf Bros at The Sylvee
The Sylvee Madison, WI
Mar 1
Bob Weir and Wolf Bros
Bob Weir and Wolf Bros at Palace Theatre
Palace Theatre Saint Paul, MN
Mar 2
Bob Weir and Wolf Bros
Bob Weir and Wolf Bros at Stephens Auditorium
Stephens Auditorium Ames, IA
Mar 4
Bob Weir and Wolf Bros
Bob Weir and Wolf Bros at Orpheum Theatre - Omaha
Orpheum Theatre - Omaha Omaha, NE
Mar 5
Bob Weir and Wolf Bros
Bob Weir and Wolf Bros at Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland
Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland Kansas City, MO
Mar 7
Bob Weir and Wolf Bros
Bob Weir and Wolf Bros at ACL Live At The Moody Theater
ACL Live At The Moody Theater Austin, TX
Mar 8
Bob Weir and Wolf Bros
Bob Weir and Wolf Bros at ACL Live At The Moody Theater
ACL Live At The Moody Theater Austin, TX
Mar 9
Bob Weir and Wolf Bros
Bob Weir and Wolf Bros at Majestic Theatre Dallas
Majestic Theatre Dallas Dallas, TX
Mar 11
Bob Weir and Wolf Bros
Bob Weir and Wolf Bros at Ryman Auditorium
Ryman Auditorium Nashville, TN
Mar 12
Bob Weir and Wolf Bros
Bob Weir and Wolf Bros at Ryman Auditorium
Ryman Auditorium Nashville, TN
May 19
Dead & Company
Dead & Company at Kia Forum
Kia Forum Inglewood, CA
May 20
Dead & Company
Dead & Company at Kia Forum
Kia Forum Inglewood, CA
May 23
Dead & Company
Dead & Company at Ak-Chin Pavilion
Ak-Chin Pavilion Phoenix, AZ
May 26
Dead & Company
Dead & Company at Dos Equis Pavilion
Dos Equis Pavilion Dallas, TX
May 28
Dead & Company
Dead & Company at Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood Atlanta, GA
May 30
Dead & Company
Dead & Company at PNC Music Pavilion
PNC Music Pavilion Charlotte, NC
Jun 1
Dead & Company
Dead & Company at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek Raleigh, NC
Jun 3
Dead & Company
Dead & Company at Jiffy Lube Live
Jiffy Lube Live Bristow, VA
Jun 5
Dead & Company
Dead & Company at The Pavilion at Star Lake
The Pavilion at Star Lake Burgettstown, PA
Jun 7
Dead & Company
Dead & Company at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Maryland Heights, MO
Jun 9
Dead & Company
Dead & Company at Wrigley Field
Wrigley Field Chicago, IL
Jun 10
Dead & Company
Dead & Company at Wrigley Field
Wrigley Field Chicago, IL
Jun 13
Dead & Company
Dead & Company at Riverbend Music Center
Riverbend Music Center Cincinnati, OH
Jun 15
Dead & Company
Dead & Company at Citizens Bank Park
Citizens Bank Park Philadelphia, PA
Jun 17
Dead & Company
Dead & Company at Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC)
Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC) Saratoga Springs, NY
Jun 18
Dead & Company
Dead & Company at Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC)
Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC) Saratoga Springs, NY
Jun 21
Dead & Company
Dead & Company at Citi Field
Citi Field Flushing, NY
Jun 22
Dead & Company
Dead & Company at Citi Field
Citi Field Flushing, NY
Jun 24
Dead & Company
Dead & Company at Fenway Park
Fenway Park Boston, MA
Jun 25
Dead & Company
Dead & Company at Fenway Park
Fenway Park Boston, MA
Jun 27
Dead & Company
Dead & Company at Ruoff Music Center
Ruoff Music Center Noblesville, IN
Jul 1
Dead & Company
Dead & Company at Folsom Field
Folsom Field Boulder, CO
Jul 2
Dead & Company
Dead & Company at Folsom Field
Folsom Field Boulder, CO
Jul 3
Dead & Company
Dead & Company at Folsom Field
Folsom Field Boulder, CO
Jul 7
Dead & Company
Dead & Company at Gorge Amphitheatre
Gorge Amphitheatre George, WA
Jul 8
Dead & Company
Dead & Company at Gorge Amphitheatre
Gorge Amphitheatre George, WA
Jul 14
Dead & Company
Dead & Company at Oracle Park
Oracle Park San Francisco, CA
Jul 15
Dead & Company
Dead & Company at Oracle Park
Oracle Park San Francisco, CA
Jul 16
Dead & Company
Dead & Company at Oracle Park
Oracle Park San Francisco, CA

We recommend following Bob Weir on his social media accounts and signing up for his free email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to signing up for your local venue's email newsletter, to get the most up-to-date information.

For concert tickets and more, check out the Bob Weir and Wolf Bros Zumic artist page.

2
124
artists
Bob Weir and Wolf Bros
genres
Folk Rock Jamband Psychedelic Folk Psychedelic Rock Singer-Songwriter
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Bob Weir and Wolf Bros
Bob Weir and Wolf Bros
Feb
7
Bob Weir and Wolf Bros
The Capitol Theatre Port Chester, NY
Feb
8
Bob Weir and Wolf Bros
The Capitol Theatre Port Chester, NY
Feb
10
Bob Weir and Wolf Bros
The Capitol Theatre Port Chester, NY
Feb
11
Bob Weir and Wolf Bros
The Capitol Theatre Port Chester, NY
Jun
21
Dead & Company
Citi Field Flushing, NY
Jun
22
Dead & Company
Citi Field Flushing, NY
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article Bob Weir and Wolf Bros Add 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info
July 26, 2022
Bob Weir and Wolf Bros Add 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-S...
Tickets Folk Rock Jamband Psychedelic Folk Psychedelic Rock Singer-Songwriter Bob Weir and Wolf Bros
2
3766
image for article Bob Weir and Wolf Bros Share 2020 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
November 12, 2019
Bob Weir and Wolf Bros Share 2020 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code...
Tickets Folk Rock Jamband Psychedelic Rock Singer-Songwriter Bob Weir and Wolf Bros
3
3829
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart