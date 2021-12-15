View all results for 'alt'
Bob Weir and Wolf Bros Plan 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'The wolves are running round'
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published December 15, 2021

The Grateful Dead's psychedelic cowboy Bob Weir has revealed 2022 tour dates with his backing band since 2018, Wolf Bros. Thirteen newly planned American concerts are scheduled in March at theaters across America. Previously, the group announced a four-night February run in Washington, DC.

For those unfamiliar with the Wolf Bros, the band features Don Was on bass, Jay Lane on drums, and Jeff Chimenti on keys. For this tour, the core group will be joined by Barry Sless on pedal steel guitar and an additional group of horn and string players being called The Wolfpack.

When do Bob Weir and Wolf Bros 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as December 17. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages and fan club members. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues/radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is BELLS, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

As the fourth wave of COVID infection continues to spread and variants have become more dangerous, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions.

Bob Weir and Wolf Bros All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jan 7
to
Jan 10
Playing In The Sand
Playing In The Sand at Moon Palace Arena
Moon Palace Arena Cancún, Q.R., Mexico
Jan 13
to
Jan 16
Playing In The Sand
Playing In The Sand at Moon Palace Arena
Moon Palace Arena Cancún, Q.R., Mexico
Feb 9
Bob Weir and Wolf Bros
Bob Weir and Wolf Bros at John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts
John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts Washington, DC
Feb 10
Bob Weir and Wolf Bros
Bob Weir and Wolf Bros at John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts
John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts Washington, DC
Feb 12
Bob Weir and Wolf Bros
Bob Weir and Wolf Bros at John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts
John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts Washington, DC
Feb 13
Bob Weir and Wolf Bros
Bob Weir and Wolf Bros at John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts
John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts Washington, DC
Mar 9
Bob Weir And Wolf Bros
Bob Weir And Wolf Bros at Ryman Auditorium
Ryman Auditorium Nashville, TN
Mar 10
Bob Weir and Wolf Bros
Bob Weir and Wolf Bros at The Orpheum Theatre Memphis
The Orpheum Theatre Memphis Memphis, TN
Mar 14
Bob Weir And Wolf Bros
Bob Weir And Wolf Bros at Orpheum Theatre - Wichita
Orpheum Theatre - Wichita Wichita, KS
Mar 15
Bob Weir And Wolf Bros
Bob Weir And Wolf Bros at Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland
Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland Kansas City, MO
Mar 17
Bob Weir And Wolf Bros
Bob Weir And Wolf Bros at Riverside Theater - WI
Riverside Theater - WI Milwaukee, WI
Mar 18
Bob Weir and Wolf Bros
Bob Weir and Wolf Bros at The Chicago Theatre
The Chicago Theatre Chicago, IL
Mar 19
Bob Weir and Wolf Bros
Bob Weir and Wolf Bros at Brown County Music Center
Brown County Music Center Nashville, IN
Mar 21
Bob Weir And Wolf Bros
Bob Weir And Wolf Bros at Palace Theatre Columbus
Palace Theatre Columbus Columbus, OH
Mar 24
Bob Weir And Wolf Bros
Bob Weir And Wolf Bros at Harrah's Cherokee Center - Asheville
Harrah's Cherokee Center - Asheville Asheville, NC
Mar 25
Bob Weir and Wolf Bros
Bob Weir and Wolf Bros at Tivoli Theatre
Tivoli Theatre Chattanooga, TN
Mar 26
Bob Weir and Wolf Bros
Bob Weir and Wolf Bros at DPAC - Durham Performing Arts Center
DPAC - Durham Performing Arts Center Durham, NC
Mar 29
Bob Weir and Wolf Bros
Bob Weir and Wolf Bros at Roxian Theatre
Roxian Theatre McKees Rocks, PA
Mar 30
Bob Weir and Wolf Bros
Bob Weir and Wolf Bros at Landmark Theatre
Landmark Theatre Syracuse, NY

We recommend following Bob Weir on his social media accounts and signing up for his free email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to signing up for your local venue's email newsletter, to get the most up-to-date information.

Despite the pandemic and Weir splitting his time with Dead & Company, Bob Weir and Wolf Bros have performed over 70 concerts over the past few years, bringing their unique blend of folk, country, blues, rock, and jazz to Grateful Dead favorites, Weir's diverse material as a solo artist, and occasional unexpected cover songs. For concert tickets and more, check out the Bob Weir and Wolf Bros Zumic artist page.

