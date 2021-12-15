Bob Weir and Wolf Bros Plan 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

The Grateful Dead's psychedelic cowboy Bob Weir has revealed 2022 tour dates with his backing band since 2018, Wolf Bros. Thirteen newly planned American concerts are scheduled in March at theaters across America. Previously, the group announced a four-night February run in Washington, DC.

For those unfamiliar with the Wolf Bros, the band features Don Was on bass, Jay Lane on drums, and Jeff Chimenti on keys. For this tour, the core group will be joined by Barry Sless on pedal steel guitar and an additional group of horn and string players being called The Wolfpack.

When do Bob Weir and Wolf Bros 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as December 17. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages and fan club members. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues/radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is BELLS, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

As the fourth wave of COVID infection continues to spread and variants have become more dangerous, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions.

Bob Weir and Wolf Bros All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following Bob Weir on his social media accounts and signing up for his free email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to signing up for your local venue's email newsletter, to get the most up-to-date information.

Despite the pandemic and Weir splitting his time with Dead & Company, Bob Weir and Wolf Bros have performed over 70 concerts over the past few years, bringing their unique blend of folk, country, blues, rock, and jazz to Grateful Dead favorites, Weir's diverse material as a solo artist, and occasional unexpected cover songs. For concert tickets and more, check out the Bob Weir and Wolf Bros Zumic artist page.