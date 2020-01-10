Bombay Bicycle Club Plan 2020 Tour Dates: Tickets Now On Sale

Bombay Bicycle Club has added 2020 tour dates.

The newly announced North American shows are planned for April and May, with opening act Sports Team. More dates are expected to be announced, so check back here when that information becomes available. The band will perform a number of intimate gigs in the UK later this month, followed by a European tour.

When do Bombay Bicycle Club 2020 tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for all shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following Bombay Bicycle Club on social media and signing up for their free email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

The band will release a new album on January 17 titled Everything Else Has Gone Wrong. Listen to the single "I Can Hardly Speak."

