Bombay Bicycle Club Plan 2020 Tour Dates: Tickets Now On Sale

UK rockers coming to America
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published January 10, 2020

Bombay Bicycle Club has added 2020 tour dates.

The newly announced North American shows are planned for April and May, with opening act Sports Team. More dates are expected to be announced, so check back here when that information becomes available. The band will perform a number of intimate gigs in the UK later this month, followed by a European tour.

Bombay Bicycle Club All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jan 12
Bombay Bicycle Club
Bombay Bicycle Club at Sound Knowledge
Sound Knowledge Marlborough, England, United Kingdom
Jan 12
Bombay Bicycle Club
Bombay Bicycle Club at Brudenell Social Club
Brudenell Social Club West Yorkshire, England, United Kingdom
Jan 13
Bombay Bicycle Club
Bombay Bicycle Club at SWX
SWX Bristol, England, United Kingdom
Jan 14
Bombay Bicycle Club
Bombay Bicycle Club at The 1865
The 1865 Southampton, England, United Kingdom
Jan 15
Bombay Bicycle Club
Bombay Bicycle Club at Concorde 2
Concorde 2 The City of Brighton and Hove, England, United Kingdom
Jan 16
Bombay Bicycle Club
Bombay Bicycle Club at PRYZM Kingston
PRYZM Kingston Kingston upon Thames, England, United Kingdom
Jan 17
Bombay Bicycle Club
Bombay Bicycle Club at Rough Trade East
Rough Trade East England, United Kingdom
Jan 18
Bombay Bicycle Club
Bombay Bicycle Club at Rough Trade Nottingham
Rough Trade Nottingham England, United Kingdom
Jan 18
The White Lakes and Bombay Bicycle Club
The White Lakes and Bombay Bicycle Club at O2 Academy Oxford
O2 Academy Oxford Oxford, England, United Kingdom
Jan 20
Bombay Bicycle Club
Bombay Bicycle Club at FOPP
FOPP Cambridge, England, United Kingdom
Jan 20
Bombay Bicycle Club, The Big Moon and Liz Lawrence
Bombay Bicycle Club, The Big Moon and Liz Lawrence at Corn Exchange Cambridge
Corn Exchange Cambridge Cambridge, England, United Kingdom
Jan 21
Bombay Bicycle Club
Bombay Bicycle Club at HMV
HMV Bournemouth, England, United Kingdom
Jan 21
Bombay Bicycle Club, The Big Moon and Liz Lawrence
Bombay Bicycle Club, The Big Moon and Liz Lawrence at O2 Academy Bournemouth
O2 Academy Bournemouth Bournemouth, England, United Kingdom
Jan 22
Bombay Bicycle Club
Bombay Bicycle Club at HMV Vault
HMV Vault Birmingham, England, United Kingdom
Jan 23
Bombay Bicycle Club
Bombay Bicycle Club at HMV Records
HMV Records Leicester, England, United Kingdom
Jan 23
Bombay Bicycle Club, The Big Moon and Liz Lawrence
Bombay Bicycle Club, The Big Moon and Liz Lawrence at De Montfort Hall
De Montfort Hall Leicester, England, United Kingdom
Jan 24
Bombay Bicycle Club, The Big Moon and Liz Lawrence
Bombay Bicycle Club, The Big Moon and Liz Lawrence at Cardiff University Students Union
Cardiff University Students Union Cardiff, Wales, United Kingdom
Jan 25
Bombay Bicycle Club, The Big Moon and Liz Lawrence
Bombay Bicycle Club, The Big Moon and Liz Lawrence at O2 Academy Leeds
O2 Academy Leeds Leeds, United Kingdom
Jan 27
Bombay Bicycle Club, The Big Moon and Liz Lawrence
Bombay Bicycle Club, The Big Moon and Liz Lawrence at O2 Academy Newcastle
O2 Academy Newcastle Newcastle upon Tyne, England, United Kingdom
Jan 28
Bombay Bicycle Club, The Big Moon and Liz Lawrence
Bombay Bicycle Club, The Big Moon and Liz Lawrence at Barrowland Ballroom
Barrowland Ballroom Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Jan 29
Bombay Bicycle Club
Bombay Bicycle Club at Barrowland Ballroom
Barrowland Ballroom Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Jan 31
Bombay Bicycle Club, The Big Moon and Liz Lawrence
Bombay Bicycle Club, The Big Moon and Liz Lawrence at O2 Academy Birmingham
O2 Academy Birmingham West Midlands, United Kingdom
Feb 1
Bombay Bicycle Club, The Big Moon and Liz Lawrence
Bombay Bicycle Club, The Big Moon and Liz Lawrence at Brighton Centre
Brighton Centre The City of Brighton and Hove, England, United Kingdom
Feb 3
Bombay Bicycle Club, The Big Moon and Liz Lawrence
Bombay Bicycle Club, The Big Moon and Liz Lawrence at O2 Victoria Warehouse Manchester
O2 Victoria Warehouse Manchester Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Feb 4
Bombay Bicycle Club
Bombay Bicycle Club at O2 Academy Sheffield
O2 Academy Sheffield Sheffield, England, United Kingdom
Feb 6
Bombay Bicycle Club
Bombay Bicycle Club at Norwich Nick Rayns LCR UEA
Norwich Nick Rayns LCR UEA Norwich, England, United Kingdom
Feb 7
Bombay Bicycle Club, The Big Moon and Liz Lawrence
Bombay Bicycle Club, The Big Moon and Liz Lawrence at Alexandra Palace
Alexandra Palace London, United Kingdom
Feb 8
Bombay Bicycle Club and Sundara Karma
Bombay Bicycle Club and Sundara Karma at Alexandra Palace
Alexandra Palace London, United Kingdom
Feb 10
Bombay Bicycle Club, The Big Moon and Liz Lawrence
Bombay Bicycle Club, The Big Moon and Liz Lawrence at Vicar Street
Vicar Street Dublin, Ireland
Feb 11
Bombay Bicycle Club
Bombay Bicycle Club at Vicar Street
Vicar Street Dublin, Ireland
Feb 12
Bombay Bicycle Club, The Big Moon and Liz Lawrence
Bombay Bicycle Club, The Big Moon and Liz Lawrence at Ulster Hall
Ulster Hall Belfast, Northern Ireland, United Kingdom
Mar 15
Bombay Bicycle Club
Bombay Bicycle Club at Backstage Halle
Backstage Halle München, BY, Germany
Mar 16
Bombay Bicycle Club
Bombay Bicycle Club at Roxy Prague
Roxy Prague Prague, Stare Mesto, Czech Republic
Mar 17
Bombay Bicycle Club
Bombay Bicycle Club at Proxima
Proxima Warszawa, Poland
Mar 18
Bombay Bicycle Club
Bombay Bicycle Club at Huxley's Neue Welt
Huxley's Neue Welt Berlin, Germany
Mar 19
to
Mar 21
m4music Festival
m4music Festival at Zürich, Switzerland
Zürich, Switzerland
Mar 19
Bombay Bicycle Club, THE RUMJACKS, Jeffrey Martin, and Anna Tivel
Bombay Bicycle Club, THE RUMJACKS, Jeffrey Martin, and Anna Tivel at Melkweg
Melkweg Amsterdam, NH, Netherlands
Mar 22
Bombay Bicycle Club
Bombay Bicycle Club at Le Trabendo (Parc de la Villette)
Le Trabendo (Parc de la Villette) Paris, Île-de-France, France
Mar 23
Bombay Bicycle Club
Bombay Bicycle Club at Ancienne Belgique
Ancienne Belgique Brussels, Belgium
Mar 24
Bombay Bicycle Club
Bombay Bicycle Club at Live Music Hall
Live Music Hall Köln, NRW, Germany
Mar 25
Bombay Bicycle Club
Bombay Bicycle Club at Docks
Docks Hamburg, HH, Germany
Apr 9
to
Apr 11
Sansan Festival
Sansan Festival at Benicassim
Benicassim Benicàssim, Valencian Community, Spain
Apr 16
Bombay Bicycle Club
Bombay Bicycle Club at White Oak Music Hall
White Oak Music Hall Houston, TX
Apr 17
Bombay Bicycle Club and Sports Team
Bombay Bicycle Club and Sports Team at Granada Theater
Granada Theater Dallas, TX
Apr 18
Bombay Bicycle Club and Sports Team
Bombay Bicycle Club and Sports Team at Stubbs Waller Creek Amphitheater
Stubbs Waller Creek Amphitheater Austin, TX
Apr 20
Bombay Bicycle Club and Sports Team
Bombay Bicycle Club and Sports Team at Ogden Theatre
Ogden Theatre Denver, CO
Apr 21
Bombay Bicycle Club and Sports Team
Bombay Bicycle Club and Sports Team at Cain's Ballroom
Cain's Ballroom Tulsa, OK
Apr 22
Bombay Bicycle Club and Sports Team
Bombay Bicycle Club and Sports Team at Delmar Hall
Delmar Hall St. Louis, MO
Apr 23
Bombay Bicycle Club and Sports Team
Bombay Bicycle Club and Sports Team at First Avenue
First Avenue Minneapolis, MN
Apr 24
Bombay Bicycle Club and Sports Team
Bombay Bicycle Club and Sports Team at Garrick Centre At The Marlborough
Garrick Centre At The Marlborough Winnipeg, MB, Canada
Apr 26
Bombay Bicycle Club and Sports Team
Bombay Bicycle Club and Sports Team at Midway
Midway Edmonton, AB, Canada
Apr 27
Bombay Bicycle Club and Sports Team
Bombay Bicycle Club and Sports Team at The Palace Theatre - Calgary
The Palace Theatre - Calgary Calgary, AB, Canada
Apr 29
Bombay Bicycle Club and Sports Team
Bombay Bicycle Club and Sports Team at Commodore Ballroom
Commodore Ballroom Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
Apr 30
Bombay Bicycle Club and Sports Team
Bombay Bicycle Club and Sports Team at The Showbox
The Showbox Seattle, WA
May 1
Bombay Bicycle Club and Sports Team
Bombay Bicycle Club and Sports Team at Crystal Ballroom
Crystal Ballroom Portland, OR
May 2
Bombay Bicycle Club and Sports Team
Bombay Bicycle Club and Sports Team at Ace of Spades
Ace of Spades Sacramento, CA
May 4
Bombay Bicycle Club and Sports Team
Bombay Bicycle Club and Sports Team at The Fillmore - San Francisco
The Fillmore - San Francisco San Francisco, CA
May 6
Bombay Bicycle Club and Sports Team
Bombay Bicycle Club and Sports Team at The Fonda Theatre
The Fonda Theatre Los Angeles, CA
May 7
Bombay Bicycle Club and Sports Team
Bombay Bicycle Club and Sports Team at House of Blues San Diego presented by Cricket Wireless
House of Blues San Diego presented by Cricket Wireless San Diego, CA
May 9
Bombay Bicycle Club and Sports Team
Bombay Bicycle Club and Sports Team at El Plaza Condesa
El Plaza Condesa Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
Jul 3
to
Jul 5
Down the Rabbit Hole 2020
Down the Rabbit Hole 2020 at Groene Heuvels
Groene Heuvels Ewijk, GE, Netherlands
When do Bombay Bicycle Club 2020 tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for all shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following Bombay Bicycle Club on social media and signing up for their free email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

The band will release a new album on January 17 titled Everything Else Has Gone Wrong. Listen to the single "I Can Hardly Speak."

For more, check out Bombay Bicycle Club's Zumic artist page.

