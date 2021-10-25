Bon Iver Adds 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Constantly pushing the envelope, indie-pop experimentalists Bon Iver have added 2022 tour dates.

Justin Vernon and his gang of musicians are scheduled to perform across America from March through June. Opening acts on select dates will be Dijon or Bonny Light Horseman. After that, Bon Iver have previously announced plans to tour Europe from October into November.

When do Bon Iver 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as October 29. Presales fan club members begin October 27. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venue/radio will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is GATHERUP. The Live Nation presale password is LYRIC, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

With the COVID pandemic still ongoing, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

Bon Iver All Tour Dates and Tickets

