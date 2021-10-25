View all results for 'alt'
Bon Iver Adds 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Spring & Summer across the USA
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published October 25, 2021

Constantly pushing the envelope, indie-pop experimentalists Bon Iver have added 2022 tour dates.

Justin Vernon and his gang of musicians are scheduled to perform across America from March through June. Opening acts on select dates will be Dijon or Bonny Light Horseman. After that, Bon Iver have previously announced plans to tour Europe from October into November.

When do Bon Iver 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as October 29. Presales fan club members begin October 27. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venue/radio will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is GATHERUP. The Live Nation presale password is LYRIC, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

With the COVID pandemic still ongoing, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

Bon Iver Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Jun 3
Bon Iver and Bonny Light Horseman
Bon Iver and Bonny Light Horseman at Forest Hills Stadium
Forest Hills Stadium Forest Hills, NY

Bon Iver All Tour Dates and Tickets

Nov 7
Bon Iver and Aaron Dessner’s Big 37d03d Machine
Bon Iver and Aaron Dessner’s Big 37d03d Machine at LANXESS Arena
Cancelled
LANXESS Arena Köln, Germany
Nov 12
Bon Iver, and Aaron Dessner
Bon Iver, and Aaron Dessner at Mediolanum Forum
Mediolanum Forum Assago, Lombardia, Italy
Nov 18
Bon Iver, and Aaron Dessner
Bon Iver, and Aaron Dessner at Altice Arena
Altice Arena Lisboa, Portugal
Mar 30
Bon Iver and Dijon
Bon Iver and Dijon at Mesa Amphitheatre
Mesa Amphitheatre Mesa, AZ
Apr 1
Bon Iver and Dijon
Bon Iver and Dijon at Moody Amphitheater
Moody Amphitheater Austin, TX
Apr 2
Bon Iver
Bon Iver at Moody Amphitheater
Moody Amphitheater Austin, TX
Apr 3
Bon Iver
Bon Iver at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory Irving, TX
Apr 5
Bon Iver
Bon Iver at White Oak Music Hall
White Oak Music Hall Houston, TX
Apr 8
Bon Iver
Bon Iver at Bold Sphere Music at Champions Square
Bold Sphere Music at Champions Square New Orleans, LA
Apr 9
Bon Iver
Bon Iver at Chastain Park
Chastain Park Atlanta, GA
Apr 12
Bon Iver
Bon Iver at Live Oak Bank Pavilion
Live Oak Bank Pavilion Wilmington, NC
Apr 14
Bon Iver
Bon Iver at The Amp St. Augustine
The Amp St. Augustine St. Augustine, FL
Apr 15
Bon Iver
Bon Iver at FPL Solar Amphitheater
FPL Solar Amphitheater Miami, FL
Jun 3
Bon Iver and Bonny Light Horseman
Bon Iver and Bonny Light Horseman at Forest Hills Stadium
Forest Hills Stadium Forest Hills, NY
Jun 4
Bon Iver
Bon Iver at Stage AE
Stage AE Pittsburgh, PA
Jun 7
Bon Iver
Bon Iver at Artpark Amphitheatre
Artpark Amphitheatre Lewiston, NY
Jun 8
Bon Iver
Bon Iver at Midway Lawn at Champlain Valley Expo
Midway Lawn at Champlain Valley Expo Essex, VT
Jun 10
Bon Iver
Bon Iver at Thompson’s Point
Thompson’s Point Portland, ME
Jun 11
Bon Iver
Bon Iver at Bold Point Park
Bold Point Park East Providence, RI
Jun 12
Bon Iver
Bon Iver at Virginia Credit Union LIVE!
Virginia Credit Union LIVE! Richmond, VA
Jun 15
Bon Iver
Bon Iver at Starlight Theatre
Starlight Theatre Kansas City, MO
Jun 17
Bon Iver
Bon Iver at Saint Louis Music Park
Saint Louis Music Park Maryland Heights, MO
Jun 18
Bon Iver
Bon Iver at Pinewood Bowl Theater
Pinewood Bowl Theater Lincoln, NE
Jun 21
Bon Iver
Bon Iver at PromoWest Pavilion at Ovation
PromoWest Pavilion at Ovation Newport, KY
Jun 24
Bon Iver
Bon Iver at Ascend Amphitheater
Ascend Amphitheater Nashville, TN
Jun 25
Bon Iver and Bonny Light Horseman
Bon Iver and Bonny Light Horseman at Rabbit Rabbit
Rabbit Rabbit Asheville, NC
Oct 16
Bon Iver
Bon Iver at 3Arena
3Arena Dublin, County Dublin, Ireland
Oct 19
Bon Iver
Bon Iver at First Direct Arena
Rescheduled
First Direct Arena Leeds, England, United Kingdom
Oct 20
Bon Iver
Bon Iver at The Hydro At SECC
Rescheduled
The Hydro At SECC Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Oct 24
Bon Iver
Bon Iver at Manchester Arena
Manchester Arena Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Oct 25
Bon Iver
Bon Iver at The SSE Arena Wembley
The SSE Arena Wembley London, England, United Kingdom
Oct 26
Bon Iver
Bon Iver at SSE Arena, Wembley
SSE Arena, Wembley London, England, United Kingdom
Oct 31
Bon Iver
Bon Iver at Mercedes-Benz Arena
Mercedes-Benz Arena Berlin, Germany
Nov 2
Bon Iver
Bon Iver at Ziggo Dome
Ziggo Dome Amsterdam, NH, Netherlands
Nov 3
Bon Iver
Bon Iver at Sportpaleis
Sportpaleis Antwerpen, Belgium
Nov 5
Bon Iver
Bon Iver at Mediolanum Forum
Mediolanum Forum Assago, Lombardia, Italy
Nov 7
Bon Iver
Bon Iver at Saint Jordi Club
Saint Jordi Club Barcelona, CT, Spain
Nov 9
Bon Iver
Bon Iver at WiZink Center
WiZink Center Madrid, Comunidad de Madrid, Spain
Nov 11
Bon Iver
Bon Iver at Altice Arena
Altice Arena Lisboa, Portugal

We recommend following Bon Iver on social media and signing up for their free email newsletter (middle of page), in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out the Bon Iver Zumic artist page.

artists
Bon Iver
genres
Folk Rock Singer-Songwriter
image for artist Bon Iver
Bon Iver
Jun
3
Bon Iver and Bonny Light Horseman
Forest Hills Stadium Forest Hills, NY
