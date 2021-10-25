Bon Iver Adds 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Constantly pushing the envelope, indie-pop experimentalists Bon Iver have added 2022 tour dates.
Justin Vernon and his gang of musicians are scheduled to perform across America from March through June. Opening acts on select dates will be Dijon or Bonny Light Horseman. After that, Bon Iver have previously announced plans to tour Europe from October into November.
When do Bon Iver 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as October 29. Presales fan club members begin October 27. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venue/radio will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
The fan club presale password is GATHERUP. The Live Nation presale password is LYRIC, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
With the COVID pandemic still ongoing, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.
Bon Iver Tour Dates and Tickets Near You
Jun 3
Forest Hills Stadium
Forest Hills, NY
Bon Iver All Tour Dates and Tickets
Nov 7
Cancelled
LANXESS Arena
Köln, Germany
Nov 12
Mediolanum Forum
Assago, Lombardia, Italy
Nov 18
Altice Arena
Lisboa, Portugal
Mar 30
Mesa Amphitheatre
Mesa, AZ
Apr 1
Moody Amphitheater
Austin, TX
Apr 2
Moody Amphitheater
Austin, TX
Apr 3
The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Irving, TX
Apr 5
White Oak Music Hall
Houston, TX
Apr 8
Bold Sphere Music at Champions Square
New Orleans, LA
Apr 9
Chastain Park
Atlanta, GA
Apr 12
Live Oak Bank Pavilion
Wilmington, NC
Apr 14
The Amp St. Augustine
St. Augustine, FL
Apr 15
FPL Solar Amphitheater
Miami, FL
Jun 3
Forest Hills Stadium
Forest Hills, NY
Jun 7
Artpark Amphitheatre
Lewiston, NY
Jun 8
Midway Lawn at Champlain Valley Expo
Essex, VT
Jun 10
Thompson’s Point
Portland, ME
Jun 11
Bold Point Park
East Providence, RI
Jun 12
Virginia Credit Union LIVE!
Richmond, VA
Jun 15
Starlight Theatre
Kansas City, MO
Jun 17
Saint Louis Music Park
Maryland Heights, MO
Jun 18
Pinewood Bowl Theater
Lincoln, NE
Jun 21
PromoWest Pavilion at Ovation
Newport, KY
Jun 24
Ascend Amphitheater
Nashville, TN
Jun 25
Rabbit Rabbit
Asheville, NC
Oct 16
3Arena
Dublin, County Dublin, Ireland
Oct 19
Rescheduled
First Direct Arena
Leeds, England, United Kingdom
Oct 20
Rescheduled
The Hydro At SECC
Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Oct 24
Manchester Arena
Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Oct 25
The SSE Arena Wembley
London, England, United Kingdom
Oct 26
SSE Arena, Wembley
London, England, United Kingdom
Oct 31
Mercedes-Benz Arena
Berlin, Germany
Nov 2
Ziggo Dome
Amsterdam, NH, Netherlands
Nov 3
Sportpaleis
Antwerpen, Belgium
Nov 5
Mediolanum Forum
Assago, Lombardia, Italy
Nov 7
Saint Jordi Club
Barcelona, CT, Spain
Nov 9
WiZink Center
Madrid, Comunidad de Madrid, Spain
Nov 11
Altice Arena
Lisboa, Portugal
We recommend following Bon Iver on social media and signing up for their free email newsletter (middle of page), in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.
