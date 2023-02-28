View all results for 'alt'
Bon Iver Extends 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Touring in Australia, Europe, USA
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published February 28, 2023

Indie-music experimentalists Bon Iver have added 2023 tour dates.

The newly planned shows are set at American venues in August with performances in Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, Montana, Utah, Idaho, Oregon, Washington, and Massachusetts. In March, Bon Iver will tour through parts of Australia before heading to Europe in June.

When do Bon Iver 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as March 3. Presales for Artist begin March 1. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is SALEM. The Live Nation presale password is OPENER, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Bon Iver All Tour Dates and Tickets

Mar 2
Bon Iver
Bon Iver at Riverstage
Riverstage Brisbane City, QLD, Australia
Mar 4
Bon Iver
Bon Iver at Sidney Myer Music Bowl
Sidney Myer Music Bowl Melbourne, VIC, Australia
Mar 5
Bon Iver
Bon Iver at Sidney Myer Music Bowl
Sidney Myer Music Bowl Melbourne, VIC, Australia
Mar 10
to
Mar 13
WOMADelaide
WOMADelaide at Botanic Park
Botanic Park Adelaide, SA, Australia
Jun 2
Bon Iver, Fever Ray, and Holly Humberstone
Bon Iver, Fever Ray, and Holly Humberstone at Waldbühne
Waldbühne Berlin, BE, Germany
Jun 2
to
Jun 4
We Love Green
We Love Green at Bois de Vincennes
Bois de Vincennes Paris, Île-de-France, France
Jun 8
SYD FOR SOLEN
SYD FOR SOLEN at Søndermarken
Søndermarken Frederiksberg, Denmark
Jun 10
Bon Iver
Bon Iver at Dalhalla
Dalhalla Rättvik, Dalarnas län, Sweden
Jun 14
Bon Iver
Bon Iver at Arena Wien
Arena Wien Wien, Austria
Jun 15
Bon Iver
Bon Iver at The Hall Zürich
The Hall Zürich Dübendorf, Switzerland
Jun 17
La Prima Estate Festival
La Prima Estate Festival at Parco Bussola Domani
Parco Bussola Domani Lido di Camaiore, Toscana, Italy
Jun 19
Bon Iver and Kunst
Bon Iver and Kunst at KunstRasen Bonn/Gronau
KunstRasen Bonn/Gronau Bonn, NRW, Germany
Aug 2
Bon Iver
Bon Iver at Bayfront Festival Park
Bayfront Festival Park Duluth, MN
Aug 4
to
Aug 6
Hinterland Music Festival
Hinterland Music Festival at Avenue of the Saints Amphitheater
Avenue of the Saints Amphitheater Saint Charles, IA
Aug 5
Bon Iver
Bon Iver at Breese Stevens Field
Breese Stevens Field Madison, WI
Aug 8
Bon Iver
Bon Iver at KettleHouse Amphitheater
KettleHouse Amphitheater Bonner-West Riverside, MT
Aug 9
Bon Iver
Bon Iver at Ogden Amphitheater
Ogden Amphitheater Ogden, UT
Aug 11
Bon Iver
Bon Iver at Idaho Botanical Garden
Idaho Botanical Garden Boise, ID
Aug 12
Bon Iver
Bon Iver at Hayden Homes Amphitheater
Hayden Homes Amphitheater Bend, OR
Aug 12
to
Aug 13
Day In Day Out
Day In Day Out at Fisher Pavilion
Fisher Pavilion Seattle, WA
Aug 25
to
Aug 27
Beach Road Weekend
Beach Road Weekend at Martha's Vineyard Veterans Memorial Park
Martha's Vineyard Veterans Memorial Park Tisbury, MA

We recommend following Bon Iver on social media and signing up for their free email newsletter (middle of page), in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out the Bon Iver Zumic artist page.

