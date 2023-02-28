Bon Iver Extends 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Indie-music experimentalists Bon Iver have added 2023 tour dates.

The newly planned shows are set at American venues in August with performances in Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, Montana, Utah, Idaho, Oregon, Washington, and Massachusetts. In March, Bon Iver will tour through parts of Australia before heading to Europe in June.

When do Bon Iver 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as March 3. Presales for Artist begin March 1. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is SALEM. The Live Nation presale password is OPENER, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following Bon Iver on social media and signing up for their free email newsletter (middle of page), in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

