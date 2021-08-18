Bon Iver Plans 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Bon Iver has announced 2021 tour dates to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the self-titled debut album.

The newly announced shows are scheduled for October 22 and 23 at the YouTube Theater in Los Angeles, California. According to a post on Bon Iver's social media, "These very special shows will feature a return of the iconic production from the original album’s tour in 2012 and L-ISA Hyperreal Sound, the spatial audio technology from L-Acoustics used at select tour dates on our autumn 2019 tour, which fosters a deeper sense of connection with live music as we experience Bon Iver live together." In 2022 Bon Iver plans to tour through Europe beginning in October.

When do Bon Iver 2021 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins August 20. Presales are currently underway for fan club members. Local venue / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is GRATEFUL. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Along with the new events, Bon Iver plans to release a limited-edition 10th Anniversary reissue of Bon Iver on January 14, 2022. For more, check out the Bon Iver Zumic artist page.