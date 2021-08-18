View all results for 'alt'
Bon Iver Plans 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Two nights celebrating debut album
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published August 18, 2021

Bon Iver has announced 2021 tour dates to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the self-titled debut album.

The newly announced shows are scheduled for October 22 and 23 at the YouTube Theater in Los Angeles, California. According to a post on Bon Iver's social media, "These very special shows will feature a return of the iconic production from the original album’s tour in 2012 and L-ISA Hyperreal Sound, the spatial audio technology from L-Acoustics used at select tour dates on our autumn 2019 tour, which fosters a deeper sense of connection with live music as we experience Bon Iver live together." In 2022 Bon Iver plans to tour through Europe beginning in October.

When do Bon Iver 2021 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins August 20. Presales are currently underway for fan club members. Local venue / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is GRATEFUL. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Bon Iver Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Sep 9
to
Sep 19
Undercurrent Exhibition
Undercurrent Exhibition at Undercurrent at The Jefferson
Undercurrent at The Jefferson Brooklyn, NY

Bon Iver All Tour Dates and Tickets

Aug 20
Bon Iver
Bon Iver at Park Józefa Sowińskiego
Cancelled
Park Józefa Sowińskiego Warszawa, Mazowieckie, Poland
Aug 22
Bon Iver
Bon Iver at Wiener Stadthalle
Cancelled
Wiener Stadthalle Vienna, Austria
Aug 23
Bon Iver
Bon Iver at Zenith, Die Kulturhalle
Cancelled
Zenith, Die Kulturhalle München, BY, Germany
Aug 24
Bon Iver
Bon Iver at Halle 622
Cancelled
Halle 622 Zürich, ZH, Switzerland
Aug 26
Bon Iver
Bon Iver at Zénith Paris
Cancelled
Zénith Paris Paris, Île-de-France, France
Sep 9
to
Sep 19
Undercurrent Exhibition
Undercurrent Exhibition at Undercurrent at The Jefferson
Undercurrent at The Jefferson Brooklyn, NY
Oct 22
Bon Iver
Bon Iver at YouTube Theater at Hollywood Park
YouTube Theater at Hollywood Park Inglewood, CA
Oct 23
Bon Iver
Bon Iver at YouTube Theater at Hollywood Park
YouTube Theater at Hollywood Park Inglewood, CA
Nov 7
Bon Iver and Aaron Dessner’s Big 37d03d Machine
Bon Iver and Aaron Dessner’s Big 37d03d Machine at LANXESS Arena
Cancelled
LANXESS Arena Köln, Germany
Oct 16
Bon Iver
Bon Iver at 3Arena
3Arena Dublin, County Dublin, Ireland
Oct 19
Bon Iver
Bon Iver at First Direct Arena
First Direct Arena Leeds, England, United Kingdom
Oct 20
Bon Iver
Bon Iver at The Hydro At SECC
The Hydro At SECC Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Oct 24
Bon Iver
Bon Iver at Manchester Arena
Manchester Arena Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Oct 25
Bon Iver
Bon Iver at The SSE Arena Wembley
The SSE Arena Wembley London, England, United Kingdom
Oct 26
Bon Iver
Bon Iver at SSE Arena, Wembley
SSE Arena, Wembley London, England, United Kingdom
Oct 31
Bon Iver
Bon Iver at Mercedes-Benz Arena
Mercedes-Benz Arena Berlin, Germany
Nov 2
Bon Iver
Bon Iver at Ziggo Dome
Ziggo Dome Amsterdam, NH, Netherlands
Nov 3
Bon Iver
Bon Iver at Sportpaleis
Sportpaleis Antwerpen, Belgium
Nov 5
Bon Iver
Bon Iver at Mediolanum Forum
Mediolanum Forum Assago, Lombardia, Italy
Nov 7
Bon Iver
Bon Iver at Saint Jordi Club
Saint Jordi Club Barcelona, CT, Spain
Nov 9
Bon Iver
Bon Iver at WiZink Center
WiZink Center Madrid, Comunidad de Madrid, Spain
Nov 11
Bon Iver
Bon Iver at Altice Arena
Altice Arena Lisboa, Portugal

We recommend following Bon Iver on social media and signing up for their free email newsletter (middle of page), in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

Along with the new events, Bon Iver plans to release a limited-edition 10th Anniversary reissue of Bon Iver on January 14, 2022. For more, check out the Bon Iver Zumic artist page.

