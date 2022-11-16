View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Bonnie Raitt Adds 2022-2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Shows with Marc Cohn, Roy Rogers, John Cruz, Mavis Staples, Maia Sharp, NRBQ
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published November 16, 2022

Legendary singer-songwriter-guitarist Bonnie Raitt has added 2023 tour dates to her schedule.

In conjunction with her recently released album, Just Like That…, Bonnie now has 28 concerts from now into 2023. The newly planned shows are set in the USA, Ireland, and the UK from March into June.

She is currently on tour with Marc Cohn. The opening acts on the upcoming dates will be soul legend Mavis Staples in Australia, John Cruz in Hawaii, Roy Rogers (primarily a blues artist, not to be confused with the singing cowboy who died in 1998 — but named after him) in California, Maia Sharp in Georgia, and NRBQ in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Pittsburgh.

When do Bonnie Raitt 2022-2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as November 18. Presales are currently underway for fan club members, Spotify, Live Nation, and LN Mobile App. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is HEADLINE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Bonnie Raitt All Tour Dates and Tickets

Nov 18
Bonnie Raitt and Marc Cohn
Bonnie Raitt and Marc Cohn at Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall
Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall Sarasota, FL
Nov 19
Bonnie Raitt and Marc Cohn
Bonnie Raitt and Marc Cohn at Ruth Eckerd Hall
Ruth Eckerd Hall Clearwater, FL
Mar 10
Bonnie Raitt
Bonnie Raitt at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino
Fantasy Springs Resort Casino Indio, CA
Mar 14
Bonnie Raitt and Roy Rogers
Bonnie Raitt and Roy Rogers at Terrace Theater - Long Beach Convention Center
Terrace Theater - Long Beach Convention Center Long Beach, CA
Mar 15
Bonnie Raitt
Bonnie Raitt at The Venetian Theatre
The Venetian Theatre Las Vegas, NV
Mar 17
Bonnie Raitt
Bonnie Raitt at The Venetian Theatre
The Venetian Theatre Las Vegas, NV
Mar 18
Bonnie Raitt
Bonnie Raitt at The Venetian Theatre
The Venetian Theatre Las Vegas, NV
Mar 21
Bonnie Raitt and Roy Rogers
Bonnie Raitt and Roy Rogers at Santa Cruz Civic Auditorium
Santa Cruz Civic Auditorium Santa Cruz, CA
Mar 22
Bonnie Raitt and Roy Rogers
Bonnie Raitt and Roy Rogers at SAFE Credit Union Performing Arts Center
SAFE Credit Union Performing Arts Center Sacramento, CA
Mar 28
Bonnie Raitt and John Cruz
Bonnie Raitt and John Cruz at Neal S. Blaisdell Center
Neal S. Blaisdell Center Honolulu, HI
Mar 31
Bonnie Raitt and John Cruz
Bonnie Raitt and John Cruz at Maui Arts & Cultural Center
Maui Arts & Cultural Center Kahului, HI
Apr 5
Bonnie Raitt and Mavis Staples
Bonnie Raitt and Mavis Staples at Palais Theatre
Palais Theatre Saint Kilda, VIC, Australia
Apr 6
to
Apr 10
Bluesfest Byron Bay
Bluesfest Byron Bay at Tyagarah Tea Tree Farm
Tyagarah Tea Tree Farm AU, Australia
Apr 7
Bonnie Raitt and Mavis Staples
Bonnie Raitt and Mavis Staples at ICC Sydney
ICC Sydney Sydney, NSW, Australia
May 17
Bonnie Raitt and Maia Sharp
Bonnie Raitt and Maia Sharp at Classic Center Theatre
Classic Center Theatre Athens, GA
May 19
Bonnie Raitt and NRBQ
Bonnie Raitt and NRBQ at Louisville Palace
Louisville Palace Louisville, KY
May 20
Bonnie Raitt and NRBQ
Bonnie Raitt and NRBQ at Old National Centre
Old National Centre Indianapolis, IN
May 23
Bonnie Raitt and NRBQ
Bonnie Raitt and NRBQ at Heinz Hall
Heinz Hall Pittsburgh, PA
Jun 1
Bonnie Raitt
Bonnie Raitt at Vicar Street
Vicar Street Dublin, Ireland
Jun 3
Bonnie Raitt
Bonnie Raitt at London Palladium
London Palladium London, England, United Kingdom
Jun 6
Bonnie Raitt
Bonnie Raitt at Bournemouth Pavilion
Bournemouth Pavilion Bournemouth, Dorset, United Kingdom
Jun 7
Bonnie Raitt
Bonnie Raitt at New Theatre Oxford
New Theatre Oxford Oxford, England, United Kingdom
Jun 9
Bonnie Raitt
Bonnie Raitt at Sage Gateshead
Sage Gateshead Gateshead Quays, England, United Kingdom
Jun 11
Bonnie Raitt
Bonnie Raitt at Glasgow Royal Concert Hall
Glasgow Royal Concert Hall Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Jun 14
Bonnie Raitt
Bonnie Raitt at Bridgewater Hall
Bridgewater Hall Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Jun 15
Bonnie Raitt
Bonnie Raitt at Symphony Hall
Symphony Hall Birmingham, England, United Kingdom
Jun 16
to
Jun 18
Black Deer Festival
Black Deer Festival at Eridge Park
Eridge Park Tunbridge Wells, England, United Kingdom

We recommend following Bonnie Raitt on her social media accounts and signing up for her free email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more on Bonnie Raitt, check out her Zumic artist page.

2
251
artists
Bonnie Raitt
genres
Americana Blues Blues Rock Folk Folk Rock Singer-Songwriter
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Bonnie Raitt
Bonnie Raitt
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article Bonnie Raitt Adds 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
May 12, 2022
Bonnie Raitt Adds 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale ...
Tickets Americana Blues Blues Rock Folk Folk Rock Bonnie Raitt
2
1058
image for article Willie Nelson Expands Outlaw Music Festival 2019 Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
July 11, 2019
Willie Nelson Expands Outlaw Music Festival 2019 Dates: Ticket Pr...
Tickets Americana Classic Country Country Folk Rock Modern Country Alison Krauss Bonnie Raitt Casey Donahew Band Colter Wall Counting Crows Dawes Hayes Carll Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats Old Crow Medicine Show Outlaw Music Festival Particle Kid Phil Lesh Steve Earle The Avett Brothers The Revivalists Willie Nelson
3
3988
image for article Eric Clapton Plans Crossroads Guitar Festival in Texas: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
March 28, 2019
Eric Clapton Plans Crossroads Guitar Festival in Texas: Ticket Pr...
Tickets Blues Blues Rock Classic Rock Jamband Rock Albert Lee Andy Fairweather Low Billy Gibbons Bonnie Raitt Bradley Walker Buddy Guy Daniel Santiago Derek Trucks Doyle Bramhall II Eric Clapton Gary Clark Jr. Gustavo Santaolalla James Bay Jeff Beck Jimmie Vaughan Joe Walsh Jonny Lang Keb' Mo' Kurt Rosenwinkel Los Lobos Pedro Martins Peter Frampton Robert Cray Robert Randolph & The Family Band Sheryl Crow Sonny Landreth Susan Tedeschi The Jerry Douglas Band Tom Misch Vince Gill
2
2485
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart