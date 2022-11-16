Bonnie Raitt Adds 2022-2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Legendary singer-songwriter-guitarist Bonnie Raitt has added 2023 tour dates to her schedule.

In conjunction with her recently released album, Just Like That…, Bonnie now has 28 concerts from now into 2023. The newly planned shows are set in the USA, Ireland, and the UK from March into June.

She is currently on tour with Marc Cohn. The opening acts on the upcoming dates will be soul legend Mavis Staples in Australia, John Cruz in Hawaii, Roy Rogers (primarily a blues artist, not to be confused with the singing cowboy who died in 1998 — but named after him) in California, Maia Sharp in Georgia, and NRBQ in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Pittsburgh.

When do Bonnie Raitt 2022-2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as November 18. Presales are currently underway for fan club members, Spotify, Live Nation, and LN Mobile App. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is HEADLINE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Bonnie Raitt All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following Bonnie Raitt on her social media accounts and signing up for her free email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

