Bonnie Raitt Adds 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Legendary singer-songwriter-guitarist Bonnie Raitt has added 2022 tour dates to her schedule. Set to receive a lifetime achievement award from The Recording Academy at the 2022 Grammys, Bonnie now has over 60 concerts scheduled for 2022.

The North American tour begins in late March with headlining performances before teaming up with James Taylor and Jackson Browne in April and Lucinda Williams from May through June. Billed as just like that..., the newly announced shows are set from June into September with Mavis Staples also on the bill for select dates.

When do Bonnie Raitt 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for her previously announced dates are now on sale. For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as February 18. Presales are currently underway for fan club members, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues/radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is CURTAIN, and the LN Mobile App presale code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Bonnie Raitt All Tour Dates and Tickets

