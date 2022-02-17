View all results for 'alt'
Bonnie Raitt Adds 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Select shows with James Taylor and Jackson Browne, Lucinda Williams, or Mavis Staples
Published February 17, 2022

Legendary singer-songwriter-guitarist Bonnie Raitt has added 2022 tour dates to her schedule. Set to receive a lifetime achievement award from The Recording Academy at the 2022 Grammys, Bonnie now has over 60 concerts scheduled for 2022.

The North American tour begins in late March with headlining performances before teaming up with James Taylor and Jackson Browne in April and Lucinda Williams from May through June. Billed as just like that..., the newly announced shows are set from June into September with Mavis Staples also on the bill for select dates.

When do Bonnie Raitt 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for her previously announced dates are now on sale. For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as February 18. Presales are currently underway for fan club members, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues/radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is CURTAIN, and the LN Mobile App presale code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

With the COVID pandemic still ongoing, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

Bonnie Raitt Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Bonnie Raitt All Tour Dates and Tickets

Mar 2
Billboard Women in Music: Bonnie Raitt, Ciara, Olivia Rodrigo, Doja Cat, and Karol G
Billboard Women in Music: Bonnie Raitt, Ciara, Olivia Rodrigo, Doja Cat, and Karol G at YouTube Theater
YouTube Theater Inglewood, CA
Mar 28
Bonnie Raitt and Maia Sharp
Bonnie Raitt and Maia Sharp at Gallo Center For The Arts
Gallo Center For The Arts Modesto, CA
Mar 30
Bonnie Raitt
Bonnie Raitt at Grand Sierra Theatre
Grand Sierra Theatre Reno, NV
Apr 12
Bonnie Raitt and NRBQ
Bonnie Raitt and NRBQ at Kodak Center
Kodak Center Rochester, NY
Apr 13
Bonnie Raitt and NRBQ
Bonnie Raitt and NRBQ at Landmark Theatre
Landmark Theatre Syracuse, NY
Apr 15
Bonnie Raitt and NRBQ
Bonnie Raitt and NRBQ at Palace Theatre Albany
Palace Theatre Albany Albany, NY
Apr 16
Bonnie Raitt and NRBQ
Bonnie Raitt and NRBQ at Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom
Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom Hampton, NH
Apr 18
Bonnie Raitt and NRBQ
Bonnie Raitt and NRBQ at Flynn Center for the Performing Arts
Flynn Center for the Performing Arts Burlington, VT
Apr 21
James Taylor, Bonnie Raitt, and Jackson Browne
James Taylor, Bonnie Raitt, and Jackson Browne at Mile One Centre
Mile One Centre St. John's, NL, Canada
Apr 22
Bonnie Raitt and NRBQ
Bonnie Raitt and NRBQ at Grand Theater at Foxwoods Resorts Casino
Grand Theater at Foxwoods Resorts Casino Ledyard, CT
Apr 23
Bonnie Raitt and NRBQ
Bonnie Raitt and NRBQ at Merrill Auditorium
Merrill Auditorium Portland, ME
Apr 24
James Taylor, Bonnie Raitt, and Jackson Browne
James Taylor, Bonnie Raitt, and Jackson Browne at Scotiabank Centre
Scotiabank Centre Halifax, NS, Canada
Apr 25
James Taylor, Bonnie Raitt, and Jackson Browne
James Taylor, Bonnie Raitt, and Jackson Browne at Avenir Centre
Avenir Centre Moncton, NB, Canada
Apr 27
James Taylor, Bonnie Raitt, and Jackson Browne
James Taylor, Bonnie Raitt, and Jackson Browne at Canadian Tire Centre
Canadian Tire Centre Ottawa, Ontario, Canada
Apr 28
James Taylor, Bonnie Raitt, and Jackson Browne
James Taylor, Bonnie Raitt, and Jackson Browne at Centre Bell
Centre Bell Montréal, QC, Canada
Apr 30
James Taylor, Bonnie Raitt, and Jackson Browne
James Taylor, Bonnie Raitt, and Jackson Browne at Budweiser Gardens
Budweiser Gardens London, Ontario, Canada
May 1
James Taylor, Bonnie Raitt, and Jackson Browne
James Taylor, Bonnie Raitt, and Jackson Browne at Scotiabank Arena
Scotiabank Arena Toronto, Ontario, Canada
May 5
James Taylor, Bonnie Raitt, and Jackson Browne
James Taylor, Bonnie Raitt, and Jackson Browne at Canada Life Centre (Previously Bell MTS Place)
Canada Life Centre (Previously Bell MTS Place) Winnipeg, MB, Canada
May 7
James Taylor, Bonnie Raitt, and Jackson Browne
James Taylor, Bonnie Raitt, and Jackson Browne at Scotiabank Saddledome
Scotiabank Saddledome Calgary, AB, Canada
May 9
James Taylor, Bonnie Raitt, and Jackson Browne
James Taylor, Bonnie Raitt, and Jackson Browne at Rogers Place
Rogers Place Edmonton, AB, Canada
May 11
James Taylor, Bonnie Raitt, and Jackson Browne
James Taylor, Bonnie Raitt, and Jackson Browne at Save On Foods Memorial Centre
Save On Foods Memorial Centre Capital, BC, Canada
May 12
James Taylor, Bonnie Raitt, and Jackson Browne
James Taylor, Bonnie Raitt, and Jackson Browne at Rogers Arena
Rogers Arena Vancouver, BC, Canada
May 20
Bonnie Raitt and Lucinda Williams
Bonnie Raitt and Lucinda Williams at River Spirit Casino Event Center
River Spirit Casino Event Center Tulsa, OK
May 21
Bonnie Raitt and Lucinda Williams
Bonnie Raitt and Lucinda Williams at Orpheum Theatre - Phoenix
Orpheum Theatre - Phoenix Phoenix, AZ
May 23
Bonnie Raitt and Lucinda Williams
Bonnie Raitt and Lucinda Williams at Robinson Center Music Hall
Robinson Center Music Hall Little Rock, AR
May 26
Bonnie Raitt and Lucinda Williams
Bonnie Raitt and Lucinda Williams at Ryman Auditorium
Ryman Auditorium Nashville, TN
May 27
Bonnie Raitt and Lucinda Williams
Bonnie Raitt and Lucinda Williams at Ryman Auditorium
Ryman Auditorium Nashville, TN
May 29
Bonnie Raitt and Lucinda Williams
Bonnie Raitt and Lucinda Williams at Tennessee Theatre
Tennessee Theatre Knoxville, TN
Jun 1
Bonnie Raitt and Lucinda Williams
Bonnie Raitt and Lucinda Williams at Ovens Auditorium
Ovens Auditorium Charlotte, NC
Jun 3
Bonnie Raitt and Lucinda Williams
Bonnie Raitt and Lucinda Williams at Cadence Bank Amphitheatre
Cadence Bank Amphitheatre Atlanta, GA
Jun 4
Bonnie Raitt and Lucinda Williams
Bonnie Raitt and Lucinda Williams at Township Auditorium
Township Auditorium Columbia, SC
Jun 7
Bonnie Raitt and Lucinda Williams
Bonnie Raitt and Lucinda Williams at DPAC - Durham Performing Arts Center
DPAC - Durham Performing Arts Center Durham, NC
Jun 10
Bonnie Raitt and Lucinda Williams
Bonnie Raitt and Lucinda Williams at Wolf Trap National Park for the Performing Arts
Wolf Trap National Park for the Performing Arts Vienna, VA
Jun 11
Bonnie Raitt and Lucinda Williams
Bonnie Raitt and Lucinda Williams at Wolf Trap National Park for the Performing Arts
Wolf Trap National Park for the Performing Arts Vienna, VA
Jun 15
Bonnie Raitt and Lucinda Williams
Bonnie Raitt and Lucinda Williams at TD Pavilion at the Mann
TD Pavilion at the Mann Philadelphia, PA
Jun 17
Bonnie Raitt and Lucinda Williams
Bonnie Raitt and Lucinda Williams at Leader Bank Pavilion
Leader Bank Pavilion Boston, MA
Jun 18
Bonnie Raitt and Lucinda Williams
Bonnie Raitt and Lucinda Williams at Tanglewood
Tanglewood Lenox, MA
Jun 21
Bonnie Raitt and Lucinda Williams
Bonnie Raitt and Lucinda Williams at Beacon Theatre
Beacon Theatre New York, NY
Jun 22
Bonnie Raitt and Lucinda Williams
Bonnie Raitt and Lucinda Williams at Beacon Theatre
Beacon Theatre New York, NY
Jun 24
Bonnie Raitt and Lucinda Williams
Bonnie Raitt and Lucinda Williams at Freeman Arts Pavilion
Freeman Arts Pavilion Selbyville, DE
Jun 25
Bonnie Raitt and Lucinda Williams
Bonnie Raitt and Lucinda Williams at Pier Six Pavilion
Pier Six Pavilion Baltimore, MD
Jul 19
Bonnie Raitt and Mavis Staples
Bonnie Raitt and Mavis Staples at The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center
The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center Cincinnati, OH
Jul 20
Bonnie Raitt and Mavis Staples
Bonnie Raitt and Mavis Staples at The Rose Music Center at the Heights
The Rose Music Center at the Heights Huber Heights, OH
Jul 22
Bonnie Raitt and Mavis Staples
Bonnie Raitt and Mavis Staples at Meadow Brook Amphitheatre
Meadow Brook Amphitheatre Rochester, MI
Jul 23
Bonnie Raitt and Mavis Staples
Bonnie Raitt and Mavis Staples at Kresge Auditorium at Interlochen Center
Kresge Auditorium at Interlochen Center Interlochen, MI
Jul 26
Bonnie Raitt and Mavis Staples
Bonnie Raitt and Mavis Staples at Overture Hall
Overture Hall Madison, WI
Jul 27
Bonnie Raitt
Bonnie Raitt at Ravinia Pavilion
Ravinia Pavilion Highland Park, IL
Jul 29
Bonnie Raitt and Mavis Staples
Bonnie Raitt and Mavis Staples at The Ledge Waite Park Amphitheater
The Ledge Waite Park Amphitheater Waite Park, MN
Jul 30
Bonnie Raitt and Mavis Staples
Bonnie Raitt and Mavis Staples at Orpheum Theatre Sioux City
Orpheum Theatre Sioux City Sioux City, IA
Aug 2
Bonnie Raitt and Mavis Staples
Bonnie Raitt and Mavis Staples at Pinewood Bowl Theater
Pinewood Bowl Theater Lincoln, NE
Aug 3
Bonnie Raitt and Mavis Staples
Bonnie Raitt and Mavis Staples at McGrath Amphitheatre
McGrath Amphitheatre Cedar Rapids, IA
Aug 5
Bonnie Raitt and Mavis Staples
Bonnie Raitt and Mavis Staples at Fabulous Fox Theatre - Saint Louis
Fabulous Fox Theatre - Saint Louis St. Louis, MO
Aug 6
Bonnie Raitt and Mavis Staples
Bonnie Raitt and Mavis Staples at Starlight Theatre
Starlight Theatre Kansas City, MO
Aug 9
Bonnie Raitt and Mavis Staples
Bonnie Raitt and Mavis Staples at Stiefel Theatre For The Performing Arts
Stiefel Theatre For The Performing Arts Salina, KS
Aug 11
Bonnie Raitt and Mavis Staples
Bonnie Raitt and Mavis Staples at Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Red Rocks Amphitheatre Morrison, CO
Aug 14
Bonnie Raitt and Mavis Staples
Bonnie Raitt and Mavis Staples at Idaho Botanical Garden
Idaho Botanical Garden Boise, ID
Aug 17
Bonnie Raitt and Mavis Staples
Bonnie Raitt and Mavis Staples at Wine Country Amphitheater
Wine Country Amphitheater Walla Walla, WA
Aug 22
Bonnie Raitt and Mavis Staples
Bonnie Raitt and Mavis Staples at Hayden Homes Amphitheater
Hayden Homes Amphitheater Bend, OR
Aug 23
Bonnie Raitt and Mavis Staples
Bonnie Raitt and Mavis Staples at McDonald Theatre
McDonald Theatre Eugene, OR
Aug 26
Bonnie Raitt and Mavis Staples
Bonnie Raitt and Mavis Staples at McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheatre
McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheatre Troutdale, OR
Sep 17
Bonnie Raitt and Mavis Staples
Bonnie Raitt and Mavis Staples at Oxbow Commons
Oxbow Commons Napa, CA
Sep 18
Bonnie Raitt and Mavis Staples
Bonnie Raitt and Mavis Staples at Greek Theatre - U.C. Berkeley
Greek Theatre - U.C. Berkeley Berkeley, CA
Sep 20
Bonnie Raitt and Mavis Staples
Bonnie Raitt and Mavis Staples at Vina Robles Amphitheater
Vina Robles Amphitheater Paso Robles, CA
Sep 22
Bonnie Raitt and Mavis Staples
Bonnie Raitt and Mavis Staples at Santa Barbara Bowl
Santa Barbara Bowl Santa Barbara, CA
Sep 24
Bonnie Raitt and Mavis Staples
Bonnie Raitt and Mavis Staples at Greek Theatre
Greek Theatre Los Angeles, CA
Sep 27
Bonnie Raitt and Mavis Staples
Bonnie Raitt and Mavis Staples at The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park
The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park San Diego, CA

We recommend following Bonnie Raitt on her social media accounts and signing up for her free email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more on Bonnie Raitt, check out her Zumic artist page.

