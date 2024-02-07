View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Bonnie Raitt Adds 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

Talking 'bout touring
Brad Bershad

by Brad Bershad

Published February 7, 2024

Bonnie Raitt will be doing some more touring in 2024.

The legendary singer-songwriter-guitarist scheduled 55+ concerts from April into November at venues across the United States. New dates were added this week, to be happening from September into November with opening act James Hunter.

When do Bonnie Raitt 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as February 9. Presales for Artist are currently underway. Spotify and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Bonnie Raitt Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Jun 5
Bonnie Raitt and James Hunter at New Jersey Performing Arts Center
New Jersey Performing Arts Center Newark, NJ
Jun 8
Bonnie Raitt and James Hunter at NYCB Theatre at Westbury
NYCB Theatre at Westbury Westbury, NY
Jun 14
Bonnie Raitt and James Hunter at Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater Bridgeport, CT

Bonnie Raitt All Tour Dates and Tickets

Apr 25
to
May 5
New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival at Fair Grounds Race Course
Fair Grounds Race Course New Orleans, LA
Apr 26
Bonnie Raitt and Maia Sharp at American Music Theatre
American Music Theatre Lancaster, PA
Apr 27
Bonnie Raitt and Maia Sharp at F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts
F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts Wilkes-Barre, PA
Apr 29
Bonnie Raitt and Maia Sharp at Heinz Hall
Heinz Hall Pittsburgh, PA
May 1
Bonnie Raitt and Maia Sharp at Tennessee Theatre
Tennessee Theatre Knoxville, TN
May 2
Bonnie Raitt and Maia Sharp at Montgomery Performing Arts Centre
Montgomery Performing Arts Centre Montgomery, AL
May 7
Bonnie Raitt and Maia Sharp at Macon City Auditorium
Macon City Auditorium Macon, GA
May 9
Bonnie Raitt and Maia Sharp at North Charleston Coliseum & Performing Arts Center
North Charleston Coliseum & Performing Arts Center North Charleston, SC
May 10
to
May 12
Brandi Carlile's Mothership Weekend at Seascape Resort
Seascape Resort Miramar Beach, FL
May 11
Bonnie Raitt and Maia Sharp at Classic Center Theatre
Classic Center Theatre Athens, GA
May 29
Bonnie Raitt and James Hunter at The Lyric
The Lyric Baltimore, MD
May 31
Bonnie Raitt and James Hunter at Warner Theatre
Warner Theatre Washington, DC
Jun 1
Bonnie Raitt and James Hunter at Warner Theatre
Warner Theatre Washington, DC
Jun 4
Bonnie Raitt and James Hunter at Palace Theatre Albany
Palace Theatre Albany Albany, NY
Jun 5
Bonnie Raitt and James Hunter at New Jersey Performing Arts Center
New Jersey Performing Arts Center Newark, NJ
Jun 7
Bonnie Raitt and James Hunter at The Met Philadelphia
The Met Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA
Jun 8
Bonnie Raitt and James Hunter at NYCB Theatre at Westbury
NYCB Theatre at Westbury Westbury, NY
Jun 11
Bonnie Raitt and James Hunter at Cape Cod Melody Tent
Cape Cod Melody Tent Hyannis, MA
Jun 12
Bonnie Raitt and James Hunter at Merrill Auditorium
Merrill Auditorium Portland, ME
Jun 14
Bonnie Raitt and James Hunter at Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater Bridgeport, CT
Jun 15
Bonnie Raitt and James Hunter at MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park
MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park Boston, MA
Jun 18
Bonnie Raitt and James Hunter at Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom
Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom Hampton, NH
Jun 19
Bonnie Raitt and James Hunter at Flynn Center for the Performing Arts
Flynn Center for the Performing Arts Burlington, VT
Jun 21
Bonnie Raitt and James Hunter at Artpark Amphitheatre
Artpark Amphitheatre Lewiston, NY
Jun 22
Bonnie Raitt and James Hunter at Akron Civic Theatre
Akron Civic Theatre Akron, OH
Jun 25
Bonnie Raitt and James Hunter at Stranahan Theater
Stranahan Theater Toledo, OH
Jun 28
Bonnie Raitt and James Hunter at Peoria Civic Center
Peoria Civic Center Peoria, IL
Jun 29
Bonnie Raitt and James Hunter at Stifel Theatre
Stifel Theatre St. Louis, MO
Sep 6
Bonnie Raitt and James Hunter at Findlay Toyota Center, formerly Prescott Valley Event Center
Findlay Toyota Center, formerly Prescott Valley Event Center Prescott Valley, AZ
Sep 7
Bonnie Raitt and James Hunter at Linda Ronstadt Music Hall
Linda Ronstadt Music Hall Tucson, AZ
Sep 10
Bonnie Raitt and James Hunter at Humphreys Concerts By The Bay
Humphreys Concerts By The Bay San Diego, CA
Sep 11
Bonnie Raitt and James Hunter at Humphreys Concerts By The Bay
Humphreys Concerts By The Bay San Diego, CA
Sep 13
Bonnie Raitt and James Hunter at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino
Fantasy Springs Resort Casino Indio, CA
Sep 14
Bonnie Raitt and James Hunter at Pacific Amphitheatre
Pacific Amphitheatre Costa Mesa, CA
Sep 17
Bonnie Raitt and James Hunter at Janet & Ray Scherr Forum Theatre - Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza
Janet & Ray Scherr Forum Theatre - Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza Thousand Oaks, CA
Sep 18
Bonnie Raitt and James Hunter at Vina Robles Amphitheater
Vina Robles Amphitheater Paso Robles, CA
Sep 20
Bonnie Raitt and James Hunter at Mountain Winery
Mountain Winery Saratoga, CA
Sep 21
Bonnie Raitt and James Hunter at Mountain Winery
Mountain Winery Saratoga, CA
Sep 26
Bonnie Raitt and James Hunter at Fox Theater - Oakland
Fox Theater - Oakland Oakland, CA
Sep 27
Bonnie Raitt and James Hunter at Fox Theater - Oakland
Fox Theater - Oakland Oakland, CA
Sep 29
Bonnie Raitt and James Hunter at Redding Civic Auditorium
Redding Civic Auditorium Redding, CA
Oct 1
Bonnie Raitt and James Hunter at Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall Portland, OR
Oct 2
Bonnie Raitt and James Hunter at Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall Portland, OR
Oct 4
Bonnie Raitt and James Hunter at Paramount Theatre
Paramount Theatre Seattle, WA
Oct 5
Bonnie Raitt and James Hunter at Paramount Theatre
Paramount Theatre Seattle, WA
Oct 8
Bonnie Raitt and James Hunter at Hult Center For The Performing Arts
Hult Center For The Performing Arts Eugene, OR
Nov 6
Bonnie Raitt and James Hunter at Hobby Center
Hobby Center Houston, TX
Nov 9
Bonnie Raitt and James Hunter at Von Braun Center
Von Braun Center Huntsville, AL
Nov 11
Bonnie Raitt and James Hunter at Opry House
Opry House Nashville, TN
Nov 13
Bonnie Raitt and James Hunter at Clay Center
Clay Center Charleston, WV
Nov 15
Bonnie Raitt and James Hunter at Berglund Center Coliseum (Formerly Roanoke Civic Center)
Berglund Center Coliseum (Formerly Roanoke Civic Center) Roanoke, VA
Nov 16
Bonnie Raitt and James Hunter at Chrysler Hall
Chrysler Hall Norfolk, VA
Nov 19
Bonnie Raitt and James Hunter at DPAC - Durham Performing Arts Center
DPAC - Durham Performing Arts Center Durham, NC
Nov 20
Bonnie Raitt and James Hunter at Thomas Wolfe Auditorium Asheville
Thomas Wolfe Auditorium Asheville Asheville, NC
Nov 22
Bonnie Raitt and James Hunter at Times-Union Center for the Performing Arts Moran Theater
Times-Union Center for the Performing Arts Moran Theater Jacksonville, FL
Nov 23
Bonnie Raitt and James Hunter at Ruth Eckerd Hall
Ruth Eckerd Hall Clearwater, FL
Nov 25
Bonnie Raitt and James Hunter at Kravis Center for the Performing Arts
Kravis Center for the Performing Arts West Palm Beach, FL

For the most up-to-date information, follow Bonnie Raitt on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more on Bonnie Raitt, check out her Zumic artist page.

1
1451
artists
Bonnie Raitt
genres
Americana Blues Blues Rock Folk Folk Rock Singer-Songwriter
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Bonnie Raitt
Bonnie Raitt
Jun
5
Bonnie Raitt and James Hunter
New Jersey Performing Arts Center Newark, NJ
Jun
8
Bonnie Raitt and James Hunter
NYCB Theatre at Westbury Westbury, NY
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article Bonnie Raitt Adds 2022-2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
November 16, 2022
Bonnie Raitt Adds 2022-2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-...
Tickets Americana Blues Blues Rock Folk Folk Rock Singer-Songwriter Bonnie Raitt
2
917
image for article Bonnie Raitt Adds 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
May 12, 2022
Bonnie Raitt Adds 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale ...
Tickets Americana Blues Blues Rock Folk Folk Rock Bonnie Raitt
2
1401
image for article Willie Nelson Expands Outlaw Music Festival 2019 Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
July 11, 2019
Willie Nelson Expands Outlaw Music Festival 2019 Dates: Ticket Pr...
Tickets Americana Classic Country Country Folk Rock Modern Country Alison Krauss Bonnie Raitt Casey Donahew Band Colter Wall Counting Crows Dawes Hayes Carll Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats Old Crow Medicine Show Outlaw Music Festival Particle Kid Phil Lesh & Friends Steve Earle The Avett Brothers The Revivalists Willie Nelson
3
4477
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart