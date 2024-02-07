Bonnie Raitt Adds 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

Bonnie Raitt will be doing some more touring in 2024.

The legendary singer-songwriter-guitarist scheduled 55+ concerts from April into November at venues across the United States. New dates were added this week, to be happening from September into November with opening act James Hunter.

When do Bonnie Raitt 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as February 9. Presales for Artist are currently underway. Spotify and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

