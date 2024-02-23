Bonny Light Horseman Set 2024 Tour Dates: Tickets On Sale

This week, Bonny Light Horseman announced 2024 tour dates.

Eight new headlining shows are planned for June in Ohio, Illinois, North Carolina, Washington, DC, New York City, Pennsylvania, and Massachusetts. Opening acts on select dates will be Alpha Consumer or Bridget St John. Bonny Light Horseman also have a number of festival performances on their tour schedule.

Bonny Light Horseman All Tour Dates and Tickets

When do Bonny Light Horseman 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for all shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Bonny Light Horseman on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

Listen to the band's new song, "When I Was Younger." For more, check out Bonny Light Horseman's Zumic artist page.