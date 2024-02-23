View all results for 'alt'
Bonny Light Horseman Set 2024 Tour Dates: Tickets On Sale

Headlining shows and festivals
by Francesco Marano

Published February 23, 2024

This week, Bonny Light Horseman announced 2024 tour dates.

Eight new headlining shows are planned for June in Ohio, Illinois, North Carolina, Washington, DC, New York City, Pennsylvania, and Massachusetts. Opening acts on select dates will be Alpha Consumer or Bridget St John. Bonny Light Horseman also have a number of festival performances on their tour schedule.

Bonny Light Horseman All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jun 11
Virginia Arts Festival at Perry Pavilion
Perry Pavilion Norfolk, VA
Jun 12
Bonny Light Horseman and Alpha Consumer at Stuart's Opera House
Stuart's Opera House Nelsonville, OH
Jun 13
Bonny Light Horseman and Alpha Consumer at Thalia Hall
Thalia Hall Chicago, IL
Jun 13
to
Jun 16
Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival at Great Stage Park
Great Stage Park Manchester, TN
Jun 15
Bonny Light Horseman and Alpha Consumer at The Orange Peel
The Orange Peel Asheville, NC
Jun 16
Bonny Light Horseman and Alpha Consumer at Howard Theatre
Howard Theatre Washington, DC
Jun 18
Bonny Light Horseman and Alpha Consumer at Music Hall Of Williamsburg
Music Hall Of Williamsburg Brooklyn, NY
Jun 19
Bonny Light Horseman and Bridget St John at Music Hall Of Williamsburg
Music Hall Of Williamsburg Brooklyn, NY
Jun 20
Bonny Light Horseman and Alpha Consumer at Union Transfer
Union Transfer Philadelphia, PA
Jun 21
to
Jun 23
Red Wing Roots Music Festival at Natural Chimneys Park
Natural Chimneys Park Mount Solon, VA
Jun 21
to
Jun 23
Green River Festival at Franklin County Fairgrounds
Franklin County Fairgrounds Greenfield, MA
Jun 23
Bonny Light Horseman and Bridget St John at The Sinclair Music Hall
The Sinclair Music Hall Cambridge, MA
Aug 9
to
Aug 11
Rocky Mountain Folks Festival at Lyons, Co
Lyons, Co Lyons, CO
When do Bonny Light Horseman 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for all shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Bonny Light Horseman on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

Listen to the band's new song, "When I Was Younger." For more, check out Bonny Light Horseman's Zumic artist page.

