Bono Plans 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

U2 singer plans tour for North America and Europe
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published October 3, 2022

U2 frontman Bono has announced 2022 tour dates in conjunction with his upcoming book — SURRENDER: 40 Songs, One Story — which is set for release on November 1. Billed as Stories of Surrender: an evening of words, music and some mischief, 14 events are planned in North America and Europe for after the book has been published.

In a message on U2's website, the cultural icon shared, "I miss being on stage and the closeness of U2's audience. In these shows I've got some stories to sing, and some songs to tell… Plus I want to have some fun presenting my ME-moir, SURRENDER, which is really more of a WE-moir if I think of all the people who helped me get from there to here."

When do Bono 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as October 7. Presales for fan club members begin October 6. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Bono Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Bono All Tour Dates and Tickets

Nov 2
Bono - Stories of Surrender
Bono - Stories of Surrender at Beacon Theatre
Beacon Theatre New York, NY
Nov 4
Bono - Stories of Surrender
Bono - Stories of Surrender at Orpheum Theatre Boston
Orpheum Theatre Boston Boston, MA
Nov 6
Bono - Stories of Surrender
Bono - Stories of Surrender at Meridian Hall (formerly Sony Centre for the Performing Arts)
Meridian Hall (formerly Sony Centre for the Performing Arts) Toronto, ON, Canada
Nov 8
Bono - Stories of Surrender
Bono - Stories of Surrender at The Chicago Theatre
The Chicago Theatre Chicago, IL
Nov 9
Bono - Stories of Surrender
Bono - Stories of Surrender at Ryman Auditorium
Ryman Auditorium Nashville, TN
Nov 12
Bono - Stories of Surrender
Bono - Stories of Surrender at Orpheum Theatre - San Francisco
Orpheum Theatre - San Francisco San Francisco, CA
Nov 13
Bono - Stories of Surrender
Bono - Stories of Surrender at Orpheum Theatre - Los Angeles
Orpheum Theatre - Los Angeles Los Angeles, CA
Nov 16
Bono - Stories of Surrender
Bono - Stories of Surrender at London Palladium
London Palladium London, England, United Kingdom
Nov 17
Bono - Stories of Surrender
Bono - Stories of Surrender at SEC Armadillo
SEC Armadillo Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Nov 19
Bono - Stories of Surrender
Bono - Stories of Surrender at O2 Apollo Manchester
O2 Apollo Manchester Manchester, United Kingdom
Nov 21
Bono - Stories of Surrender
Bono - Stories of Surrender at 3Olympia Theatre
3Olympia Theatre Dublin, Ireland
Nov 23
Bono - Stories of Surrender
Bono - Stories of Surrender at Admiralspalast - Theater
Admiralspalast - Theater Berlin, Germany
Nov 25
Bono - Stories of Surrender
Bono - Stories of Surrender at Le Grand Rex
Le Grand Rex Paris, Île-de-France, France
Nov 28
Bono - Stories of Surrender
Bono - Stories of Surrender at Teatro Coliseum
Teatro Coliseum Madrid, Comunidad de Madrid, Spain

We recommend following Bono on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

SURRENDER: 40 Songs, One Story is available through local bookstores and Amazon. For more, check out Bono's Zumic artist page.

