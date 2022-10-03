Bono Plans 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

U2 frontman Bono has announced 2022 tour dates in conjunction with his upcoming book — SURRENDER: 40 Songs, One Story — which is set for release on November 1. Billed as Stories of Surrender: an evening of words, music and some mischief, 14 events are planned in North America and Europe for after the book has been published.

In a message on U2's website, the cultural icon shared, "I miss being on stage and the closeness of U2's audience. In these shows I've got some stories to sing, and some songs to tell… Plus I want to have some fun presenting my ME-moir, SURRENDER, which is really more of a WE-moir if I think of all the people who helped me get from there to here."

When do Bono 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as October 7. Presales for fan club members begin October 6. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Bono All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following Bono on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

SURRENDER: 40 Songs, One Story is available through local bookstores and Amazon. For more, check out Bono's Zumic artist page.