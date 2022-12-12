Bono Sets 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

U2 frontman Bono has announced 2023 tour dates in conjunction with his book — SURRENDER: 40 Songs, One Story — which was released in November. Billed as Stories of Surrender: an evening of words, music and some mischief, eight events are planned in April and May at the Beacon Theatre in New York city.

In a message on U2's website, the cultural icon shared what fans can expect: "I miss being on stage and the closeness of U2's audience. In these shows I've got some stories to sing, and some songs to tell… Plus I want to have some fun presenting my ME-moir, SURRENDER, which is really more of a WE-moir if I think of all the people who helped me get from there to here."

When do Bono 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as December 15. Presales for fan club members begin December 13. Local venue / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following Bono on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

SURRENDER: 40 Songs, One Story is available through local bookstores and Amazon. For more, check out Bono's Zumic artist page.