View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Bono Sets 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'SURRENDER: 40 Songs, One Story' shows in New York City
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published December 12, 2022

U2 frontman Bono has announced 2023 tour dates in conjunction with his book — SURRENDER: 40 Songs, One Story — which was released in November. Billed as Stories of Surrender: an evening of words, music and some mischief, eight events are planned in April and May at the Beacon Theatre in New York city.

In a message on U2's website, the cultural icon shared what fans can expect: "I miss being on stage and the closeness of U2's audience. In these shows I've got some stories to sing, and some songs to tell… Plus I want to have some fun presenting my ME-moir, SURRENDER, which is really more of a WE-moir if I think of all the people who helped me get from there to here."

When do Bono 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as December 15. Presales for fan club members begin December 13. Local venue / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Bono Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Apr 16
Bono
Bono at Beacon Theatre
Beacon Theatre New York, NY
Apr 17
Bono
Bono at Beacon Theatre
Beacon Theatre New York, NY
Apr 21
Bono
Bono at Beacon Theatre
Beacon Theatre New York, NY
Apr 22
Bono
Bono at Beacon Theatre
Beacon Theatre New York, NY
Apr 26
Bono
Bono at Beacon Theatre
Beacon Theatre New York, NY
Apr 28
Bono
Bono at Beacon Theatre
Beacon Theatre New York, NY
Apr 29
Bono
Bono at Beacon Theatre
Beacon Theatre New York, NY
May 3
Bono
Bono at Beacon Theatre
Beacon Theatre New York, NY

Bono All Tour Dates and Tickets

Apr 16
Bono
Bono at Beacon Theatre
Beacon Theatre New York, NY
Apr 17
Bono
Bono at Beacon Theatre
Beacon Theatre New York, NY
Apr 21
Bono
Bono at Beacon Theatre
Beacon Theatre New York, NY
Apr 22
Bono
Bono at Beacon Theatre
Beacon Theatre New York, NY
Apr 26
Bono
Bono at Beacon Theatre
Beacon Theatre New York, NY
Apr 28
Bono
Bono at Beacon Theatre
Beacon Theatre New York, NY
Apr 29
Bono
Bono at Beacon Theatre
Beacon Theatre New York, NY
May 3
Bono
Bono at Beacon Theatre
Beacon Theatre New York, NY

We recommend following Bono on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

SURRENDER: 40 Songs, One Story is available through local bookstores and Amazon. For more, check out Bono's Zumic artist page.

1
454
artists
Bono
genres
Pop Rock Rock Singer-Songwriter
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Bono
Bono
Apr
16
Bono
Beacon Theatre New York, NY
Apr
17
Bono
Beacon Theatre New York, NY
Apr
21
Bono
Beacon Theatre New York, NY
Apr
22
Bono
Beacon Theatre New York, NY
Apr
26
Bono
Beacon Theatre New York, NY
Apr
28
Bono
Beacon Theatre New York, NY
Apr
29
Bono
Beacon Theatre New York, NY
May
3
Bono
Beacon Theatre New York, NY
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article Bono Plans 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info
October 3, 2022
Bono Plans 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info
Tickets Pop Rock Rock Singer-Songwriter Bono
2
1240
image for article "You're The Best Thing About Me" - U2 [YouTube Music Video]
September 27, 2017
"You're The Best Thing About Me"
U2 (YouTube)
Music Pop Rock Rock Bono U2
1
1459
image for article "I WIll Follow" - U2 (iNNOCENCE + eXPERIENCE Live in Paris 2015) [Youtube Official Video]
June 1, 2016
"I WIll Follow" - U2 (iNNOCENCE + eXPERIENCE Live in Paris 2015) ...
Music Classic Rock Pop Rock Post-punk Bono U2 Dublin, Ireland Live Performance (Video) Paris, France
1
1262
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart