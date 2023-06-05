View all results for 'alt'
Melvins and Boris Plan 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Twins Of Evil' tour with mr.phylzzz
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published June 5, 2023

Melvins are teaming with Japanese rockers Boris for co-headlining 2023 tour dates. Chicago-based up-and-comers mr.phylzzz are on board as the opening act.

Billed as Twins Of Evil, the newly planned shows are set at North American venues coast to coast from August into October. Tapping into the glory days of hard alt rock, the headliners will play classic albums in full from the early '90s in addition to other songs. Boris will play 2002's Heavy Rocks and the Melvins will perform 1991's Bullhead.

When do Boris and Melvins 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as June 9. Presales for Citi cardmembers, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio begin June 8. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is DISCO, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Boris Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Sep 14
to
Sep 16
Desertfest New York at The Knockdown Center
The Knockdown Center Maspeth, NY

Boris All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jun 8
to
Jun 10
Primavera Sound Madrid at Arganda del Rey
Arganda del Rey Arganda del Rey, MD, Spain
Aug 24
Boris, Melvins, and Mr. Phylzzz at The Belasco Theater
The Belasco Theater Los Angeles, CA
Aug 25
Boris, Melvins, and Mr. Phylzzz at The Glass House
The Glass House Pomona, CA
Aug 26
Boris, Melvins, and Mr. Phylzzz at Strummer&#39;s
Strummer&#39;s Fresno, CA
Aug 27
Boris, Melvins, and Mr. Phylzzz at Great American Music Hall
Great American Music Hall San Francisco, CA
Aug 28
Boris, Melvins, and Mr. Phylzzz at Great American Music Hall
Great American Music Hall San Francisco, CA
Aug 29
Boris, Melvins, and Mr. Phylzzz at Mystic Theatre
Mystic Theatre Petaluma, CA
Aug 31
Boris, Melvins, and Mr. Phylzzz at Roseland Theater
Roseland Theater Portland, OR
Sep 1
Boris, Melvins, and Mr. Phylzzz at The Showbox
The Showbox Seattle, WA
Sep 2
Boris, Melvins, and Mr. Phylzzz at Knitting Factory Spokane
Knitting Factory Spokane Spokane, WA
Sep 3
Boris, Melvins, and Mr. Phylzzz at The Elm Bozeman
The Elm Bozeman Bozeman, MT
Sep 5
Boris, Melvins, and Mr. Phylzzz at Fargo Brewing Company
Fargo Brewing Company Fargo, ND
Sep 6
Boris, Melvins, and Mr. Phylzzz at Varsity Theater
Varsity Theater Minneapolis, MN
Sep 7
Boris, Melvins, and Mr. Phylzzz at The Rave / Eagles Ballroom - Milwaukee
The Rave / Eagles Ballroom - Milwaukee Milwaukee, WI
Sep 8
Boris, Melvins, and Mr. Phylzzz at Metro
Metro Chicago, IL
Sep 9
Boris, Melvins, and Mr. Phylzzz at Red Flag
Red Flag St. Louis, MO
Sep 11
Boris, Melvins, and Mr. Phylzzz at The Vogue
The Vogue Indianapolis, IN
Sep 12
Boris, Melvins, and Mr. Phylzzz at The Pyramid Scheme
The Pyramid Scheme Grand Rapids, MI
Sep 13
Boris, Melvins, and Mr. Phylzzz at Saint Andrews Hall
Saint Andrews Hall Detroit, MI
Sep 14
Boris, Melvins, and Mr. Phylzzz at Beachland Tavern
Beachland Tavern Cleveland, OH
Sep 14
to
Sep 16
Desertfest New York at The Knockdown Center
The Knockdown Center Maspeth, NY
Sep 15
Boris, Melvins, and Mr. Phylzzz at Roxian Theatre
Roxian Theatre McKees Rocks, PA
Sep 18
Boris, Melvins, and Mr. Phylzzz at Empire Live
Empire Live Albany, NY
Sep 19
Boris, Melvins, and Mr. Phylzzz at Paradise Rock Club
Paradise Rock Club Boston, MA
Sep 20
Boris, Melvins, and Mr. Phylzzz at Musicfest Cafe
Musicfest Cafe Bethlehem, PA
Sep 21
Boris, Melvins, and Mr. Phylzzz at Brooklyn Bowl Philly
Brooklyn Bowl Philly Philadelphia, PA
Sep 22
Boris, Melvins, and Mr. Phylzzz at Howard Theatre
Howard Theatre Washington, DC
Sep 23
Boris, Melvins, and Mr. Phylzzz at Elevation 27
Elevation 27 Virginia Beach, VA
Sep 24
Boris, Melvins, and Mr. Phylzzz at Cat’s Cradle Back Room
Cat’s Cradle Back Room Carrboro, NC
Sep 26
Boris, Melvins, and Mr. Phylzzz at Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville
Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville Nashville, TN
Sep 27
Boris, Melvins, and Mr. Phylzzz at Variety Playhouse
Variety Playhouse Atlanta, GA
Sep 28
Boris, Melvins, and Mr. Phylzzz at District Live - Savannah
District Live - Savannah Savannah, GA
Sep 29
Boris, Melvins, and Mr. Phylzzz at Saturn
Saturn Birmingham, AL
Sep 30
Boris, Melvins, and Mr. Phylzzz at Tipitinas
Tipitinas New Orleans, LA
Oct 2
Boris, Melvins, and Mr. Phylzzz at Warehouse Live
Warehouse Live Houston, TX
Oct 3
Boris, Melvins, and Mr. Phylzzz at Mohawk
Mohawk Austin, TX
Oct 4
Boris, Melvins, and Mr. Phylzzz at Granada Theater
Granada Theater Dallas, TX
Oct 5
Boris, Melvins, and Mr. Phylzzz at Beer City Music Hall
Beer City Music Hall Oklahoma City, OK
Oct 6
Boris, Melvins, and Mr. Phylzzz at Cain's Ballroom
Cain's Ballroom Tulsa, OK
Oct 7
Boris, Melvins, and Mr. Phylzzz at The Bottleneck
The Bottleneck Lawrence, KS
Oct 9
Boris, Melvins, and Mr. Phylzzz at Summit Music Hall
Summit Music Hall Denver, CO
Oct 11
Boris, Melvins, and Mr. Phylzzz at Sunshine Theater
Sunshine Theater Albuquerque, NM
Oct 13
Boris, Melvins, and Mr. Phylzzz at Marquee Theatre Tempe
Marquee Theatre Tempe Tempe, AZ
Oct 14
Boris, Melvins, and Mr. Phylzzz at House of Blues San Diego
House of Blues San Diego San Diego, CA

For the most up-to-date information, follow Boris and Melvins on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out the Boris and Melvins Zumic artist pages.

seating chart