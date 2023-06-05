Melvins and Boris Plan 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Melvins are teaming with Japanese rockers Boris for co-headlining 2023 tour dates. Chicago-based up-and-comers mr.phylzzz are on board as the opening act.
Billed as Twins Of Evil, the newly planned shows are set at North American venues coast to coast from August into October. Tapping into the glory days of hard alt rock, the headliners will play classic albums in full from the early '90s in addition to other songs. Boris will play 2002's Heavy Rocks and the Melvins will perform 1991's Bullhead.
When do Boris and Melvins 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
The general public on-sale begins as early as June 9. Presales for Citi cardmembers, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio begin June 8. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is DISCO, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
Boris Tour Dates and Tickets Near You
Sep 14
to
Sep 16
The Knockdown Center
Maspeth, NY
Jun 8
to
Jun 10
Arganda del Rey
Arganda del Rey, MD, Spain
Aug 24
The Belasco Theater
Los Angeles, CA
Aug 25
The Glass House
Pomona, CA
Aug 26
Strummer's
Fresno, CA
Aug 27
Great American Music Hall
San Francisco, CA
Aug 28
Great American Music Hall
San Francisco, CA
Aug 29
Mystic Theatre
Petaluma, CA
Aug 31
Roseland Theater
Portland, OR
Sep 2
Knitting Factory Spokane
Spokane, WA
Sep 3
The Elm Bozeman
Bozeman, MT
Sep 5
Fargo Brewing Company
Fargo, ND
Sep 6
Varsity Theater
Minneapolis, MN
Sep 7
The Rave / Eagles Ballroom - Milwaukee
Milwaukee, WI
Sep 11
The Vogue
Indianapolis, IN
Sep 12
The Pyramid Scheme
Grand Rapids, MI
Sep 13
Saint Andrews Hall
Detroit, MI
Sep 14
Beachland Tavern
Cleveland, OH
Sep 14
to
Sep 16
The Knockdown Center
Maspeth, NY
Sep 15
Roxian Theatre
McKees Rocks, PA
Sep 19
Paradise Rock Club
Boston, MA
Sep 20
Musicfest Cafe
Bethlehem, PA
Sep 21
Brooklyn Bowl Philly
Philadelphia, PA
Sep 22
Howard Theatre
Washington, DC
Sep 23
Elevation 27
Virginia Beach, VA
Sep 24
Cat’s Cradle Back Room
Carrboro, NC
Sep 26
Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville
Nashville, TN
Sep 27
Variety Playhouse
Atlanta, GA
Sep 28
District Live - Savannah
Savannah, GA
Sep 30
Tipitinas
New Orleans, LA
Oct 2
Warehouse Live
Houston, TX
Oct 4
Granada Theater
Dallas, TX
Oct 5
Beer City Music Hall
Oklahoma City, OK
Oct 6
Cain's Ballroom
Tulsa, OK
Oct 7
The Bottleneck
Lawrence, KS
Oct 9
Summit Music Hall
Denver, CO
Oct 11
Sunshine Theater
Albuquerque, NM
Oct 13
Marquee Theatre Tempe
Tempe, AZ
Oct 14
House of Blues San Diego
San Diego, CA
For the most up-to-date information, follow Boris and Melvins on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.
