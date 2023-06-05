Melvins and Boris Plan 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Melvins are teaming with Japanese rockers Boris for co-headlining 2023 tour dates. Chicago-based up-and-comers mr.phylzzz are on board as the opening act.

Billed as Twins Of Evil, the newly planned shows are set at North American venues coast to coast from August into October. Tapping into the glory days of hard alt rock, the headliners will play classic albums in full from the early '90s in addition to other songs. Boris will play 2002's Heavy Rocks and the Melvins will perform 1991's Bullhead.

When do Boris and Melvins 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as June 9. Presales for Citi cardmembers, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio begin June 8. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is DISCO, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Boris All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow Boris and Melvins on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out the Boris and Melvins Zumic artist pages.