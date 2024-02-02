View all results for 'alt'
Bowling For Soup Add 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket On-Sale Info

30+ shows in the UK, Ireland, North America
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published February 2, 2024

This week, Bowling For Soup added 2024 tour dates to celebrate a couple of milestone anniversaries. Joining as the opening acts will be Keep Flying and Eternal Boy.

Billed as the Sick 50 Tour — combining their 30 years as a band and 20 years of their most popular album album, A Hangover You Don't Deserve — new concerts are planned in July and August at venues across North America. On these new dates, Bowling For Soup will play the 2004 album in full.

Bowling For Soup return to touring later this month across parts of the UK with Less Than Jake and Vandoliers.

When do Bowling For Soup 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as February 2. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Bowling For Soup All Tour Dates and Tickets

Feb 15
Bowling For Soup, Less Than Jake, and Vandoliers at Manchester Academy
Manchester Academy Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Feb 16
Bowling For Soup, Less Than Jake, and Vandoliers at The Civic at The Halls Wolverhampton
The Civic at The Halls Wolverhampton Wolverhampton, England, United Kingdom
Feb 17
Bowling For Soup, Less Than Jake, and Vandoliers at Manchester Academy
Manchester Academy Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Feb 18
Bowling For Soup, Less Than Jake, and Vandoliers at The Refectory, Leeds University
The Refectory, Leeds University Leeds, England, United Kingdom
Feb 19
Bowling For Soup, Less Than Jake, and Vandoliers at Newcastle City Hall
Newcastle City Hall Tyne and Wear, England, United Kingdom
Feb 21
Bowling For Soup, Less Than Jake, and Vandoliers at Connexin Live
Connexin Live Hull, England, United Kingdom
Feb 22
Bowling For Soup, Less Than Jake, and Vandoliers at O2 Academy Glasgow
O2 Academy Glasgow Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Feb 23
Bowling For Soup, Less Than Jake, and Vandoliers at Utilita Arena Cardiff
Utilita Arena Cardiff Cardiff, Wales, United Kingdom
Feb 24
Bowling For Soup, Less Than Jake, and Vandoliers at Eventim Apollo
Eventim Apollo London, England, United Kingdom
Apr 4
Bowling For Soup, Anti-Queens, and Rival Town at London Concert Theatre
London Concert Theatre London, ON, Canada
Apr 5
Bowling For Soup, Anti-Queens, and Rival Town at Phoenix Concert Theatre
Phoenix Concert Theatre Toronto, ON, Canada
Apr 6
Bowling For Soup, Anti-Queens, and Rival Town at Theatre Beanfield
Theatre Beanfield Montréal, QC, Canada
Apr 7
Bowling For Soup, Anti-Queens, and Rival Town at Bronson Centre
Bronson Centre Ottawa, ON, Canada
Apr 8
Bowling For Soup, Anti-Queens, and Rival Town at The Grand
The Grand Greater Sudbury, ON, Canada
May 31
Bowling for Soup and Cliffdiver [Night 1] at Lava Cantina The Colony
Lava Cantina The Colony The Colony, TX
Jun 1
Bowling for Soup and Don't Panic [Night 2] at Lava Cantina The Colony
Lava Cantina The Colony The Colony, TX
Jun 14
to
Jun 16
Download Festival at Donington Park
Donington Park Castle Donington, England, United Kingdom
Jun 18
Bowling For Soup at The Academy
The Academy Dublin, Ireland
Jun 19
Bowling For Soup at The Academy
The Academy Dublin, Ireland
Jun 20
Bowling For Soup at The Telegraph Building
The Telegraph Building Belfast, Northern Ireland, United Kingdom
Jul 18
Bowling For Soup, Keep Flying, and Eternal Boy at The Truman
The Truman Kansas City, MO
Jul 19
Bowling For Soup, Keep Flying, and Eternal Boy at Fox Theatre - Hays, Kansas
Fox Theatre - Hays, Kansas Hays, KS
Jul 20
Bowling For Soup, Keep Flying, and Eternal Boy at Cain's Ballroom
Cain's Ballroom Tulsa, OK
Jul 21
Bowling For Soup, Keep Flying, and Eternal Boy at The Slowdown
The Slowdown Omaha, NE
Jul 23
Bowling For Soup, Keep Flying, and Eternal Boy at Wooly's
Wooly's Des Moines, IA
Jul 24
Bowling For Soup, Keep Flying, and Eternal Boy at First Avenue
First Avenue Minneapolis, MN
Jul 25
Bowling For Soup, Keep Flying, and Eternal Boy at The Rave / Eagles Ballroom - Milwaukee
The Rave / Eagles Ballroom - Milwaukee Milwaukee, WI
Jul 26
Bowling For Soup, Keep Flying, and Eternal Boy at The Vic Theatre
The Vic Theatre Chicago, IL
Jul 27
Bowling For Soup, Keep Flying, and Eternal Boy at St. Andrew's Hall
St. Andrew's Hall Detroit, MI
Jul 28
Bowling For Soup, Keep Flying, and Eternal Boy at Palace Theatre
Palace Theatre Greensburg, PA
Jul 30
Bowling For Soup, Keep Flying, and Eternal Boy at House Of Blues - Cleveland
House Of Blues - Cleveland Cleveland, OH
Jul 31
Bowling For Soup, Keep Flying, and Eternal Boy at Bogart's
Bogart's Cincinnati, OH
Aug 1
Bowling For Soup, Keep Flying, and Eternal Boy at The Stache
The Stache Grand Rapids, MI
Aug 2
Bowling For Soup, Keep Flying, and Eternal Boy at The Bluestone
The Bluestone Columbus, OH
Aug 3
Bowling For Soup, Keep Flying, and Eternal Boy at Skydeck on Broadway
Skydeck on Broadway Nashville, TN

For the most up-to-date information, follow Bowling For Soup on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Bowling For Soup's Zumic artist page.

