Bowling For Soup Add 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket On-Sale Info

This week, Bowling For Soup added 2024 tour dates to celebrate a couple of milestone anniversaries. Joining as the opening acts will be Keep Flying and Eternal Boy.

Billed as the Sick 50 Tour — combining their 30 years as a band and 20 years of their most popular album album, A Hangover You Don't Deserve — new concerts are planned in July and August at venues across North America. On these new dates, Bowling For Soup will play the 2004 album in full.

Bowling For Soup return to touring later this month across parts of the UK with Less Than Jake and Vandoliers.

When do Bowling For Soup 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as February 2. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Bowling For Soup on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

