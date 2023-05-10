View all results for 'alt'
Bowling For Soup Share 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Getting Old Sucks' tour with Authority Zero and Mest
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published May 10, 2023

Bowling For Soup have announced 2023 tour dates, billed as Getting Old Sucks.

The newly planned concerts are set at mid-sized North American venues coast to coast in September and October. The opening acts on select dates will be Authority Zero, Mest, Vandoliers, and / or Ronnie and the Redwoods. Bowling For Soup also have festival performances at Slam Dunk in the UK and Italy, When We Were Young, and more.

When do Bowling For Soup 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as May 12. Presales are currently underway for Citi cardmembers, Live Nation, and LN Mobile App. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is ICONIC, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

May 27
Slam Dunk Festival South at Hatfield Park
Hatfield Park Hatfield, England, United Kingdom
May 28
Slam Dunk Festival North at Temple Newsam
Temple Newsam Leeds, England, United Kingdom
May 30
Less Than Jake and Bowling For Soup at Essigfabrik
Essigfabrik Köln, NRW, Germany
May 31
Less Than Jake and Bowling For Soup at Backstage Halle
Backstage Halle München, BY, Germany
Jun 1
to
Jun 3
Slam Dunk Festival - Italy at Beky Bay
Beky Bay Igea Marina, Emilia-Romagna, Italy
Jun 2
to
Jun 4
Sbam Fest at Pichlinger See
Pichlinger See Linz, Upper Austria, Austria
Jul 6
to
Jul 8
Lando Live Music Festival at Lake Metigoshe
Lake Metigoshe Roland, ND
Sep 5
Bowling For Soup, Authority Zero and Mest at The Masquerade
The Masquerade Atlanta, GA
Sep 6
Bowling For Soup, Authority Zero and Mest at Music Farm - Charleston
Music Farm - Charleston Charleston, SC
Sep 7
Bowling For Soup, Authority Zero and Mest at Canal Club
Canal Club Richmond, VA
Sep 8
Bowling For Soup, Authority Zero and Mest at Rams Head Live!
Rams Head Live! Baltimore, MD
Sep 9
Bowling For Soup, Authority Zero and Mest at Brooklyn Bowl Philly
Brooklyn Bowl Philly Philadelphia, PA
Sep 10
Bowling For Soup, Authority Zero and Mest at Irving Plaza
Irving Plaza New York, NY
Sep 11
Bowling For Soup, Authority Zero and Mest at Brighton Music Hall
Brighton Music Hall Boston, MA
Sep 13
Bowling For Soup and Authority Zero at The Funhouse at Mr. Smalls
The Funhouse at Mr. Smalls Millvale, PA
Sep 14
Bowling For Soup, Authority Zero and Mest at Saint Andrews Hall
Saint Andrews Hall Detroit, MI
Sep 15
Bowling For Soup, Authority Zero and Mest at Bogart's
Bogart's Cincinnati, OH
Sep 17
Bowling For Soup, Authority Zero and Mest at Fine Line Music Cafe
Fine Line Music Cafe Minneapolis, MN
Oct 12
Bowling For Soup, Vandoliers, and Ronnie and The Redwoods at Cook's Garage
Cook's Garage Lubbock, TX
Oct 13
Bowling For Soup, Authority Zero and Mest at Summit Music Hall
Summit Music Hall Denver, CO
Oct 14
Bowling For Soup, Authority Zero and Mest at The Complex
The Complex Salt Lake City, UT
Oct 15
Bowling For Soup, Authority Zero and Mest at Knitting Factory Boise
Knitting Factory Boise Boise, ID
Oct 16
Bowling For Soup, Authority Zero and Mest at Roseland Theater
Roseland Theater Portland, OR
Oct 17
Bowling For Soup, Authority Zero and Mest at The Showbox
The Showbox Seattle, WA
Oct 19
Bowling For Soup, Authority Zero and Mest at The Midway - CA
The Midway - CA San Francisco, CA
Oct 21
to
Oct 22
When We Were Young at Las Vegas Festival Grounds
Las Vegas Festival Grounds Las Vegas, NV
Oct 23
Bowling For Soup, Authority Zero and Mest at House Of Blues - Anaheim
House Of Blues - Anaheim Anaheim, CA
Oct 24
Bowling For Soup, Authority Zero and Mest at House of Blues San Diego
House of Blues San Diego San Diego, CA
Jan 30
to
Feb 4
Rock Boat at Mexico
Mexico San Luis Potosí, S.L.P., Mexico

For the most up-to-date information, follow Bowling For Soup on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Bowling For Soup's Zumic artist page.

