Bowling For Soup Share 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Bowling For Soup have announced 2023 tour dates, billed as Getting Old Sucks.

The newly planned concerts are set at mid-sized North American venues coast to coast in September and October. The opening acts on select dates will be Authority Zero, Mest, Vandoliers, and / or Ronnie and the Redwoods. Bowling For Soup also have festival performances at Slam Dunk in the UK and Italy, When We Were Young, and more.

When do Bowling For Soup 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as May 12. Presales are currently underway for Citi cardmembers, Live Nation, and LN Mobile App. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is ICONIC, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Bowling For Soup All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow Bowling For Soup on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Bowling For Soup's Zumic artist page.