Boy George & Culture Club Extend 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Letting It Go Show' with Howard Jones and Berlin
Published April 18, 2023

Boy George & Culture Club have added 2023 tour dates, billed as The Letting It Go Show.

The newly set concerts are planned at mostly outdoor large-scale North American venues coast to coast in July and August. The opening acts on the new dates will be Howard Jones and Los Angeles group Berlin. Before then, Boy George & Culture Club will team up with Rod Stewart for UK shows in June and July.

When do Boy George & Culture Club 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as April 21. Presales for Citi cardholders begin April 19. Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is VINYL, and the LN Mobile App presale code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Boy George & Culture Club All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jun 24
Rod Stewart and Boy George & Culture Club
Rod Stewart and Boy George & Culture Club at Home Park Stadium
Home Park Stadium Plymouth, England, United Kingdom
Jun 28
Rod Stewart and Boy George & Culture Club
Rod Stewart and Boy George & Culture Club at cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens
cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens Northampton, England, United Kingdom
Jun 30
Rod Stewart and Boy George & Culture Club
Rod Stewart and Boy George & Culture Club at Seat Unique Riverside
Seat Unique Riverside Durham, England, United Kingdom
Jul 2
Rod Stewart and Boy George & Culture Club
Rod Stewart and Boy George & Culture Club at Worcester Racecourse
Worcester Racecourse Worcester, England, United Kingdom
Jul 4
Rod Stewart and Boy George & Culture Club
Rod Stewart and Boy George & Culture Club at KCOM Craven Park
KCOM Craven Park Hull, England, United Kingdom
Jul 13
Boy George & Culture Club, Howard Jones, and Berlin
Boy George & Culture Club, Howard Jones, and Berlin at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre (formerly Coral Sky, Cruzan, Perfect Vodka)
iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre (formerly Coral Sky, Cruzan, Perfect Vodka) West Palm Beach, FL
Jul 15
Boy George & Culture Club, Howard Jones, and Berlin
Boy George & Culture Club, Howard Jones, and Berlin at MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre Tampa, FL
Jul 16
Boy George & Culture Club, Howard Jones, and Berlin
Boy George & Culture Club, Howard Jones, and Berlin at Daily's Place
Daily's Place Jacksonville, FL
Jul 18
Boy George & Culture Club, Howard Jones, and Berlin
Boy George & Culture Club, Howard Jones, and Berlin at Cadence Bank Amphitheatre
Cadence Bank Amphitheatre Atlanta, GA
Jul 19
Boy George & Culture Club, Howard Jones, and Berlin
Boy George & Culture Club, Howard Jones, and Berlin at PNC Music Pavilion
PNC Music Pavilion Charlotte, NC
Jul 20
Boy George & Culture Club, Howard Jones, and Berlin
Boy George & Culture Club, Howard Jones, and Berlin at Ascend Amphitheater
Ascend Amphitheater Nashville, TN
Jul 22
Boy George & Culture Club, Howard Jones, and Berlin
Boy George & Culture Club, Howard Jones, and Berlin at Bethel Woods Center For The Arts
Bethel Woods Center For The Arts Bethel, NY
Jul 23
Boy George & Culture Club, Howard Jones, and Berlin
Boy George & Culture Club, Howard Jones, and Berlin at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater Wantagh, NY
Jul 25
Boy George & Culture Club, Howard Jones, and Berlin
Boy George & Culture Club, Howard Jones, and Berlin at Xfinity Center
Xfinity Center Mansfield, MA
Jul 26
Boy George & Culture Club, Howard Jones, and Berlin
Boy George & Culture Club, Howard Jones, and Berlin at PNC Bank Arts Center
PNC Bank Arts Center Holmdel, NJ
Jul 28
Boy George & Culture Club, Howard Jones, and Berlin
Boy George & Culture Club, Howard Jones, and Berlin at Jiffy Lube Live
Jiffy Lube Live Bristow, VA
Jul 29
Boy George & Culture Club, Howard Jones, and Berlin
Boy George & Culture Club, Howard Jones, and Berlin at Darien Lake Performing Arts Center
Darien Lake Performing Arts Center Darien Center, NY
Jul 30
Boy George & Culture Club, Howard Jones, and Berlin
Boy George & Culture Club, Howard Jones, and Berlin at TD Pavilion at the Mann
TD Pavilion at the Mann Philadelphia, PA
Aug 1
Boy George & Culture Club, Howard Jones, and Berlin
Boy George & Culture Club, Howard Jones, and Berlin at Budweiser Stage
Budweiser Stage Toronto, ON, Canada
Aug 3
Boy George & Culture Club, Howard Jones, and Berlin
Boy George & Culture Club, Howard Jones, and Berlin at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Tinley Park
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Tinley Park Tinley Park, IL
Aug 4
Boy George & Culture Club, Howard Jones, and Berlin
Boy George & Culture Club, Howard Jones, and Berlin at Pine Knob Music Theatre
Pine Knob Music Theatre Detroit, MI
Aug 5
Boy George & Culture Club, Howard Jones, and Berlin
Boy George & Culture Club, Howard Jones, and Berlin at Riverbend Music Center
Riverbend Music Center Cincinnati, OH
Aug 8
Boy George & Culture Club, Howard Jones, and Berlin
Boy George & Culture Club, Howard Jones, and Berlin at Starlight Theatre
Starlight Theatre Kansas City, MO
Aug 10
Boy George & Culture Club, Howard Jones, and Berlin
Boy George & Culture Club, Howard Jones, and Berlin at Dos Equis Pavilion
Dos Equis Pavilion Dallas, TX
Aug 11
Boy George & Culture Club, Howard Jones, and Berlin
Boy George & Culture Club, Howard Jones, and Berlin at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion The Woodlands, TX
Aug 12
Boy George & Culture Club, Howard Jones, and Berlin
Boy George & Culture Club, Howard Jones, and Berlin at Germania Insurance Amphitheater
Germania Insurance Amphitheater Del Valle, TX
Aug 14
Boy George & Culture Club, Howard Jones, and Berlin
Boy George & Culture Club, Howard Jones, and Berlin at Walmart AMP
Walmart AMP Rogers, AR
Aug 18
Boy George & Culture Club, Howard Jones, and Berlin
Boy George & Culture Club, Howard Jones, and Berlin at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre Phoenix, AZ
Aug 19
Boy George & Culture Club, Howard Jones, and Berlin
Boy George & Culture Club, Howard Jones, and Berlin at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre Chula Vista, CA
Aug 20
Boy George & Culture Club, Howard Jones, and Berlin
Boy George & Culture Club, Howard Jones, and Berlin at Concord Pavilion
Concord Pavilion Concord, CA
Aug 25
Boy George & Culture Club
Boy George & Culture Club at Hollywood Bowl
Hollywood Bowl Los Angeles, CA
Aug 26
Boy George & Culture Club
Boy George & Culture Club at Hollywood Bowl
Hollywood Bowl Los Angeles, CA

For the most up-to-date information, follow Boy George & Culture Club on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Boy George & Culture Club's Zumic artist page.

