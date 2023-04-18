Boy George & Culture Club Extend 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Boy George & Culture Club have added 2023 tour dates, billed as The Letting It Go Show.

The newly set concerts are planned at mostly outdoor large-scale North American venues coast to coast in July and August. The opening acts on the new dates will be Howard Jones and Los Angeles group Berlin. Before then, Boy George & Culture Club will team up with Rod Stewart for UK shows in June and July.

When do Boy George & Culture Club 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as April 21. Presales for Citi cardholders begin April 19. Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is VINYL, and the LN Mobile App presale code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Boy George & Culture Club All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow Boy George & Culture Club on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Boy George & Culture Club's Zumic artist page.