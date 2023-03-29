Boygenius Add 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Boygenius have added 2023 tour dates. The newly planned shows are set at venues across North America from April into August. Opening acts on select dates include Carly Rae Jepsen, Broken Social Scene, Bartees Strange, Claud, and / or Illuminati Hotties.
The superstar trio featuring Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers, and Lucy Dacus will also be part of the traveling Re:SET concert / festival series happening in a dozen cities with a dozen artists including LCD Soundsystem, Idles, Steve Lacy, and Clairo. Rounding out a big year of touring, Boygenius will also do a headlining tour of Europe in August and have festival sets lined up.
When do boygenius 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as March 31. Presales are currently underway for Artist. Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
The Artist presale password is NOTSTRONG. The Live Nation presale password is OPENER, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
boygenius Tour Dates and Tickets Near You
boygenius All Tour Dates and Tickets
Apr 12
The Fox Theater - Pomona
Pomona, CA
Apr 14
to
Apr 16
Empire Polo Club
Indio, CA
Apr 21
to
Apr 23
Empire Polo Club
Indio, CA
Jun 2
Snapdragon Stadium
San Diego, CA
Jun 3
Brookside at the Rose Bowl
Pasadena, CA
Jun 4
Frost Amphitheater at Stanford
San Francisco, CA
Jun 6
Arizona Financial Theatre
Phoenix, AZ
Jun 8
White Oak Music Hall
Houston, TX
Jun 9
Texas Trust CU Theatre at Grand Prairie
Grand Prairie, TX
Jun 10
New Orleans City Park
New Orleans, LA
Jun 11
Central Park - Atlanta
Atlanta, Georgia
Jun 13
ExploreAsheville.com Arena at Harrah's Cherokee Center
Asheville, NC
Jun 14
Live Oak Bank Pavilion
Wilmington, NC
Jun 16
Merriweather Post Pavilion
Columbia, MD
Jun 18
The Stage at Suffolk Downs
Boston, MA
Jun 21
Budweiser Stage
Toronto, ON, Canada
Jun 25
Centennial Park
Nashville, TN
Jul 28
PNE Amphitheatre
Vancouver, BC, Canada
Jul 29
Gorge Amphitheatre
George, WA
Jul 30
Hayden Homes Amphitheater
Bend, OR
Aug 1
KettleHouse Amphitheater
Bonner-West Riverside, MT
Aug 2
Idaho Botanical Garden
Boise, ID
Aug 3
Downtown- Library Square
Salt Lake City, UT
Aug 5
Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Morrison, CO
Aug 10
to
Aug 12
Slottsskogen
Gothenburg, Västra Götaland County, Sweden
Aug 13
KB Hallen (DK)
Frederiksberg, Denmark
Aug 15
Verti Music Hall
Berlin, Germany
Aug 16
Palladium Köln
Köln, Germany
Aug 17
to
Aug 20
Kempische Steenweg
Hasselt, Vlaanderen, Belgium
Aug 18
to
Aug 20
Walibi Holland
Biddinghuizen, FL, Netherlands
Aug 20
Gunnersbury Park
London, England, United Kingdom
Aug 22
The Piece Hall
Halifax, England, United Kingdom
Aug 23
The Piece Hall
Halifax, England, United Kingdom
Aug 24
PRYZM Kingston
Aug 25
to
Aug 27
Royal Highland Centre
Newbridge, Scotland, United Kingdom
Aug 25
to
Aug 27
Domaine national de St Cloud
Saint-Cloud, Île-de-France, France
For the most up-to-date information, follow boygenius on social media and sign up for the email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.
Boygenius will release a new album on March 31 titled The Record. For more, check out the boygenius Zumic artist page.