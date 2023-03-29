View all results for 'alt'
Boygenius Add 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Headlining shows, Re:SET, festivals
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published March 29, 2023

Boygenius have added 2023 tour dates. The newly planned shows are set at venues across North America from April into August. Opening acts on select dates include Carly Rae Jepsen, Broken Social Scene, Bartees Strange, Claud, and / or Illuminati Hotties.

The superstar trio featuring Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers, and Lucy Dacus will also be part of the traveling Re:SET concert / festival series happening in a dozen cities with a dozen artists including LCD Soundsystem, Idles, Steve Lacy, and Clairo. Rounding out a big year of touring, Boygenius will also do a headlining tour of Europe in August and have festival sets lined up.

When do boygenius 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as March 31. Presales are currently underway for Artist. Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is NOTSTRONG. The Live Nation presale password is OPENER, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

boygenius All Tour Dates and Tickets

Apr 12
Boygenius
Boygenius at The Fox Theater - Pomona
The Fox Theater - Pomona Pomona, CA
Apr 14
to
Apr 16
Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival - Weekend 1
Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival - Weekend 1 at Empire Polo Club
Empire Polo Club Indio, CA
Apr 21
to
Apr 23
Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival - Weekend 2
Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival - Weekend 2 at Empire Polo Club
Empire Polo Club Indio, CA
Jun 2
Boygenius, Clairo, Dijon, and Bartess Strange
Boygenius, Clairo, Dijon, and Bartess Strange at Snapdragon Stadium
Snapdragon Stadium San Diego, CA
Jun 3
Boygenius, Clairo, Dijon, and Bartess Strange
Boygenius, Clairo, Dijon, and Bartess Strange at Brookside at the Rose Bowl
Brookside at the Rose Bowl Pasadena, CA
Jun 4
Boygenius, Clairo, Dijon, and Bartess Strange
Boygenius, Clairo, Dijon, and Bartess Strange at Frost Amphitheater at Stanford
Frost Amphitheater at Stanford San Francisco, CA
Jun 6
Boygenius and Bartees Strange
Boygenius and Bartees Strange at Arizona Financial Theatre
Arizona Financial Theatre Phoenix, AZ
Jun 8
Boygenius and Bartees Strange
Boygenius and Bartees Strange at White Oak Music Hall
White Oak Music Hall Houston, TX
Jun 9
Boygenius, Clairo, Dijon, and Bartess Strange
Boygenius, Clairo, Dijon, and Bartess Strange at Texas Trust CU Theatre at Grand Prairie
Texas Trust CU Theatre at Grand Prairie Grand Prairie, TX
Jun 10
Boygenius, Clairo, Dijon, and Bartess Strange
Boygenius, Clairo, Dijon, and Bartess Strange at New Orleans City Park
New Orleans City Park New Orleans, LA
Jun 11
Boygenius, Clairo, Dijon, and Bartess Strange
Boygenius, Clairo, Dijon, and Bartess Strange at Central Park - Atlanta
Central Park - Atlanta Atlanta, Georgia
Jun 13
Boygenius and Bartees Strange
Boygenius and Bartees Strange at ExploreAsheville.com Arena at Harrah's Cherokee Center
ExploreAsheville.com Arena at Harrah's Cherokee Center Asheville, NC
Jun 14
Boygenius and Bartees Strange
Boygenius and Bartees Strange at Live Oak Bank Pavilion
Live Oak Bank Pavilion Wilmington, NC
Jun 16
Boygenius, Clairo, Dijon, and Bartess Strange
Boygenius, Clairo, Dijon, and Bartess Strange at Merriweather Post Pavilion
Merriweather Post Pavilion Columbia, MD
Jun 17
Boygenius, Clairo, Dijon, and Bartess Strange
Boygenius, Clairo, Dijon, and Bartess Strange at Forest Hills Stadium
Forest Hills Stadium Forest Hills, NY
Jun 18
Boygenius, Clairo, Dijon, and Bartess Strange
Boygenius, Clairo, Dijon, and Bartess Strange at The Stage at Suffolk Downs
The Stage at Suffolk Downs Boston, MA
Jun 20
Boygenius and Claud
Boygenius and Claud at Stage AE
Stage AE Pittsburgh, PA
Jun 21
Boygenius, Broken Social Scene, and Claud
Boygenius, Broken Social Scene, and Claud at Budweiser Stage
Budweiser Stage Toronto, ON, Canada
Jun 23
Boygenius, Clairo, Dijon, and Bartess Strange
Boygenius, Clairo, Dijon, and Bartess Strange at KEMBA Live
KEMBA Live Columbus, OH
Jun 24
Boygenius, Clairo, Dijon, and Bartess Strange
Boygenius, Clairo, Dijon, and Bartess Strange at Riis Park
Riis Park Chicago, IL
Jun 25
Boygenius, Clairo, Dijon, and Bartess Strange
Boygenius, Clairo, Dijon, and Bartess Strange at Centennial Park
Centennial Park Nashville, TN
Jul 28
Boygenius, Carly Rae Jepsen, and Illuminati Hotties
Boygenius, Carly Rae Jepsen, and Illuminati Hotties at PNE Amphitheatre
PNE Amphitheatre Vancouver, BC, Canada
Jul 29
Boygenius, Carly Rae Jepsen, and Illuminati Hotties
Boygenius, Carly Rae Jepsen, and Illuminati Hotties at Gorge Amphitheatre
Gorge Amphitheatre George, WA
Jul 30
Boygenius, Carly Rae Jepsen, and Illuminati Hotties
Boygenius, Carly Rae Jepsen, and Illuminati Hotties at Hayden Homes Amphitheater
Hayden Homes Amphitheater Bend, OR
Aug 1
Boygenius and Illuminati Hotties
Boygenius and Illuminati Hotties at KettleHouse Amphitheater
KettleHouse Amphitheater Bonner-West Riverside, MT
Aug 2
Boygenius and Illuminati Hotties
Boygenius and Illuminati Hotties at Idaho Botanical Garden
Idaho Botanical Garden Boise, ID
Aug 3
Boygenius and Illuminati Hotties
Boygenius and Illuminati Hotties at Downtown- Library Square
Downtown- Library Square Salt Lake City, UT
Aug 5
Boygenius and Illuminati
Boygenius and Illuminati at Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Red Rocks Amphitheatre Morrison, CO
Aug 8
to
Aug 12
Oya Festival
Oya Festival at Tøyenparken
Tøyenparken Oslo, Norway
Aug 10
to
Aug 12
Way Out West
Way Out West at Slottsskogen
Slottsskogen Gothenburg, Västra Götaland County, Sweden
Aug 13
Boygenius and Muna
Boygenius and Muna at KB Hallen (DK)
KB Hallen (DK) Frederiksberg, Denmark
Aug 15
Boygenius and Muna
Boygenius and Muna at Verti Music Hall
Verti Music Hall Berlin, Germany
Aug 16
Boygenius and Muna
Boygenius and Muna at Palladium Köln
Palladium Köln Köln, Germany
Aug 17
to
Aug 20
Pukkelpop Festival
Pukkelpop Festival at Kempische Steenweg
Kempische Steenweg Hasselt, Vlaanderen, Belgium
Aug 18
to
Aug 20
Lowlands Festival 2023
Lowlands Festival 2023 at Walibi Holland
Walibi Holland Biddinghuizen, FL, Netherlands
Aug 20
Boygenius, Muna, and Ethel Cain
Boygenius, Muna, and Ethel Cain at Gunnersbury Park
Gunnersbury Park London, England, United Kingdom
Aug 22
Boygenius and Ethel Cain
Boygenius and Ethel Cain at The Piece Hall
The Piece Hall Halifax, England, United Kingdom
Aug 23
Boygenius and Ethel Cain
Boygenius and Ethel Cain at The Piece Hall
The Piece Hall Halifax, England, United Kingdom
Aug 24
Boygenius [Early Show]
Boygenius [Early Show] at PRYZM Kingston
PRYZM Kingston Kingston upon Thames, England, United Kingdom
Aug 24
Boygenius [Late Show]
Boygenius [Late Show] at PRYZM Kingston
PRYZM Kingston Kingston upon Thames, England, United Kingdom
Aug 25
to
Aug 27
Connect Festival
Connect Festival at Royal Highland Centre
Royal Highland Centre Newbridge, Scotland, United Kingdom
Aug 25
to
Aug 27
Rock en Seine
Rock en Seine at Domaine national de St Cloud
Domaine national de St Cloud Saint-Cloud, Île-de-France, France

For the most up-to-date information, follow boygenius on social media and sign up for the email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

Boygenius will release a new album on March 31 titled The Record. For more, check out the boygenius Zumic artist page.

