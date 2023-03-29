Boygenius Add 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Boygenius have added 2023 tour dates. The newly planned shows are set at venues across North America from April into August. Opening acts on select dates include Carly Rae Jepsen, Broken Social Scene, Bartees Strange, Claud, and / or Illuminati Hotties.

The superstar trio featuring Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers, and Lucy Dacus will also be part of the traveling Re:SET concert / festival series happening in a dozen cities with a dozen artists including LCD Soundsystem, Idles, Steve Lacy, and Clairo. Rounding out a big year of touring, Boygenius will also do a headlining tour of Europe in August and have festival sets lined up.

When do boygenius 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as March 31. Presales are currently underway for Artist. Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is NOTSTRONG. The Live Nation presale password is OPENER, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

boygenius All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow boygenius on social media and sign up for the email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

Boygenius will release a new album on March 31 titled The Record. For more, check out the boygenius Zumic artist page.