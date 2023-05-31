Boys Like Girls Set 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Rock band Boys Like Girls have revealed 2023 tour dates, billed as Speaking Our Language.

The newly announced concerts are set at North American venues coast to coast from September into November. Joining the bill on select dates will be State Champs, Four Year Strong, 3OH!3, LOLO, The Summer Set, The Ready Set, and / or Max Bemis.

When do Boys Like Girls 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as June 2. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages, Artist, Citi cardmembers, Spotify, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, and LN Mobile App. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is ICONIC, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Boys Like Girls All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow Boys Like Girls on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

Watch the music video for their song "Blood And Sugar." For more, check out Boys Like Girls' Zumic artist page.