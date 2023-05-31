View all results for 'alt'
Boys Like Girls Set 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Speaking Our Language' across North America
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published May 31, 2023

Rock band Boys Like Girls have revealed 2023 tour dates, billed as Speaking Our Language.

The newly announced concerts are set at North American venues coast to coast from September into November. Joining the bill on select dates will be State Champs, Four Year Strong, 3OH!3, LOLO, The Summer Set, The Ready Set, and / or Max Bemis.

When do Boys Like Girls 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as June 2. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages, Artist, Citi cardmembers, Spotify, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, and LN Mobile App. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is ICONIC, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Boys Like Girls Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Boys Like Girls All Tour Dates and Tickets

Sep 17
Boys Like Girls, State Champs, Four Year Strong and Lolo at The Fillmore - Charlotte
The Fillmore - Charlotte Charlotte, NC
Sep 18
Boys Like Girls, State Champs, Four Year Strong and Lolo at Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville
Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville Nashville, TN
Sep 19
Boys Like Girls, State Champs, Four Year Strong and Lolo at The Tabernacle
The Tabernacle Atlanta, GA
Sep 21
Boys Like Girls, State Champs, Four Year Strong and Lolo at Fillmore New Orleans
Fillmore New Orleans New Orleans, LA
Sep 23
Boys Like Girls, State Champs, Four Year Strong and Lolo at Revolution Live
Revolution Live Fort Lauderdale, FL
Sep 24
Boys Like Girls, State Champs, Four Year Strong and Lolo at House Of Blues - Orlando
House Of Blues - Orlando Lake Buena Vista, FL
Sep 26
Boys Like Girls, State Champs, Four Year Strong and Lolo at Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater Austin, TX
Sep 27
Boys Like Girls, State Champs, Four Year Strong and Lolo at Bayou Music Center
Bayou Music Center Houston, TX
Sep 28
Boys Like Girls, State Champs, Four Year Strong, Lolo and Max Bemis at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory Irving, TX
Sep 30
Boys Like Girls, State Champs, 3OH!3 and Lolo at The Van Buren
The Van Buren Phoenix, AZ
Oct 1
Boys Like Girls, State Champs, 3OH!3, Lolo and The Ready Set at Hollywood Palladium
Hollywood Palladium Los Angeles, CA
Oct 2
Boys Like Girls, State Champs, 3OH!3, Lolo and The Ready Set at House Of Blues - Las Vegas
House Of Blues - Las Vegas Las Vegas, Nevada
Oct 4
Boys Like Girls, State Champs, 3OH!3 and Lolo at Soma
Soma San Diego, CA
Oct 6
Boys Like Girls, State Champs, The Summer Set and Lolo at Nob Hill Masonic Center
Nob Hill Masonic Center San Francisco, CA
Oct 8
Boys Like Girls, State Champs, The Summer Set and Lolo at Crystal Ballroom
Crystal Ballroom Portland, OR
Oct 10
Boys Like Girls, State Champs, The Summer Set and Lolo at Commodore Ballroom
Commodore Ballroom Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
Oct 11
Boys Like Girls, State Champs, The Summer Set and Lolo at Paramount Theatre
Paramount Theatre Seattle, WA
Oct 13
Boys Like Girls, State Champs, The Summer Set and Lolo at The Depot
The Depot Salt Lake City, UT
Oct 14
Boys Like Girls, State Champs, The Summer Set and Lolo at Fillmore Auditorium
Fillmore Auditorium Denver, CO
Oct 16
Boys Like Girls, State Champs, The Summer Set and Lolo at The Fillmore Minneapolis
The Fillmore Minneapolis Minneapolis, MN
Oct 18
Boys Like Girls, State Champs, The Summer Set and Lolo at The Sylvee
The Sylvee Madison, WI
Oct 19
Boys Like Girls, State Champs, The Summer Set, Lolo and Every Avenue at Aragon Ballroom
Aragon Ballroom Chicago, IL
Oct 21
Boys Like Girls, State Champs, The Summer Set, Lolo and Every Avenue at House Of Blues - Cleveland
House Of Blues - Cleveland Cleveland, OH
Oct 22
Boys Like Girls, State Champs, The Summer Set, Lolo and Every Avenue at The Fillmore - Detroit
The Fillmore - Detroit Detroit, MI
Oct 23
Boys Like Girls, State Champs, The Summer Set and Lolo at Roxian Theatre
Roxian Theatre McKees Rocks, PA
Oct 24
Boys Like Girls, State Champs, The Summer Set, Lolo and SayWeCanFly at History - Toronto
History - Toronto Toronto, ON, Canada
Oct 26
Boys Like Girls, State Champs, The Summer Set and Lolo at MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park
MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park Boston, MA
Oct 27
Boys Like Girls, State Champs, The Summer Set and Lolo at Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom
Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom New York, NY
Oct 30
Boys Like Girls, State Champs, The Summer Set and Lolo at The Fillmore - Philadelphia
The Fillmore - Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA
Oct 31
Boys Like Girls, State Champs, The Summer Set and Lolo at The Fillmore Silver Spring
The Fillmore Silver Spring Silver Spring, MD
Nov 1
Boys Like Girls, State Champs, The Summer Set and Lolo at The Ritz
The Ritz Raleigh, NC

For the most up-to-date information, follow Boys Like Girls on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

Watch the music video for their song "Blood And Sugar." For more, check out Boys Like Girls' Zumic artist page.

