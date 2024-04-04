Boyz II Men Add 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Popular vocal group Boyz II Men added 2024 tour dates to their schedule.

Four new shows were added this week at major venues in Ohio, New Jersey, and North Carolina from July into September. After a festival performance in Florida this week, the trio tour through Europe and Dubai this month before returning to North America for a previously scheduled tour leg in May.

Boyz II Men All Tour Dates and Tickets

When do Boyz II Men 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as April 5. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is RIFF, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Boyz II Men on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

