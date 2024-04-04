Boyz II Men Add 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Popular vocal group Boyz II Men added 2024 tour dates to their schedule.
Four new shows were added this week at major venues in Ohio, New Jersey, and North Carolina from July into September. After a festival performance in Florida this week, the trio tour through Europe and Dubai this month before returning to North America for a previously scheduled tour leg in May.
Boyz II Men Tour Dates and Tickets Near You
May 11
Prudential Center
Newark, NJ
Boyz II Men All Tour Dates and Tickets
Apr 14
Palladium Köln
Köln, Germany
Apr 16
AFAS Live
Amsterdam-Zuidoost, Netherlands
Apr 19
OVO Arena Wembley
London, England, United Kingdom
Apr 20
OVO Arena Wembley
London, England, United Kingdom
Apr 21
BEC Arena
Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Apr 24
O2 Academy Birmingham
Birmingham, England, United Kingdom
Apr 26
LA SEINE MUSICALE - GRANDE SEINE
Boulogne-Billancourt, Île-de-France, France
Apr 28
Dubai Coca Cola Arena
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
May 11
Prudential Center
Newark, NJ
May 14
Northern Quest Casino
Airway Heights, WA
May 15
Northern Quest Casino
Airway Heights, WA
May 16
Muckleshoot Events Center
Auburn, WA
May 18
Thunder Valley Casino Resort
Lincoln, CA
May 19
Pechanga Resort and Casino
Temecula, CA
May 26
Harbor Square Arena Aruba
Oranjestad, Aruba
Jun 21
Walker Theatre
Indianapolis, IN
Jun 22
Hard Rock Cincinnati Outdoor Arena
Cincinnati, OH
Jun 23
Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana
Gary, IN
Jun 28
to
Jun 30
Hampton Coliseum
Hampton, VA
Jul 5
Center Stage at Pearl River Resorts
Philadelphia, MS
Jul 26
Chautauqua Institution Amphitheater
Chautauqua, NY
Jul 27
Ohio Expo Center & State Fair - Celeste Center
Columbus, OH
Aug 16
Music Box at Borgata
Atlantic City, NJ
Aug 17
Wolf Trap National Park for the Performing Arts
Vienna, VA
Aug 18
Wolf Trap National Park for the Performing Arts
Vienna, VA
Sep 6
Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Raleigh, NC
Sep 7
PNC Music Pavilion
Charlotte, NC
Sep 13
Hollywood Bowl
Los Angeles, CA
Sep 14
Hollywood Bowl
Los Angeles, CA
Sep 15
Hollywood Bowl
Los Angeles, CA
When do Boyz II Men 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as April 5. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
The Live Nation presale password is RIFF, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
For the most up-to-date information, follow Boyz II Men on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.
For more, check out the Boyz II Men Zumic artist page.