Boyz II Men Add 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

30+ shows in America, Europe, and Dubai
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published April 4, 2024

Popular vocal group Boyz II Men added 2024 tour dates to their schedule.

Four new shows were added this week at major venues in Ohio, New Jersey, and North Carolina from July into September. After a festival performance in Florida this week, the trio tour through Europe and Dubai this month before returning to North America for a previously scheduled tour leg in May.

Boyz II Men Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

May 11
DJ Cassidy, Boyz II Men, TLC, Bobby Brown, and Method Man & Redman at Prudential Center
Prudential Center Newark, NJ

Boyz II Men All Tour Dates and Tickets

Apr 14
Boyz II Men at Palladium Köln
Palladium Köln Köln, Germany
Apr 16
Boyz II Men at AFAS Live
AFAS Live Amsterdam-Zuidoost, Netherlands
Apr 19
Boyz II Men at OVO Arena Wembley
OVO Arena Wembley London, England, United Kingdom
Apr 20
Boyz II Men at OVO Arena Wembley
OVO Arena Wembley London, England, United Kingdom
Apr 21
Boyz II Men at BEC Arena
BEC Arena Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Apr 24
Boyz II Men at O2 Academy Birmingham
O2 Academy Birmingham Birmingham, England, United Kingdom
Apr 26
Boyz II Men at LA SEINE MUSICALE - GRANDE SEINE
LA SEINE MUSICALE - GRANDE SEINE Boulogne-Billancourt, Île-de-France, France
Apr 28
Boyz II Men at Dubai Coca Cola Arena
Dubai Coca Cola Arena Dubai, United Arab Emirates
May 11
DJ Cassidy, Boyz II Men, TLC, Bobby Brown, and Method Man & Redman at Prudential Center
Prudential Center Newark, NJ
May 14
Boyz II Men at Northern Quest Casino
Northern Quest Casino Airway Heights, WA
May 15
Boyz II Men at Northern Quest Casino
Northern Quest Casino Airway Heights, WA
May 16
Boyz II Men at Muckleshoot Events Center
Muckleshoot Events Center Auburn, WA
May 18
Boyz II Men, Stokley, and Hi-Five at Thunder Valley Casino Resort
Thunder Valley Casino Resort Lincoln, CA
May 19
Boyz II Men and Robin Thicke at Pechanga Resort and Casino
Pechanga Resort and Casino Temecula, CA
May 26
Soul Beach Music Festival - Boyz II Men at Harbor Square Arena Aruba
Harbor Square Arena Aruba Oranjestad, Aruba
Jun 21
Boyz II Men at Walker Theatre
Walker Theatre Indianapolis, IN
Jun 22
Boyz II Men at Hard Rock Cincinnati Outdoor Arena
Hard Rock Cincinnati Outdoor Arena Cincinnati, OH
Jun 23
Boyz II Men at Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana
Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana Gary, IN
Jun 28
to
Jun 30
Hampton Jazz & Music Festival at Hampton Coliseum
Hampton Coliseum Hampton, VA
Jul 5
Boyz II Men at Center Stage at Pearl River Resorts
Center Stage at Pearl River Resorts Philadelphia, MS
Jul 26
Boyz II Men at Chautauqua Institution Amphitheater
Chautauqua Institution Amphitheater Chautauqua, NY
Jul 27
Boyz II Men and Preacher Lawson at Ohio Expo Center & State Fair - Celeste Center
Ohio Expo Center & State Fair - Celeste Center Columbus, OH
Aug 16
Boyz II Men at Music Box at Borgata
Music Box at Borgata Atlantic City, NJ
Aug 17
Boyz II Men and Bell Biv Devoe at Wolf Trap National Park for the Performing Arts
Wolf Trap National Park for the Performing Arts Vienna, VA
Aug 18
Boyz II Men and Bell Biv Devoe at Wolf Trap National Park for the Performing Arts
Wolf Trap National Park for the Performing Arts Vienna, VA
Sep 6
Boyz II Men and Robin Thicke at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek Raleigh, NC
Sep 7
Boyz II Men and Robin Thicke at PNC Music Pavilion
PNC Music Pavilion Charlotte, NC
Sep 13
Boyz II Men at Hollywood Bowl
Hollywood Bowl Los Angeles, CA
Sep 14
Boyz II Men at Hollywood Bowl
Hollywood Bowl Los Angeles, CA
Sep 15
Boyz II Men at Hollywood Bowl
Hollywood Bowl Los Angeles, CA
Sep 27
to
Sep 29
Oceans Calling Festival at OC Inlet
OC Inlet Ocean City, MD
When do Boyz II Men 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as April 5. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is RIFF, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Boyz II Men on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out the Boyz II Men Zumic artist page.

1
279
artists
Boyz II Men
genres
New Jack Swing Pop R&B Soul Vocal
сomments
image for artist Boyz II Men
Boyz II Men
May
11
DJ Cassidy, Boyz II Men, TLC, Bobby Brown, and Method Man & Redman
Prudential Center Newark, NJ
