Brandi Carlile Adds 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Brandi Carlile has added 2023 tour dates. Four new February solo concerts have been announced for Maine, New York, and North Carolina.

Brandi plans to ring in 2023 with a headlining show at the Moda Center in Oregon before hosting her Girls Just Wanna Have Fun cruise in January. In June she will perform a three-night run at the Gorge Amphitheatre with Joni Mitchell and Tanya Tucker before hopping on board P!nk's North American tour from July into October.

When do Brandi Carlile 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as December 16. Presales for Citi cardholders are currently underway. Artist, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is CHEER, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Brandi Carlile All Tour Dates and Tickets

