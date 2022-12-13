View all results for 'alt'
Brandi Carlile Adds 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Headlining shows, opening for P!nk
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published December 13, 2022

Brandi Carlile has added 2023 tour dates. Four new February solo concerts have been announced for Maine, New York, and North Carolina.

Brandi plans to ring in 2023 with a headlining show at the Moda Center in Oregon before hosting her Girls Just Wanna Have Fun cruise in January. In June she will perform a three-night run at the Gorge Amphitheatre with Joni Mitchell and Tanya Tucker before hopping on board P!nk's North American tour from July into October.

When do Brandi Carlile 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as December 16. Presales for Citi cardholders are currently underway. Artist, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is CHEER, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Brandi Carlile All Tour Dates and Tickets

Dec 31
Brandi Carlile
Brandi Carlile at Moda Center
Moda Center Portland, OR
Jan 9
to
Jan 13
Brandi Carlile's Girls Just Wanna Weekend 4
Brandi Carlile's Girls Just Wanna Weekend 4 at Hard Rock Hotel - Riviera Maya
Hard Rock Hotel - Riviera Maya Riviera Maya, Q.R., Mexico
Feb 13
Brandi Carlile
Brandi Carlile at State Theatre
State Theatre Portland, ME
Feb 16
Brandi Carlile
Brandi Carlile at The Capitol Theatre
The Capitol Theatre Port Chester, NY
Feb 17
Brandi Carlile
Brandi Carlile at The Capitol Theatre
The Capitol Theatre Port Chester, NY
Feb 22
Brandi Carlile
Brandi Carlile at DPAC - Durham Performing Arts Center
DPAC - Durham Performing Arts Center Durham, NC
Jun 9
Brandi Carlile and Joni Mitchell
Brandi Carlile and Joni Mitchell at Gorge Amphitheatre
Gorge Amphitheatre George, WA
Jun 10
Brandi Carlile and Joni Mitchell
Brandi Carlile and Joni Mitchell at Gorge Amphitheatre
Gorge Amphitheatre George, WA
Jun 11
Brandi Carlile and Tanya Tucker
Brandi Carlile and Tanya Tucker at Gorge Amphitheatre
Gorge Amphitheatre George, WA
Jul 24
P!nk, Brandi Carlile, Grouplove, and KidCutUp
P!nk, Brandi Carlile, Grouplove, and KidCutUp at Rogers Centre
Rogers Centre Toronto, ON, Canada
Jul 26
P!nk, Brandi Carlile, Grouplove, and KidCutUp
P!nk, Brandi Carlile, Grouplove, and KidCutUp at Great American Ball Park
Great American Ball Park Cincinnati, OH
Aug 3
P!nk, Brandi Carlile, Grouplove, and KidCutUp
P!nk, Brandi Carlile, Grouplove, and KidCutUp at Citi Field
Citi Field Flushing, NY
Aug 5
P!nk, Brandi Carlile, Grouplove, and KidCutUp
P!nk, Brandi Carlile, Grouplove, and KidCutUp at PNC Park
PNC Park Pittsburgh, PA
Aug 16
P!nk, Brandi Carlile, Grouplove, and KidCutUp
P!nk, Brandi Carlile, Grouplove, and KidCutUp at Comerica Park
Comerica Park Detroit, MI
Aug 19
P!nk, Brandi Carlile, Grouplove, and KidCutUp
P!nk, Brandi Carlile, Grouplove, and KidCutUp at Fargodome
Fargodome Fargo, ND
Aug 21
P!nk, Brandi Carlile, Grouplove, and KidCutUp
P!nk, Brandi Carlile, Grouplove, and KidCutUp at Charles Schwab Field
Charles Schwab Field Omaha, NE
Sep 18
P!nk, Brandi Carlile, Grouplove, and KidCutUp
P!nk, Brandi Carlile, Grouplove, and KidCutUp at Citizens Bank Park
Citizens Bank Park Philadelphia, PA
Sep 22
P!nk, Brandi Carlile, Grouplove, and KidCutUp
P!nk, Brandi Carlile, Grouplove, and KidCutUp at GEODIS Park
GEODIS Park Nashville, TN
Sep 25
P!nk, Brandi Carlile, Grouplove, and KidCutUp
P!nk, Brandi Carlile, Grouplove, and KidCutUp at Alamodome
Alamodome San Antonio, TX
Sep 27
P!nk, Brandi Carlile, Grouplove, and KidCutUp
P!nk, Brandi Carlile, Grouplove, and KidCutUp at Minute Maid Park
Minute Maid Park Houston, TX
Sep 29
P!nk, Brandi Carlile, Grouplove, and KidCutUp
P!nk, Brandi Carlile, Grouplove, and KidCutUp at Globe Life Field
Globe Life Field Arlington, TX
Oct 3
P!nk, Brandi Carlile, Grouplove, and KidCutUp
P!nk, Brandi Carlile, Grouplove, and KidCutUp at Snapdragon Stadium
Snapdragon Stadium San Diego, CA
Oct 7
P!nk, Brandi Carlile, Grouplove, and KidCutUp
P!nk, Brandi Carlile, Grouplove, and KidCutUp at Allegiant Stadium
Allegiant Stadium Las Vegas, NV
Oct 9
P!nk, Brandi Carlile, Grouplove, and KidCutUp
P!nk, Brandi Carlile, Grouplove, and KidCutUp at Chase Field
Chase Field Phoenix, AZ

We recommend following Brandi Carlile on social media and signing up for her free email newsletter, in addition to connecting with your local venue, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out the Brandi Carlile Zumic artist page.

