Brandi Carlile Plots 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Brandi Carlile has announced 2022 tour dates in conjunction with her new album, In These Silent Days.

Eleven newly planned concerts are scheduled from June into October at large-scale venues in Washington, California, Tennessee, Minnesota, Illinois, Maryland, Colorado, Massachusetts, and New York City. An impressive lineup of opening acts are set for select dates, including Sarah McLachlan, Indigo Girls, Ani DiFranco, Lucius, Lake Street Dive, Brittany Howard, Celisse Henderson, and/or Allison Russell. Check the ticket links for the specific details at each show.

Brandi also has a handful of festival performances scheduled for next year. Next month, the singer-songwriter has a headlining performance scheduled at Carnegie Hall in New York City.

When do Brandi Carlile 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as October 29. Presales for Citi cardholders begin October 26. Fan club member, Chase cardholder, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venue/radio will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

Citi cardholders can use the presale passcode 412800 and 541712 for Chase, but you'll need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is LYRIC, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

With the COVID pandemic still ongoing, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

