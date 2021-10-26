View all results for 'alt'
Brandi Carlile Plots 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Beyond These Silent Days' in North America
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published October 26, 2021

Brandi Carlile has announced 2022 tour dates in conjunction with her new album, In These Silent Days.

Eleven newly planned concerts are scheduled from June into October at large-scale venues in Washington, California, Tennessee, Minnesota, Illinois, Maryland, Colorado, Massachusetts, and New York City. An impressive lineup of opening acts are set for select dates, including Sarah McLachlan, Indigo Girls, Ani DiFranco, Lucius, Lake Street Dive, Brittany Howard, Celisse Henderson, and/or Allison Russell. Check the ticket links for the specific details at each show.

Brandi also has a handful of festival performances scheduled for next year. Next month, the singer-songwriter has a headlining performance scheduled at Carnegie Hall in New York City.

When do Brandi Carlile 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as October 29. Presales for Citi cardholders begin October 26. Fan club member, Chase cardholder, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venue/radio will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

Citi cardholders can use the presale passcode 412800 and 541712 for Chase, but you'll need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is LYRIC, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

With the COVID pandemic still ongoing, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

Brandi Carlile Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Brandi Carlile All Tour Dates and Tickets

Nov 6
Brandi Carlile
Brandi Carlile at Carnegie Hall - Isaac Stern Auditorium
Carnegie Hall - Isaac Stern Auditorium New York, NY
Feb 1
to
Feb 5
Brandi Carlile's Girls Just Wanna Weekend 3
Brandi Carlile's Girls Just Wanna Weekend 3 at Hard Rock Hotel - Riviera Maya
Hard Rock Hotel - Riviera Maya Solidaridad, Q.R., Mexico
Apr 21
to
Apr 24
Moon Crush
Moon Crush at Seascape Resort
Seascape Resort Miramar Beach, FL
Apr 29
to
May 1
Stagecoach Country Music Festival
Stagecoach Country Music Festival at Empire Polo Club
Empire Polo Club Indio, CA
Jun 11
Brandi Carlile, Sarah McLachlan, Lucius, and Celisse Henderson
Brandi Carlile, Sarah McLachlan, Lucius, and Celisse Henderson at Gorge Amphitheatre
Gorge Amphitheatre George, WA
Jun 24
Brandi Carlile and Lucius
Brandi Carlile and Lucius at Greek Theatre
Greek Theatre Los Angeles, CA
Jul 8
Brandi Carlile, Indigo Girls, Lucius, and Celisse Henderson
Brandi Carlile, Indigo Girls, Lucius, and Celisse Henderson at Ascend Amphitheater
Ascend Amphitheater Nashville, TN
Jul 9
Brandi Carlile, Indigo Girls, Lucius, and Celisse Henderson
Brandi Carlile, Indigo Girls, Lucius, and Celisse Henderson at Ascend Amphitheater
Ascend Amphitheater Nashville, TN
Jul 30
Brandi Carlile and Lake Street Dive
Brandi Carlile and Lake Street Dive at Xcel Energy Center
Xcel Energy Center Saint Paul, MN
Aug 6
Brandi Carlile and Ani DiFranco
Brandi Carlile and Ani DiFranco at Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island Chicago, IL
Aug 18
Brandi Carlile, Indigo Girls, and Allison Russell
Brandi Carlile, Indigo Girls, and Allison Russell at Merriweather Post Pavilion
Merriweather Post Pavilion Columbia, MD
Sep 9
Brandi Carlile
Brandi Carlile at Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Red Rocks Amphitheatre Morrison, CO
Sep 10
Brandi Carlile
Brandi Carlile at Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Red Rocks Amphitheatre Morrison, CO
Oct 21
Brandi Carlile and Brittany Howard
Brandi Carlile and Brittany Howard at TD Garden
TD Garden Boston, MA
Oct 22
Brandi Carlile and Brittany Howard
Brandi Carlile and Brittany Howard at Madison Square Garden
Madison Square Garden New York, NY

We recommend following Brandi Carlile on social media and signing up for her free email newsletter, in addition to connecting with your local venue, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out the Brandi Carlile Zumic artist page.

