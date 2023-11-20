View all results for 'alt'
Brandon Lake Shares 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Headlining shows across North America
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published November 20, 2023

Brandon Lake announced 2024 tour dates. The opening act for the new dates will be up-and-coming vocalist DOE.

On the heels of his new album, Coat of Many Colors, 19 dates are billed as the Tear Off the Roof Tour — a nod to one of the album's standout songs. New concerts are planned at large-scale venues across North America from March into May.

When do Brandon Lake 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as December 4. Presales for Artist, Citi cardmembers, Spotify, and local venues / radio begin December 1. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Brandon Lake Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Brandon Lake All Tour Dates and Tickets

Mar 7
Brandon Lake and DOE at Legacy Arena at The BJCC
Legacy Arena at The BJCC Birmingham, AL
Mar 8
Brandon Lake and DOE at The Orpheum Theatre Memphis
The Orpheum Theatre Memphis Memphis, TN
Mar 9
Brandon Lake and DOE at The University of Texas at Arlington
The University of Texas at Arlington Arlington, TX
Mar 10
Brandon Lake and DOE at Mabee Center
Mabee Center Tulsa, OK
Mar 14
Brandon Lake and DOE at Pacific Coliseum
Pacific Coliseum Vancouver, BC, Canada
Mar 15
Brandon Lake and DOE at Spokane Arena
Spokane Arena Spokane, WA
Mar 16
Brandon Lake and DOE at Outdoor Amphitheater At Ford Idaho Center
Outdoor Amphitheater At Ford Idaho Center Nampa, ID
Mar 17
Brandon Lake and DOE at Reno Events Center
Reno Events Center Reno, NV
Apr 18
Brandon Lake and DOE at Coca-Cola Coliseum
Coca-Cola Coliseum Toronto, ON, Canada
Apr 19
Brandon Lake and DOE at Wolstein Center - Csu Convocation Center
Wolstein Center - Csu Convocation Center Cleveland, OH
Apr 20
Brandon Lake and DOE at Kings Theatre
Kings Theatre Brooklyn, NY
Apr 21
Brandon Lake and DOE at Chesapeake Employers' Insurance Arena
Chesapeake Employers' Insurance Arena Baltimore, MD
Apr 25
Brandon Lake and DOE at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena Jacksonville, FL
Apr 27
Brandon Lake and DOE at James L Knight Center
James L Knight Center Miami, FL
Apr 28
Brandon Lake and DOE at Hertz Arena
Hertz Arena Estero, FL
May 2
Brandon Lake and DOE at Van Andel Arena
Van Andel Arena Grand Rapids, MI
May 3
Brandon Lake and DOE at Petersen Events Center
Petersen Events Center Pittsburgh, PA
May 4
Brandon Lake and DOE at Greensboro Coliseum Complex
Greensboro Coliseum Complex Greensboro, NC
May 5
Brandon Lake and DOE at Credit One Stadium
Credit One Stadium Charleston, SC

For the most up-to-date information, follow Brandon Lake on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Brandon Lake's Zumic artist page.

