Brandon Lake Shares 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Brandon Lake announced 2024 tour dates. The opening act for the new dates will be up-and-coming vocalist DOE.

On the heels of his new album, Coat of Many Colors, 19 dates are billed as the Tear Off the Roof Tour — a nod to one of the album's standout songs. New concerts are planned at large-scale venues across North America from March into May.

When do Brandon Lake 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as December 4. Presales for Artist, Citi cardmembers, Spotify, and local venues / radio begin December 1. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Brandon Lake All Tour Dates and Tickets

