Brantley Gilbert Extends 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

This week, Brantley Gilbert added 2022 tour dates, billed as Son Of The Dirty South.

The newly planned shows are set this November at arenas in Florida and Georgia, with opening acts Jelly Roll and Pillbox Patti. Brantley is currently wrapping up a North American tour with the above-mentioned openers before performing a handful of solo headlining events next month.

In addition, Brantley embarks on a co-headlining American tour with Five Finger Death Punch from November into December.

When do Brantley Gilbert 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as August 26. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages and fan club members. Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is DIRTYSOUTH. The Live Nation presale password is APPLAUSE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

