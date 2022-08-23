View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Brantley Gilbert Extends 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Headlining shows, touring with Five Finger Death Punch
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published August 23, 2022

This week, Brantley Gilbert added 2022 tour dates, billed as Son Of The Dirty South.

The newly planned shows are set this November at arenas in Florida and Georgia, with opening acts Jelly Roll and Pillbox Patti. Brantley is currently wrapping up a North American tour with the above-mentioned openers before performing a handful of solo headlining events next month.

In addition, Brantley embarks on a co-headlining American tour with Five Finger Death Punch from November into December.

When do Brantley Gilbert 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as August 26. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages and fan club members. Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is DIRTYSOUTH. The Live Nation presale password is APPLAUSE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Brantley Gilbert All Tour Dates and Tickets

Aug 25
Brantley Gilbert, Jelly Roll, and Pillbox Patti
Brantley Gilbert, Jelly Roll, and Pillbox Patti at Brookshire Grocery Arena
Brookshire Grocery Arena Bossier City, LA
Aug 26
Brantley Gilbert, Jelly Roll, and Pillbox Patti
Brantley Gilbert, Jelly Roll, and Pillbox Patti at BancorpSouth Arena
BancorpSouth Arena Tupelo, MS
Aug 27
Brantley Gilbert, Jelly Roll, and Pillbox Patti
Brantley Gilbert, Jelly Roll, and Pillbox Patti at Brandon Amphitheater
Brandon Amphitheater Brandon, MS
Sep 1
Brantley Gilbert
Brantley Gilbert at Nebraska State Fair Park
Nebraska State Fair Park Grand Island, NE
Sep 2
Brantley Gilbert
Brantley Gilbert at Kansas Star Event Center Arena
Kansas Star Event Center Arena Mulvane, KS
Sep 18
Brantley Gilbert
Brantley Gilbert at Eastern States Exposition - The Big E Xfinity Arena
Eastern States Exposition - The Big E Xfinity Arena West Springfield, MA
Sep 30
Brantley Gilbert
Brantley Gilbert at The Sanford Center
The Sanford Center Bemidji, MN
Oct 1
Norsk Hostfest: Brantley Gilbert and Old Crow Medicine Show
Norsk Hostfest: Brantley Gilbert and Old Crow Medicine Show at All Seasons Arena at North Dakota State Fairgrounds
All Seasons Arena at North Dakota State Fairgrounds Minot, ND
Nov 3
Brantley Gilbert, Jelly Roll, and Pillbox Patti
Brantley Gilbert, Jelly Roll, and Pillbox Patti at Hertz Arena
Hertz Arena Estero, FL
Nov 4
Brantley Gilbert, Jelly Roll, and Pillbox Patti
Brantley Gilbert, Jelly Roll, and Pillbox Patti at Enmarket Arena
Enmarket Arena Savannah, GA
Nov 9
Five Finger Death Punch, Brantley Gilbert, and Cory Marks
Five Finger Death Punch, Brantley Gilbert, and Cory Marks at Van Andel Arena
Van Andel Arena Grand Rapids, MI
Nov 10
Five Finger Death Punch, Brantley Gilbert, and Cory Marks
Five Finger Death Punch, Brantley Gilbert, and Cory Marks at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
Allen County War Memorial Coliseum Fort Wayne, IN
Nov 12
Five Finger Death Punch, Brantley Gilbert, and Cory Marks
Five Finger Death Punch, Brantley Gilbert, and Cory Marks at Rupp Arena
Rupp Arena Lexington, KY
Nov 14
Five Finger Death Punch, Brantley Gilbert, and Cory Marks
Five Finger Death Punch, Brantley Gilbert, and Cory Marks at Schottenstein Center
Schottenstein Center Columbus, OH
Nov 16
Five Finger Death Punch, Brantley Gilbert, and Cory Marks
Five Finger Death Punch, Brantley Gilbert, and Cory Marks at Bridgestone Arena
Bridgestone Arena Nashville, TN
Nov 17
Five Finger Death Punch, Brantley Gilbert, and Cory Marks
Five Finger Death Punch, Brantley Gilbert, and Cory Marks at Thompson-Boling Arena
Thompson-Boling Arena Knoxville, TN
Nov 19
Five Finger Death Punch, Brantley Gilbert, and Cory Marks
Five Finger Death Punch, Brantley Gilbert, and Cory Marks at Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center - Charleston
Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center - Charleston Charleston, WV
Nov 20
Five Finger Death Punch, Brantley Gilbert, and Cory Marks
Five Finger Death Punch, Brantley Gilbert, and Cory Marks at Bon Secours Wellness Arena
Bon Secours Wellness Arena Greenville, SC
Nov 22
Five Finger Death Punch, Brantley Gilbert, and Cory Marks
Five Finger Death Punch, Brantley Gilbert, and Cory Marks at Amalie Arena
Amalie Arena Tampa, FL
Nov 25
Five Finger Death Punch, Brantley Gilbert, and Cory Marks
Five Finger Death Punch, Brantley Gilbert, and Cory Marks at Legacy Arena at The BJCC
Legacy Arena at The BJCC Birmingham, AL
Nov 26
Five Finger Death Punch, Brantley Gilbert, and Cory Marks
Five Finger Death Punch, Brantley Gilbert, and Cory Marks at Simmons Bank Arena
Simmons Bank Arena North Little Rock, AR
Nov 29
Five Finger Death Punch, Brantley Gilbert, and Cory Marks
Five Finger Death Punch, Brantley Gilbert, and Cory Marks at T-Mobile Center
T-Mobile Center Kansas City, MO
Nov 30
Five Finger Death Punch, Brantley Gilbert, and Cory Marks
Five Finger Death Punch, Brantley Gilbert, and Cory Marks at CHI Health Center
CHI Health Center Omaha, NE
Dec 2
Five Finger Death Punch, Brantley Gilbert, and Cory Marks
Five Finger Death Punch, Brantley Gilbert, and Cory Marks at Alliant Energy Center Coliseum
Alliant Energy Center Coliseum Madison, WI
Dec 3
Five Finger Death Punch, Brantley Gilbert, and Cory Marks
Five Finger Death Punch, Brantley Gilbert, and Cory Marks at Resch Center
Resch Center Green Bay, WI
Dec 5
Five Finger Death Punch, Brantley Gilbert, and Cory Marks
Five Finger Death Punch, Brantley Gilbert, and Cory Marks at Target Center
Target Center Minneapolis, MN
Dec 7
Five Finger Death Punch, Brantley Gilbert, and Cory Marks
Five Finger Death Punch, Brantley Gilbert, and Cory Marks at Wells Fargo Arena - IA
Wells Fargo Arena - IA Des Moines, IA
Dec 9
Five Finger Death Punch, Brantley Gilbert, and Cory Marks
Five Finger Death Punch, Brantley Gilbert, and Cory Marks at Alerus Center
Alerus Center Grand Forks, ND
Dec 10
Five Finger Death Punch, Brantley Gilbert, and Cory Marks
Five Finger Death Punch, Brantley Gilbert, and Cory Marks at Denny Sanford Premier Center
Denny Sanford Premier Center Sioux Falls, SD
Dec 13
Five Finger Death Punch, Brantley Gilbert, and Cory Marks
Five Finger Death Punch, Brantley Gilbert, and Cory Marks at Spokane Arena
Spokane Arena Spokane, WA
Dec 15
Five Finger Death Punch, Brantley Gilbert, and Cory Marks
Five Finger Death Punch, Brantley Gilbert, and Cory Marks at Outdoor Amphitheater At Ford Idaho Center
Outdoor Amphitheater At Ford Idaho Center Nampa, ID
Dec 17
Five Finger Death Punch, Brantley Gilbert, and Cory Marks
Five Finger Death Punch, Brantley Gilbert, and Cory Marks at Michelob Ultra Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino
Michelob Ultra Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino Las Vegas, NV

We recommend following Brantley Gilbert on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Brantley Gilbert's Zumic artist page.

1
179
artists
Brantley Gilbert
genres
Country Country Rock Modern Country
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Brantley Gilbert
Brantley Gilbert
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article Five Finger Death Punch and Brantley Gilbert Set 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
August 15, 2022
Five Finger Death Punch and Brantley Gilbert Set 2022 Tour Dates:...
Tickets Alt Metal Country Country Rock Hard Rock Heavy metal Singer-Songwriter Southern Rock Thrash metal Brantley Gilbert Five Finger Death Punch
2
1418
image for article Brantley Gilbert Adds 2019-2020 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
September 6, 2019
Brantley Gilbert Adds 2019-2020 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code &...
Tickets Country Country Rock Modern Country Brandon Lay Brantley Gilbert Chase Rice Dylan Scott Lindsay Ell Michael Ray
3
2729
image for article Kid Rock Adds 2018 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
April 6, 2018
Kid Rock Adds 2018 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
Tickets Country Country Rock Pop Rock Rock A Thousand Horses Brantley Gilbert Kid Rock Wheeler Walker Jr.
3
5206
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart