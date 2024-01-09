View all results for 'alt'
Breaking Benjamin Add 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Headlining and acoustic shows
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published January 9, 2024

Breaking Benjamin added 2024 tour dates to their schedule.

The new concerts are scheduled in March and April at major venues across North America. The opening acts for the new dates will be Daughtry and Catch Your Breath. Breaking Benjamin also have festival performances at Welcome to Rockville and Sonic Temple.

Later this week, the band heads out on an unplugged tour across Virginia, Alabama, Tennessee, Arkansas, Texas, and Mississippi.

When do Breaking Benjamin 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as January 12. Presales for fan club members begin January 10. Live Nation, LN Mobile App., Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is SPOTLIGHT, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Breaking Benjamin All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jan 12
Breaking Benjamin at The Norva
The Norva Norfolk, VA
Jan 13
Breaking Benjamin at The National - VA
The National - VA Richmond, VA
Jan 16
Breaking Benjamin at Von Braun Center
Von Braun Center Huntsville, AL
Jan 17
Breaking Benjamin at Iron City
Iron City Birmingham, AL
Jan 19
Breaking Benjamin at Soundstage at Graceland
Soundstage at Graceland Memphis, TN
Jan 20
Breaking Benjamin at JJ's Live
JJ's Live Fayetteville, AR
Jan 23
Breaking Benjamin at Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center
Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center Midland, TX
Jan 24
Breaking Benjamin at Aztec Theatre
Aztec Theatre San Antonio, TX
Jan 26
Breaking Benjamin at City Hall Live
City Hall Live Brandon, MS
Jan 27
Breaking Benjamin at Beau Rivage Theatre
Beau Rivage Theatre Biloxi, MS
Mar 21
Breaking Benjamin, Daughtry, and Catch Your Breath at Wind Creek Event Center
Wind Creek Event Center Bethlehem, PA
Mar 22
Breaking Benjamin, Daughtry, and Catch Your Breath at Hard Rock Live At Etess Arena
Hard Rock Live At Etess Arena Atlantic City, NJ
Mar 24
Breaking Benjamin, Daughtry, and Catch Your Breath at 1st SUMMIT ARENA at Cambria County War Memorial
1st SUMMIT ARENA at Cambria County War Memorial Johnstown, PA
Mar 26
Breaking Benjamin, Daughtry, and Catch Your Breath at Erie Insurance Arena
Erie Insurance Arena Erie, PA
Mar 27
Breaking Benjamin, Daughtry, and Catch Your Breath at OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino
OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino Niagara Falls, ON, Canada
Mar 29
Breaking Benjamin, Daughtry, and Catch Your Breath at Peoria Civic Center
Peoria Civic Center Peoria, IL
Mar 30
Breaking Benjamin, Daughtry, and Catch Your Breath at Wings Event Center
Wings Event Center Kalamazoo, MI
Apr 2
Breaking Benjamin, Daughtry, and Catch Your Breath at La Crosse Center
La Crosse Center La Crosse, WI
Apr 3
Breaking Benjamin, Daughtry, and Catch Your Breath at The Sylvee
The Sylvee Madison, WI
Apr 5
Breaking Benjamin, Daughtry, and Catch Your Breath at Alliant Energy PowerHouse
Alliant Energy PowerHouse Cedar Rapids, IA
Apr 6
Breaking Benjamin, Daughtry, and Catch Your Breath at Vibrant Music Hall
Vibrant Music Hall Waukee, IA
Apr 9
Breaking Benjamin, Daughtry, and Catch Your Breath at Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center
Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center Mankato, MN
Apr 10
Breaking Benjamin, Daughtry, and Catch Your Breath at AMSOIL Arena
AMSOIL Arena Duluth, MN
Apr 12
Breaking Benjamin, Daughtry, and Catch Your Breath at Denny Sanford Premier Center
Denny Sanford Premier Center Sioux Falls, SD
Apr 13
Breaking Benjamin, Daughtry, and Catch Your Breath at Summit Arena @ Monument
Summit Arena @ Monument Rapid City, SD
Apr 16
Breaking Benjamin, Daughtry, and Catch Your Breath at Adams Event Center
Adams Event Center Missoula, MT
Apr 17
Breaking Benjamin, Daughtry, and Catch Your Breath at Mountain America Center
Mountain America Center Idaho Falls, ID
Apr 19
Breaking Benjamin, Daughtry, and Catch Your Breath at MetraPark Montana Pavilion
MetraPark Montana Pavilion Billings, MT
Apr 20
Breaking Benjamin, Daughtry, and Catch Your Breath at Ford Wyoming Center
Ford Wyoming Center Casper, WY
Apr 23
Breaking Benjamin, Daughtry, and Catch Your Breath at Baxter Arena
Baxter Arena Omaha, NE
Apr 24
Breaking Benjamin, Daughtry, and Catch Your Breath at Black Oak Amphitheater
Black Oak Amphitheater Lampe, MO
May 9
to
May 12
Welcome to Rockville at Daytona International Speedway
Daytona International Speedway Daytona Beach, FL
May 16
to
May 19
Sonic Temple Arts & Music Festival at Historic Crew Stadium
Historic Crew Stadium Columbus, OH

For the most up-to-date information, follow Breaking Benjamin on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Breaking Benjamin's Zumic artist page.

artists
Breaking Benjamin
genres
Alt Rock Grunge Hard Rock Metal Rock
image for artist Breaking Benjamin
Breaking Benjamin
