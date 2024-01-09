Breaking Benjamin Add 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Breaking Benjamin added 2024 tour dates to their schedule.

The new concerts are scheduled in March and April at major venues across North America. The opening acts for the new dates will be Daughtry and Catch Your Breath. Breaking Benjamin also have festival performances at Welcome to Rockville and Sonic Temple.

Later this week, the band heads out on an unplugged tour across Virginia, Alabama, Tennessee, Arkansas, Texas, and Mississippi.

When do Breaking Benjamin 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as January 12. Presales for fan club members begin January 10. Live Nation, LN Mobile App., Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is SPOTLIGHT, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Breaking Benjamin All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow Breaking Benjamin on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Breaking Benjamin's Zumic artist page.