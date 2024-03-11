View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Breaking Benjamin and Staind Share 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Big shows with Daughtry and Lakeview
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published March 11, 2024

Hard rockers Breaking Benjamin and Staind announced co-headlining 2024 tour dates. The concerts will also feature Daughtry and / or Lakeview as opening acts on select dates.

The shows are planned at major outdoor venues across North America in September and October. Later this month, Breaking Benjamin head out on a North American arena tour with Daughtry and Catch Your Breath. In the coming months, Staind have headlining shows and festival performances in the USA.

When do Breaking Benjamin and Staind 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as March 15. Presales for Citi cardmembers and Artist begin March 12. Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., Blabbermouth, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is STAIND24. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is KEY, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Breaking Benjamin Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Sep 19
Breaking Benjamin, Staind, Daughtry, and Lakeview at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater Wantagh, NY

Breaking Benjamin All Tour Dates and Tickets

Mar 21
Breaking Benjamin, Daughtry, and Catch Your Breath at Wind Creek Event Center
Wind Creek Event Center Bethlehem, PA
Mar 22
Breaking Benjamin, Daughtry, and Catch Your Breath at Hard Rock Live At Etess Arena
Hard Rock Live At Etess Arena Atlantic City, NJ
Mar 24
Breaking Benjamin, Daughtry, and Catch Your Breath at 1st SUMMIT ARENA at Cambria County War Memorial
1st SUMMIT ARENA at Cambria County War Memorial Johnstown, PA
Mar 26
Breaking Benjamin, Daughtry, and Catch Your Breath at Erie Insurance Arena
Erie Insurance Arena Erie, PA
Mar 27
Breaking Benjamin, Daughtry, and Catch Your Breath at OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino
OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino Niagara Falls, ON, Canada
Mar 29
Breaking Benjamin, Daughtry, and Catch Your Breath at Peoria Civic Center
Peoria Civic Center Peoria, IL
Mar 30
Breaking Benjamin, Daughtry, and Catch Your Breath at Wings Event Center
Wings Event Center Kalamazoo, MI
Apr 2
Breaking Benjamin, Daughtry, and Catch Your Breath at La Crosse Center
La Crosse Center La Crosse, WI
Apr 3
Breaking Benjamin, Daughtry, and Catch Your Breath at The Sylvee
The Sylvee Madison, WI
Apr 5
Breaking Benjamin, Daughtry, and Catch Your Breath at Alliant Energy PowerHouse
Alliant Energy PowerHouse Cedar Rapids, IA
Apr 6
Breaking Benjamin, Daughtry, and Catch Your Breath at Vibrant Music Hall
Vibrant Music Hall Waukee, IA
Apr 9
Breaking Benjamin, Daughtry, and Catch Your Breath at Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center
Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center Mankato, MN
Apr 10
Breaking Benjamin, Daughtry, and Catch Your Breath at AMSOIL Arena
AMSOIL Arena Duluth, MN
Apr 12
Breaking Benjamin, Daughtry, and Catch Your Breath at Denny Sanford Premier Center
Denny Sanford Premier Center Sioux Falls, SD
Apr 13
Breaking Benjamin, Daughtry, and Catch Your Breath at Summit Arena @ Monument
Summit Arena @ Monument Rapid City, SD
Apr 16
Breaking Benjamin, Daughtry, and Catch Your Breath at Adams Event Center
Adams Event Center Missoula, MT
Apr 17
Breaking Benjamin, Daughtry, and Catch Your Breath at Mountain America Center
Mountain America Center Idaho Falls, ID
Apr 19
Breaking Benjamin, Daughtry, and Catch Your Breath at MetraPark Montana Pavilion
MetraPark Montana Pavilion Billings, MT
Apr 20
Breaking Benjamin, Daughtry, and Catch Your Breath at Ford Wyoming Center
Ford Wyoming Center Casper, WY
Apr 23
Breaking Benjamin, Daughtry, and Catch Your Breath at Baxter Arena
Baxter Arena Omaha, NE
Apr 24
Breaking Benjamin, Daughtry, and Catch Your Breath at Black Oak Amphitheater
Black Oak Amphitheater Lampe, MO
May 9
to
May 12
Welcome to Rockville at Daytona International Speedway
Daytona International Speedway Daytona Beach, FL
May 13
Breaking Benjamin, Daughtry, and Keith Wallen at Dothan Civic Center
Dothan Civic Center Dothan, AL
May 15
Breaking Benjamin, Daughtry, and Keith Wallen at F&M Bank Arena
F&M Bank Arena Clarksville, TN
May 16
Breaking Benjamin, Daughtry, and Keith Wallen at Freedom Hall Civic Center
Freedom Hall Civic Center Johnson City, TN
May 16
to
May 19
Sonic Temple Arts & Music Festival at Historic Crew Stadium
Historic Crew Stadium Columbus, OH
Jul 19
to
Jul 21
Inkcarceration at Ohio State Reformatory
Ohio State Reformatory Mansfield, OH
Jul 20
Breaking Benjamin at York State Fair
York State Fair York, PA
Sep 10
Breaking Benjamin, Staind, and Lakeview at Post Gazette Pavilion At Star Lake
Post Gazette Pavilion At Star Lake Burgettstown, PA
Sep 11
Breaking Benjamin, Staind, Daughtry, and Lakeview at Pine Knob Music Theatre
Pine Knob Music Theatre Detroit, MI
Sep 13
Breaking Benjamin, Staind, Daughtry, and Lakeview at Ruoff Music Center
Ruoff Music Center Noblesville, IN
Sep 14
Breaking Benjamin, Staind, Daughtry, and Lakeview at Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre Tinley Park, IL
Sep 18
Breaking Benjamin, Staind, Daughtry, and Lakeview at BankNH Pavilion
BankNH Pavilion Gilford, NH
Sep 19
Breaking Benjamin, Staind, Daughtry, and Lakeview at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater Wantagh, NY
Sep 21
Breaking Benjamin, Staind, Daughtry, and Lakeview at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek Raleigh, NC
Sep 22
Breaking Benjamin, Staind, Daughtry, and Lakeview at PNC Music Pavilion
PNC Music Pavilion Charlotte, NC
Sep 26
Breaking Benjamin, Staind, Daughtry, and Lakeview at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre (formerly Coral Sky, Cruzan, Perfect Vodka)
iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre (formerly Coral Sky, Cruzan, Perfect Vodka) West Palm Beach, FL
Sep 26
to
Sep 29
Louder Than Life Festival at Freedom Hall At Kentucky State Fair
Freedom Hall At Kentucky State Fair Louisville, KY
Sep 28
Breaking Benjamin, Staind, Daughtry, and Lakeview at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Ameris Bank Amphitheatre Alpharetta, GA
Oct 1
Breaking Benjamin, Staind, Daughtry, and Lakeview at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Maryland Heights, MO
Oct 3
Breaking Benjamin, Staind, Daughtry, and Lakeview at The Junkyard
The Junkyard Denver, CO
Oct 5
Breaking Benjamin, Staind, Daughtry, and Lakeview at Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre
Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre West Valley City, UT
Oct 6
Breaking Benjamin, Staind, Daughtry, and Lakeview at Outdoor Amphitheater At Ford Idaho Center
Outdoor Amphitheater At Ford Idaho Center Nampa, ID
Oct 8
Breaking Benjamin, Staind, Daughtry, and Lakeview at White River Amphitheatre
White River Amphitheatre Auburn, WA
Oct 9
Breaking Benjamin, Staind, Daughtry, and Lakeview at Moda Center
Moda Center Portland, OR
Oct 10
to
Oct 13
Aftershock Festival at Discovery Park
Discovery Park Sacramento, CA
Oct 13
Breaking Benjamin, Staind, Daughtry, and Lakeview at Honda Center
Honda Center Anaheim, CA
Oct 15
Breaking Benjamin, Staind, Daughtry, and Lakeview at Bakkt Theater
Bakkt Theater Las Vegas, NV
Oct 18
Breaking Benjamin, Staind, Daughtry, and Lakeview at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre Phoenix, AZ
Oct 19
Breaking Benjamin, Staind, Daughtry, and Lakeview at Isleta Amphitheater
Isleta Amphitheater Albuquerque, NM
Oct 22
Breaking Benjamin, Staind, Daughtry, and Lakeview at Dos Equis Pavilion
Dos Equis Pavilion Dallas, TX
Oct 24
Breaking Benjamin, Staind, Daughtry, and Lakeview at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion The Woodlands, TX
Oct 25
Breaking Benjamin, Staind, Daughtry, and Lakeview at Germania Insurance Amphitheater
Germania Insurance Amphitheater Del Valle, TX

For the most up-to-date information, follow Breaking Benjamin and Staind on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out the Breaking Benjamin and Staind Zumic artist pages.

1
479
artists
Breaking Benjamin
genres
Alt Metal Alt Rock Grunge Hard Rock Nu Metal Post-Grunge
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Breaking Benjamin
Breaking Benjamin
Sep
19
Breaking Benjamin, Staind, Daughtry, and Lakeview
Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater Wantagh, NY
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article Breaking Benjamin Add 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
February 22, 2024
Breaking Benjamin Add 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-S...
Tickets Alt Rock Grunge Hard Rock Metal Rock Breaking Benjamin
1
1689
image for article Breaking Benjamin Extend 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
February 14, 2023
Breaking Benjamin Extend 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & O...
Tickets Alt Rock Grunge Hard Rock Metal Rock Breaking Benjamin
2
1197
image for article Alice in Chains & Breaking Benjamin Set 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
March 8, 2022
Alice in Chains & Breaking Benjamin Set 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket P...
Tickets Alt Metal Grunge Rock Alice in Chains Breaking Benjamin
2
2851
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart