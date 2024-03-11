Breaking Benjamin and Staind Share 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Hard rockers Breaking Benjamin and Staind announced co-headlining 2024 tour dates. The concerts will also feature Daughtry and / or Lakeview as opening acts on select dates.

The shows are planned at major outdoor venues across North America in September and October. Later this month, Breaking Benjamin head out on a North American arena tour with Daughtry and Catch Your Breath. In the coming months, Staind have headlining shows and festival performances in the USA.

When do Breaking Benjamin and Staind 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as March 15. Presales for Citi cardmembers and Artist begin March 12. Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., Blabbermouth, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is STAIND24. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is KEY, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Breaking Benjamin and Staind on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

