Breaking Benjamin and Staind Share 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Hard rockers Breaking Benjamin and Staind announced co-headlining 2024 tour dates. The concerts will also feature Daughtry and / or Lakeview as opening acts on select dates.
The shows are planned at major outdoor venues across North America in September and October. Later this month, Breaking Benjamin head out on a North American arena tour with Daughtry and Catch Your Breath. In the coming months, Staind have headlining shows and festival performances in the USA.
When do Breaking Benjamin and Staind 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as March 15. Presales for Citi cardmembers and Artist begin March 12. Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., Blabbermouth, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
The Artist presale password is STAIND24. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is KEY, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
Breaking Benjamin Tour Dates and Tickets Near You
Sep 19
Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Wantagh, NY
Breaking Benjamin All Tour Dates and Tickets
Mar 21
Wind Creek Event Center
Bethlehem, PA
Mar 22
Hard Rock Live At Etess Arena
Atlantic City, NJ
Mar 24
1st SUMMIT ARENA at Cambria County War Memorial
Johnstown, PA
Mar 26
Erie Insurance Arena
Erie, PA
Mar 27
OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino
Niagara Falls, ON, Canada
Mar 29
Peoria Civic Center
Peoria, IL
Mar 30
Wings Event Center
Kalamazoo, MI
Apr 2
La Crosse Center
La Crosse, WI
Apr 5
Alliant Energy PowerHouse
Cedar Rapids, IA
Apr 6
Vibrant Music Hall
Waukee, IA
Apr 9
Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center
Mankato, MN
Apr 12
Denny Sanford Premier Center
Sioux Falls, SD
Apr 13
Summit Arena @ Monument
Rapid City, SD
Apr 16
Adams Event Center
Missoula, MT
Apr 17
Mountain America Center
Idaho Falls, ID
Apr 19
MetraPark Montana Pavilion
Billings, MT
Apr 20
Ford Wyoming Center
Casper, WY
Apr 24
Black Oak Amphitheater
Lampe, MO
May 9
to
May 12
Daytona International Speedway
Daytona Beach, FL
May 13
Dothan Civic Center
Dothan, AL
May 15
F&M Bank Arena
Clarksville, TN
May 16
Freedom Hall Civic Center
Johnson City, TN
May 16
to
May 19
Historic Crew Stadium
Columbus, OH
Jul 19
to
Jul 21
Ohio State Reformatory
Mansfield, OH
Sep 10
Post Gazette Pavilion At Star Lake
Burgettstown, PA
Sep 11
Pine Knob Music Theatre
Detroit, MI
Sep 13
Ruoff Music Center
Noblesville, IN
Sep 14
Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
Tinley Park, IL
Sep 18
BankNH Pavilion
Gilford, NH
Sep 19
Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Wantagh, NY
Sep 21
Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Raleigh, NC
Sep 22
PNC Music Pavilion
Charlotte, NC
Sep 26
iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre (formerly Coral Sky, Cruzan, Perfect Vodka)
West Palm Beach, FL
Sep 26
to
Sep 29
Freedom Hall At Kentucky State Fair
Louisville, KY
Sep 28
Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Alpharetta, GA
Oct 1
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Maryland Heights, MO
Oct 5
Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre
West Valley City, UT
Oct 6
Outdoor Amphitheater At Ford Idaho Center
Nampa, ID
Oct 8
White River Amphitheatre
Auburn, WA
Oct 10
to
Oct 13
Discovery Park
Sacramento, CA
Oct 15
Bakkt Theater
Las Vegas, NV
Oct 18
Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
Phoenix, AZ
Oct 19
Isleta Amphitheater
Albuquerque, NM
Oct 22
Dos Equis Pavilion
Dallas, TX
Oct 24
The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
The Woodlands, TX
Oct 25
Germania Insurance Amphitheater
Del Valle, TX
For the most up-to-date information, follow Breaking Benjamin and Staind on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.
