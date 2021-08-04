View all results for 'alt'
Breaking Benjamin Share 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Rocking this September with Papa Roach & Memphis May Fire
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published August 4, 2021

Breaking Benjamin are looking forward to rocking out in front of live audiences once again as the band has announced a handful of 2021 tour dates.

The newly announced concerts will make stops at large-scale American venues mainly along the East Coast this September. The opening acts on select dates will be Papa Roach and/or Memphis May Fire. Breaking Benjamin will also perform at this year's Blue Ridge Rock festival in Virginia.

When do Breaking Benjamin 2021 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as August 6. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages and fan club members. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is DANCE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Breaking Benjamin Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Breaking Benjamin All Tour Dates and Tickets

Sep 9
to
Sep 12
Blue Ridge Rock Fest
Blue Ridge Rock Fest at Blue Ridge Amphitheater
Blue Ridge Amphitheater Danville, VA
Sep 14
Breaking Benjamin, Papa Roach, and Memphis May Fire
Breaking Benjamin, Papa Roach, and Memphis May Fire at EXPRESS LIVE!
EXPRESS LIVE! Columbus, OH
Sep 15
Breaking Benjamin, Papa Roach, and Memphis May Fire
Breaking Benjamin, Papa Roach, and Memphis May Fire at Huntington Center
Huntington Center Toledo, OH
Sep 17
Breaking Benjamin, Papa Roach, and Memphis May Fire
Breaking Benjamin, Papa Roach, and Memphis May Fire at Mohegan Sun Arena
Mohegan Sun Arena Uncasville, CT
Sep 18
Breaking Benjamin, Papa Roach, and Memphis May Fire
Breaking Benjamin, Papa Roach, and Memphis May Fire at The Pavilion at Montage Mountain
The Pavilion at Montage Mountain Scranton, PA
Sep 21
Breaking Benjamin, Papa Roach, and Memphis May Fire
Breaking Benjamin, Papa Roach, and Memphis May Fire at Covelli Centre
Covelli Centre Youngstown, OH
Sep 22
Breaking Benjamin, Papa Roach, and Memphis May Fire
Breaking Benjamin, Papa Roach, and Memphis May Fire at Mountain Health Arena
Mountain Health Arena Huntington, WV

We recommend following Breaking Benjamin on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Breaking Benjamin's Zumic artist page.

artists
Breaking Benjamin
genres
Alt Rock Grunge Hard Rock Metal Rock
image for artist Breaking Benjamin
Breaking Benjamin
Sep
11
Breaking Benjamin and Memphis May Fire
The Wellmont Theater Montclair, NJ
