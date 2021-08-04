Breaking Benjamin Share 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Breaking Benjamin are looking forward to rocking out in front of live audiences once again as the band has announced a handful of 2021 tour dates.

The newly announced concerts will make stops at large-scale American venues mainly along the East Coast this September. The opening acts on select dates will be Papa Roach and/or Memphis May Fire. Breaking Benjamin will also perform at this year's Blue Ridge Rock festival in Virginia.

When do Breaking Benjamin 2021 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as August 6. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages and fan club members. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is DANCE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Breaking Benjamin All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following Breaking Benjamin on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Breaking Benjamin's Zumic artist page.