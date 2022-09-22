View all results for 'alt'
Breland Adds 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Headlining shows, opening for Russell Dickerson
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published September 22, 2022

Versatile up-and-coming country artist Breland has added 2022 tour dates, billed as Here For It.

Daniel Breland and his band are scheduled for a couple of festival performances, then touring the UK opening for Russell Dickerson and headlining a show in London. The newly planned shows are set at intimate American venues in November and December.

When do Breland 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as September 23. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages, Citi cardholders and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Oct 5
Grand Ole Opry
Grand Ole Opry at Grand Ole Opry House
Grand Ole Opry House Nashville, TN
Oct 11
Russell Dickerson and Breland
Russell Dickerson and Breland at Thekla
Thekla Bristol, England, United Kingdom
Oct 12
Russell Dickerson and Breland
Russell Dickerson and Breland at Electric Ballroom
Electric Ballroom London, England, United Kingdom
Oct 14
Russell Dickerson and Breland
Russell Dickerson and Breland at Saint Lukes Glasgow
Saint Lukes Glasgow Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Oct 15
Russell Dickerson and Breland
Russell Dickerson and Breland at Manchester Academy
Manchester Academy Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Oct 16
Russell Dickerson and Breland
Russell Dickerson and Breland at Empire Music Hall
Empire Music Hall Belfast, Northern Ireland, United Kingdom
Oct 18
Russell Dickerson and Breland
Russell Dickerson and Breland at O2 Institute Birmingham
O2 Institute Birmingham Birmingham, England, United Kingdom
Oct 19
Russell Dickerson and Breland
Russell Dickerson and Breland at Rescue Rooms
Rescue Rooms Nottingham, England, United Kingdom
Oct 21
Breland
Breland at The Garage
The Garage London, England, United Kingdom
Nov 16
Breland
Breland at Brick Street Bar
Brick Street Bar Oxford, OH
Nov 17
Breland
Breland at The Vine at Del Lago Resort and Casino
The Vine at Del Lago Resort and Casino Waterloo, NY
Nov 18
Breland
Breland at Mercury Lounge - NY
Mercury Lounge - NY New York, NY
Nov 19
Breland
Breland at Wally's Pub
Wally's Pub Hampton, NH
Nov 30
Breland
Breland at The National - VA
The National - VA Richmond, VA
Dec 1
Breland
Breland at The Norva
The Norva Norfolk, VA
Dec 2
Breland
Breland at Union Stage
Union Stage Washington, DC
Dec 3
Breland
Breland at The Foundry Philadelphia
The Foundry Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA
Apr 28
to
Apr 30
Stagecoach Music Festival
Stagecoach Music Festival at Empire Polo Club
Empire Polo Club Indio, CA

We recommend following Breland on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

Earlier this month, Breland released a new album titled Cross Country. For more, check out Breland's Zumic artist page.

