Breland Adds 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Versatile up-and-coming country artist Breland has added 2022 tour dates, billed as Here For It.

Daniel Breland and his band are scheduled for a couple of festival performances, then touring the UK opening for Russell Dickerson and headlining a show in London. The newly planned shows are set at intimate American venues in November and December.

When do Breland 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as September 23. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages, Citi cardholders and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Earlier this month, Breland released a new album titled Cross Country. For more, check out Breland's Zumic artist page.