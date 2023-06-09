View all results for 'alt'
Brent Cobb Adds 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Headlining shows; with Luke Combs
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published June 9, 2023

Country artist Brent Cobb has added 2023 tour dates in conjunction with his upcoming album, Southern Star. The LP is scheduled for release on September 22.

The newly planned headlining shows are set from August into December at North American venues coast to coast. Later this month, Brent will head out on tour opening for Luke Combs and Whiskey Myers.

When do Brent Cobb 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as June 15. Presales for Artist, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio begin June 13. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is DISCO, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Brent Cobb Tour Dates and Tickets

Nov 7
Brent Cobb at Bowery Ballroom
Bowery Ballroom New York, NY

Brent Cobb All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jun 10
Luke Combs, Riley Green, Lainey Wilson, Flatland Cavalry, and Brent Cobb at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium
GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium Kansas City, MO
Jun 15
Whiskey Myers, Brent Cobb, and The Record Company at Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Red Rocks Amphitheatre Morrison, CO
Jun 17
Luke Combs, Riley Green, Lainey Wilson, Flatland Cavalry, and Brent Cobb at Busch Stadium
Busch Stadium St. Louis, MO
Jul 7
Luke Combs, Lainey Wilson, Gary Allan, and Brent Cobb at Raymond James Stadium
Raymond James Stadium Tampa, FL
Jul 8
Luke Combs, Riley Green, Lainey Wilson, Flatland Cavalry, and Brent Cobb at Raymond James Stadium
Raymond James Stadium Tampa, FL
Jul 14
Luke Combs, Turnpike Troubadours, Gary Allan, and Brent Cobb at Bank Of America Stadium
Bank Of America Stadium Charlotte, NC
Jul 15
Luke Combs, Riley Green, Lainey Wilson, Flatland Cavalry, and Brent Cobb at Bank Of America Stadium
Bank Of America Stadium Charlotte, NC
Jul 20
Whiskey Myers, Brent Cobb, and Matt Koziol at Lauridsen Amphitheater at Water Works Park
Lauridsen Amphitheater at Water Works Park Des Moines, IA
Jul 21
Whiskey Myers, Brent Cobb, and Matt Koziol at BMO Harris Pavilion
BMO Harris Pavilion Milwaukee, WI
Jul 22
Luke Combs, Riley Green, Lainey Wilson, Flatland Cavalry, and Brent Cobb at Gillette Stadium
Gillette Stadium Foxborough, MA
Jul 23
Whiskey Myers and Brent Cobb at AMSOIL Arena
AMSOIL Arena Duluth, MN
Jul 25
Whiskey Myers, Brent Cobb, and Matt Koziol at Alerus Center
Alerus Center Grand Forks, ND
Jul 28
Luke Combs, Turnpike Troubadours, Old Crow Medicine Show, and Brent Cobb at Lincoln Financial Field
Lincoln Financial Field Philadelphia, PA
Jul 29
Luke Combs, Riley Green, Lainey Wilson, Flatland Cavalry, and Brent Cobb at Lincoln Financial Field
Lincoln Financial Field Philadelphia, PA
Aug 17
Brent Cobb at Georgia Theatre
Georgia Theatre Athens, Georgia
Aug 18
Brent Cobb at Lincoln Theatre Raleigh
Lincoln Theatre Raleigh Raleigh, NC
Sep 28
Brent Cobb at Last Concert Cafe
Last Concert Cafe Houston, TX
Sep 29
Brent Cobb at The Parish
The Parish Austin, TX
Sep 30
Brent Cobb at The Studio at the Factory
The Studio at the Factory Dallas, TX
Oct 1
Brent Cobb at Tumbleroot Brewery & Distillery
Tumbleroot Brewery & Distillery Santa Fe, NM
Oct 3
Brent Cobb at Troubadour
Troubadour West Hollywood, CA
Oct 4
Brent Cobb at Great American Music Hall
Great American Music Hall San Francisco, CA
Oct 6
to
Oct 8
Rebels & Renegades at Monterey Fairgrounds
Monterey Fairgrounds Monterey, CA
Oct 8
Brent Cobb at Aladdin Theater
Aladdin Theater Portland, OR
Oct 9
Brent Cobb at Tractor Tavern
Tractor Tavern Seattle, WA
Oct 12
Brent Cobb at Lucky You Lounge
Lucky You Lounge Spokane, WA
Oct 15
Brent Cobb at Fox Theatre
Fox Theatre Boulder, CO
Oct 17
Brent Cobb at Waiting Room
Waiting Room Omaha, NE
Oct 18
Brent Cobb at Knuckleheads Saloon
Knuckleheads Saloon Kansas City, MO
Oct 20
Brent Cobb at Off Broadway
Off Broadway St. Louis, MO
Oct 21
Brent Cobb at Windy Hill Farm & Preserve
Windy Hill Farm & Preserve Loudon, TN
Nov 2
Brent Cobb at Neighborhood Theatre
Neighborhood Theatre Charlotte, NC
Nov 3
Brent Cobb at Jefferson Theater
Jefferson Theater Charlottesville, VA
Nov 5
Brent Cobb at The Hamilton
The Hamilton Washington, DC
Nov 6
Brent Cobb at The Sinclair Music Hall
The Sinclair Music Hall Cambridge, MA
Nov 7
Brent Cobb at Bowery Ballroom
Bowery Ballroom New York, NY
Nov 8
Brent Cobb at The Ardmore Music Hall
The Ardmore Music Hall Ardmore, PA
Nov 10
Brent Cobb at Thunderbird Café & Music Hall
Thunderbird Café & Music Hall Pittsburgh, PA
Nov 11
Brent Cobb at District 142
District 142 Wyandotte, MI
Nov 12
Brent Cobb at Horseshoe Tavern
Horseshoe Tavern Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Nov 15
Brent Cobb at Saturn
Saturn Birmingham, AL
Nov 16
Brent Cobb at The Barrelhouse Ballroom
The Barrelhouse Ballroom Chattanooga, TN
Nov 17
Brent Cobb at Terminal West
Terminal West Atlanta, GA
Nov 18
Brent Cobb at Hargray Capitol Theatre
Hargray Capitol Theatre Macon, GA
Nov 30
Brent Cobb at The Burl
The Burl Lexington, KY
Dec 1
Brent Cobb at Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville
Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville Nashville, TN

For the most up-to-date information, follow Brent Cobb on social media and sign up for the email mailing list, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Brent Cobb's Zumic artist page.

Painting by Suzie Leiber, artwork by Belhum Designs
artists
Brent Cobb
genres
Americana Country outlaw country Singer-Songwriter Southern Rock
image for artist Brent Cobb
Brent Cobb
Nov
7
Brent Cobb
Bowery Ballroom New York, NY
