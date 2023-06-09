Brent Cobb Adds 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Country artist Brent Cobb has added 2023 tour dates in conjunction with his upcoming album, Southern Star. The LP is scheduled for release on September 22.

The newly planned headlining shows are set from August into December at North American venues coast to coast. Later this month, Brent will head out on tour opening for Luke Combs and Whiskey Myers.

When do Brent Cobb 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as June 15. Presales for Artist, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio begin June 13. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is DISCO, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Brent Cobb on social media and sign up for the email mailing list, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Brent Cobb's Zumic artist page.