Brent Cobb Adds 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Country artist Brent Cobb has added 2023 tour dates in conjunction with his upcoming album, Southern Star. The LP is scheduled for release on September 22.
The newly planned headlining shows are set from August into December at North American venues coast to coast. Later this month, Brent will head out on tour opening for Luke Combs and Whiskey Myers.
When do Brent Cobb 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as June 15. Presales for Artist, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio begin June 13. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
The Live Nation presale password is DISCO, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
Brent Cobb Tour Dates and Tickets Near You
Nov 7
Bowery Ballroom
New York, NY
Brent Cobb All Tour Dates and Tickets
Jun 10
GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium
Kansas City, MO
Jun 15
Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Morrison, CO
Jun 17
Busch Stadium
St. Louis, MO
Jul 7
Raymond James Stadium
Tampa, FL
Jul 8
Raymond James Stadium
Tampa, FL
Jul 14
Bank Of America Stadium
Charlotte, NC
Jul 15
Bank Of America Stadium
Charlotte, NC
Jul 20
Lauridsen Amphitheater at Water Works Park
Des Moines, IA
Jul 21
BMO Harris Pavilion
Milwaukee, WI
Jul 22
Gillette Stadium
Foxborough, MA
Jul 25
Alerus Center
Grand Forks, ND
Jul 28
Lincoln Financial Field
Philadelphia, PA
Jul 29
Lincoln Financial Field
Philadelphia, PA
Aug 17
Georgia Theatre
Athens, Georgia
Aug 18
Lincoln Theatre Raleigh
Raleigh, NC
Sep 28
Last Concert Cafe
Houston, TX
Sep 30
The Studio at the Factory
Dallas, TX
Oct 1
Tumbleroot Brewery & Distillery
Santa Fe, NM
Oct 3
Troubadour
West Hollywood, CA
Oct 4
Great American Music Hall
San Francisco, CA
Oct 6
to
Oct 8
Monterey Fairgrounds
Monterey, CA
Oct 8
Aladdin Theater
Portland, OR
Oct 9
Tractor Tavern
Seattle, WA
Oct 12
Lucky You Lounge
Spokane, WA
Oct 18
Knuckleheads Saloon
Kansas City, MO
Oct 20
Off Broadway
St. Louis, MO
Oct 21
Windy Hill Farm & Preserve
Loudon, TN
Nov 2
Neighborhood Theatre
Charlotte, NC
Nov 3
Jefferson Theater
Charlottesville, VA
Nov 5
The Hamilton
Washington, DC
Nov 6
The Sinclair Music Hall
Cambridge, MA
Nov 7
Bowery Ballroom
New York, NY
Nov 8
The Ardmore Music Hall
Ardmore, PA
Nov 10
Thunderbird Café & Music Hall
Pittsburgh, PA
Nov 11
District 142
Wyandotte, MI
Nov 12
Horseshoe Tavern
Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Nov 16
The Barrelhouse Ballroom
Chattanooga, TN
Nov 17
Terminal West
Atlanta, GA
Nov 18
Hargray Capitol Theatre
Macon, GA
Dec 1
Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville
Nashville, TN
For the most up-to-date information, follow Brent Cobb on social media and sign up for the email mailing list, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.
