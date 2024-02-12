View all results for 'alt'
Bret Michaels Adds 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Headlining shows, festivals, Parti-Gras 2.0
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published February 12, 2024

Bret Michaels added 2024 tour dates this week. Billed as Parti-Gras 2.0, six new North American shows are planned at major venues in July and August.

The Poison frontman will be joined by some very special artists on stage including Dee Snider, Don Felder, Chris Janson, and Lou Gramm. According to a post on Bret's website, "Michaels will be belting out all of his Poison hits and be joined by some of his closest friends for an unforgettable blend of chart-toppers."

After a performance on board the Rock Legends Cruise XI later this month, Bret has headlining shows and festival sets scheduled into September.

When do Bret Michaels 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as February 16. Presales for Bret Michaels fan and Citi cardmembers begin February 13. Artist, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Bret Michaels fan presale password is PARTY. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is ENERGY, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Bret Michaels Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Bret Michaels All Tour Dates and Tickets

Feb 22
to
Feb 26
Rock Legends Cruise XI at Port Miami
Port Miami Miami, FL
Mar 1
Bret Michaels, Mark McGrath, Steve Augeri, and Lita Ford at Thunder Valley Casino Resort
Thunder Valley Casino Resort Lincoln, CA
Mar 7
Bret Michaels at Prairie Band Casino & Resort
Prairie Band Casino & Resort Mayetta, KS
Mar 16
Bret Michaels and Edwin McCain at Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas
Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas Las Vegas, NV
Apr 5
to
Apr 7
Tortuga Music Festival at Tortuga
Tortuga Fort Lauderdale, FL
May 4
to
May 5
M3 Rock Festival at Merriweather Post Pavilion
Merriweather Post Pavilion Columbia, MD
Jun 20
to
Jun 23
Barefoot Country Music Fest at Wildwood Beach
Wildwood Beach Wildwood, NJ
Jul 12
Bret Michaels at Ruoff Music Center
Ruoff Music Center Noblesville, IN
Jul 13
Bret Michaels at Post Gazette Pavilion At Star Lake
Post Gazette Pavilion At Star Lake Burgettstown, PA
Aug 3
Bret Michaels at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Ameris Bank Amphitheatre Alpharetta, GA
Aug 23
Bret Michaels at Pine Knob Music Theatre
Pine Knob Music Theatre Detroit, MI
Aug 30
Bret Michaels at PNC Bank Arts Center
PNC Bank Arts Center Holmdel, NJ
Aug 31
Bret Michaels at BankNH Pavilion
BankNH Pavilion Gilford, NH
Sep 1
Bret Michaels, Warrant, and Firehouse at Maine Savings Amphitheater
Maine Savings Amphitheater Bangor, ME

For the most up-to-date information, follow Bret Michaels on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out the Bret Michaels Zumic artist page.

1
546
artists
Bret Michaels
genres
Blues Rock Classic Rock Country Rock Glam Metal Glam Rock Hard Rock
image for artist Bret Michaels
Bret Michaels
recommended music
