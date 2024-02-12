Bret Michaels Adds 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Bret Michaels added 2024 tour dates this week. Billed as Parti-Gras 2.0, six new North American shows are planned at major venues in July and August.

The Poison frontman will be joined by some very special artists on stage including Dee Snider, Don Felder, Chris Janson, and Lou Gramm. According to a post on Bret's website, "Michaels will be belting out all of his Poison hits and be joined by some of his closest friends for an unforgettable blend of chart-toppers."

After a performance on board the Rock Legends Cruise XI later this month, Bret has headlining shows and festival sets scheduled into September.

When do Bret Michaels 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as February 16. Presales for Bret Michaels fan and Citi cardmembers begin February 13. Artist, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Bret Michaels fan presale password is PARTY. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is ENERGY, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

