Brett Dennen Sets 2021-2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Up-and-coming folk-pop artist Brett Dennen is following his excellent new album, See The World, with 2021 and 2022 tours.
The "Comeback Kid (That's My Dog)" singer-songwriter-guitarist will do 30+ performances at intimate North American venues from coast to coast. The newly announced dates are set from October into March.
When do Brett Dennen 2021-2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
The general public on-sale begins as early as August 20. Presales for VIP packages, fan club members, and Citi cardholders begin August 17. Spotify and local venues / radio presales will follow.
For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
Brett Dennen Tour Dates and Tickets Near You
Feb 16
Bowery Ballroom
New York, NY
Feb 18
Fairfield Theatre Company
Fairfield, CT
Brett Dennen All Tour Dates and Tickets
Aug 22
Oxbow Riverstage
Napa, CA
Aug 25
Live After 5
Coeur d'Alene, ID
Sep 10
to
Sep 12
Redondo Beach, California
Redondo Beach, CA
Oct 14
Arcata Theatre Lounge
Arcata, CA
Oct 16
Crystal Bay Club Casino
Crystal Bay, NV
Oct 20
to
Oct 23
Cancelled
Seascape Resort
Miramar Beach, FL
Nov 11
Troubadour
West Hollywood, CA
Nov 12
Belly Up Tavern
Solana Beach, CA
Nov 13
Belly Up Tavern
Solana Beach, CA
Nov 14
Pappy & Harriet's Pioneertown Palace
Pioneertown, CA
Nov 18
Boulder Theater
Boulder, CO
Nov 19
Washington's Sports Bar & Grill
Fort Collins, CO
Nov 20
St. Francis Auditorium
Santa Fe, NM
Nov 21
Taos Center for the Arts
Taos, NM
Dec 3
Lobero Theatre
Santa Barbara, CA
Dec 4
Harold Miossi Hall at Christopher Cohan Performing Arts Center
San Luis Obispo, California
Dec 5
Felton Music Hall
Felton, CA
Jan 6
Tower Theatre - Bend
Bend, OR
Jan 8
Aladdin Theater
Portland, OR
Jan 9
Neptune Theatre
Seattle, WA
Feb 4
Egyptian Theatre - UT
Park City, UT
Feb 5
Egyptian Theatre - UT
Park City, UT
Feb 6
Egyptian Theatre - UT
Park City, UT
Feb 14
Rams Head On Stage
Annapolis, MD
Feb 16
Bowery Ballroom
New York, NY
Feb 17
Somerville Theatre
Somerville, MA
Feb 18
Fairfield Theatre Company
Fairfield, CT
Feb 19
The Ardmore Music Hall
Ardmore, PA
Feb 23
Brooklyn Arts Center
Wilmington, NC
Feb 25
Variety Playhouse
Atlanta, GA
Feb 26
The Basement East
Nashville, TN
Feb 28
Headliners Music Hall
Louisville, KY
Mar 2
Majestic Theatre - Madison
Madison, WI
Mar 5
The Vogue
Indianapolis, IN
May 12
to
May 15
Seascape Resort
Miramar Beach, FL
Aug 26
to
Aug 28
Martha's Vineyard Veterans Memorial Park
Tisbury, MA
We recommend following Brett Dennen on social media and signing up for his free newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.
Dennen's new album, appropriately titled See The World, is a bright and heartfelt LP with a classic run-time of 10 songs, 35 minutes. Highlights include the Petty-esque "See The World," the funky "Paul Newman Daytona Rolex," and the powerful political statement "Not A Free Country."
