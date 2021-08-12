View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Brett Dennen Sets 2021-2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Fall and spring 'See The World' concerts
Brad Bershad

by Brad Bershad

Published August 12, 2021

Up-and-coming folk-pop artist Brett Dennen is following his excellent new album, See The World, with 2021 and 2022 tours.

The "Comeback Kid (That's My Dog)" singer-songwriter-guitarist will do 30+ performances at intimate North American venues from coast to coast. The newly announced dates are set from October into March.

When do Brett Dennen 2021-2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as August 20. Presales for VIP packages, fan club members, and Citi cardholders begin August 17. Spotify and local venues / radio presales will follow.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Brett Dennen Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Feb 16
Brett Dennen
Brett Dennen at Bowery Ballroom
Bowery Ballroom New York, NY
Feb 18
Brett Dennen
Brett Dennen at Fairfield Theatre Company
Fairfield Theatre Company Fairfield, CT

Brett Dennen All Tour Dates and Tickets

Aug 22
Brett Dennen
Brett Dennen at Oxbow Riverstage
Oxbow Riverstage Napa, CA
Aug 25
Brett Dennen
Brett Dennen at Live After 5
Live After 5 Coeur d'Alene, ID
Sep 10
to
Sep 12
Beachlife Festival
Beachlife Festival at Redondo Beach, California
Redondo Beach, California Redondo Beach, CA
Oct 14
Brett Dennen
Brett Dennen at Arcata Theatre Lounge
Arcata Theatre Lounge Arcata, CA
Oct 16
Brett Dennen
Brett Dennen at Crystal Bay Club Casino
Crystal Bay Club Casino Crystal Bay, NV
Oct 20
to
Oct 23
Moon Crush 2021
Moon Crush 2021 at Seascape Resort
Cancelled
Seascape Resort Miramar Beach, FL
Nov 11
Brett Dennen
Brett Dennen at Troubadour
Troubadour West Hollywood, CA
Nov 12
Brett Dennen
Brett Dennen at Belly Up Tavern
Belly Up Tavern Solana Beach, CA
Nov 13
Brett Dennen
Brett Dennen at Belly Up Tavern
Belly Up Tavern Solana Beach, CA
Nov 14
Brett Dennen
Brett Dennen at Pappy & Harriet's Pioneertown Palace
Pappy & Harriet's Pioneertown Palace Pioneertown, CA
Nov 18
Brett Dennen
Brett Dennen at Boulder Theater
Boulder Theater Boulder, CO
Nov 19
Brett Dennen
Brett Dennen at Washington's Sports Bar & Grill
Washington's Sports Bar & Grill Fort Collins, CO
Nov 20
Brett Dennen
Brett Dennen at St. Francis Auditorium
St. Francis Auditorium Santa Fe, NM
Nov 21
Brett Dennen
Brett Dennen at Taos Center for the Arts
Taos Center for the Arts Taos, NM
Dec 3
Brett Dennen
Brett Dennen at Lobero Theatre
Lobero Theatre Santa Barbara, CA
Dec 4
Brett Dennen
Brett Dennen at Harold Miossi Hall at Christopher Cohan Performing Arts Center
Harold Miossi Hall at Christopher Cohan Performing Arts Center San Luis Obispo, California
Dec 5
Brett Dennen
Brett Dennen at Felton Music Hall
Felton Music Hall Felton, CA
Jan 6
Brett Dennen
Brett Dennen at Tower Theatre - Bend
Tower Theatre - Bend Bend, OR
Jan 8
Brett Dennen
Brett Dennen at Aladdin Theater
Aladdin Theater Portland, OR
Jan 9
Brett Dennen
Brett Dennen at Neptune Theatre
Neptune Theatre Seattle, WA
Feb 4
Brett Dennen
Brett Dennen at Egyptian Theatre - UT
Egyptian Theatre - UT Park City, UT
Feb 5
Brett Dennen
Brett Dennen at Egyptian Theatre - UT
Egyptian Theatre - UT Park City, UT
Feb 6
Brett Dennen
Brett Dennen at Egyptian Theatre - UT
Egyptian Theatre - UT Park City, UT
Feb 14
Brett Dennen
Brett Dennen at Rams Head On Stage
Rams Head On Stage Annapolis, MD
Feb 16
Brett Dennen
Brett Dennen at Bowery Ballroom
Bowery Ballroom New York, NY
Feb 17
Brett Dennen
Brett Dennen at Somerville Theatre
Somerville Theatre Somerville, MA
Feb 18
Brett Dennen
Brett Dennen at Fairfield Theatre Company
Fairfield Theatre Company Fairfield, CT
Feb 19
Brett Dennen
Brett Dennen at The Ardmore Music Hall
The Ardmore Music Hall Ardmore, PA
Feb 23
Brett Dennen
Brett Dennen at Brooklyn Arts Center
Brooklyn Arts Center Wilmington, NC
Feb 24
Brett Dennen
Brett Dennen at Grey Eagle
Grey Eagle Asheville, NC
Feb 25
Brett Dennen
Brett Dennen at Variety Playhouse
Variety Playhouse Atlanta, GA
Feb 26
Brett Dennen
Brett Dennen at The Basement East
The Basement East Nashville, TN
Feb 28
Brett Dennen
Brett Dennen at Headliners Music Hall
Headliners Music Hall Louisville, KY
Mar 2
Brett Dennen
Brett Dennen at Majestic Theatre - Madison
Majestic Theatre - Madison Madison, WI
Mar 4
Brett Dennen
Brett Dennen at Park West
Park West Chicago, IL
Mar 5
Brett Dennen
Brett Dennen at The Vogue
The Vogue Indianapolis, IN
May 12
to
May 15
Moon Crush
Moon Crush at Seascape Resort
Seascape Resort Miramar Beach, FL
Aug 26
to
Aug 28
Beach Road Weekend Festival
Beach Road Weekend Festival at Martha's Vineyard Veterans Memorial Park
Martha's Vineyard Veterans Memorial Park Tisbury, MA

We recommend following Brett Dennen on social media and signing up for his free newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

Dennen's new album, appropriately titled See The World, is a bright and heartfelt LP with a classic run-time of 10 songs, 35 minutes. Highlights include the Petty-esque "See The World," the funky "Paul Newman Daytona Rolex," and the powerful political statement "Not A Free Country."

For more, check out Brett Dennen's Zumic artist page.

2
130
artists
Brett Dennen
genres
Folk Singer-Songwriter
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Brett Dennen
Brett Dennen
Feb
16
Brett Dennen
Bowery Ballroom New York, NY
Feb
17
Brett Dennen
Fairfield Theatre Company Fairfield, CT
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article Jason Mraz Plans 2018 Tour Dates with Brett Dennen: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
February 12, 2018
Jason Mraz Plans 2018 Tour Dates with Brett Dennen: Ticket Presal...
Tickets Alt Rock Folk Pop Rock Reggae Singer-Songwriter Surf Rock Brett Dennen Jason Mraz
3
1954
image for article Brett Dennen Shares 2018 'Let's... Tour' Dates For North America and Europe
December 12, 2017
Brett Dennen Shares 2018 'Let's... Tour' Dates For North America ...
Tickets Folk Indie Folk Indie Pop Singer-Songwriter Brett Dennen Dean Lewis Europe United States
1
965
image for article The Avett Brothers Add Dates To Their 2016 Tour: Ticket Presale Code Info
December 2, 2015
The Avett Brothers Add Dates To Their 2016 Tour: Ticket Presale C...
Tickets Americana Bluegrass Folk Rock Indie Folk Brandi Carlile Brett Dennen The Avett Brothers The Milk Carton Kids
1
1224
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart