Brett Dennen Sets 2021-2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Up-and-coming folk-pop artist Brett Dennen is following his excellent new album, See The World, with 2021 and 2022 tours.

The "Comeback Kid (That's My Dog)" singer-songwriter-guitarist will do 30+ performances at intimate North American venues from coast to coast. The newly announced dates are set from October into March.

When do Brett Dennen 2021-2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as August 20. Presales for VIP packages, fan club members, and Citi cardholders begin August 17. Spotify and local venues / radio presales will follow.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Brett Dennen All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following Brett Dennen on social media and signing up for his free newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

Dennen's new album, appropriately titled See The World, is a bright and heartfelt LP with a classic run-time of 10 songs, 35 minutes. Highlights include the Petty-esque "See The World," the funky "Paul Newman Daytona Rolex," and the powerful political statement "Not A Free Country."

For more, check out Brett Dennen's Zumic artist page.