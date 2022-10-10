View all results for 'alt'
Brett Eldredge Adds 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Winter holiday concerts; Ryman residency
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published October 10, 2022

Brett Eldredge has added 2022 holiday winter tour dates, billed in conjunction with his 2016 jazzy Christmas album, Glow.

The newly planned shows are set in December at venues in America. The country-pop crooner has 14 Glow concerts scheduled in major cities such as Nashville, Cleveland, Indianapolis, St. Louis, Washington DC, Boston, New York City, Dallas, and Chicago. According to a description on the promo materials, fans can expect "an unforgettable night of Christmas classics." Previously, Brett announced a 3-show run at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium in November.

When do Brett Eldredge 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as October 14. Presales for Artist and Citi cardholders begin October 11. Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is PUMPKIN, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Brett Eldredge Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Brett Eldredge All Tour Dates and Tickets

Nov 25
Brett Eldredge
Brett Eldredge at Ryman Auditorium
Ryman Auditorium Nashville, TN
Nov 26
Brett Eldredge
Brett Eldredge at Ryman Auditorium
Ryman Auditorium Nashville, TN
Nov 27
Brett Eldredge
Brett Eldredge at Ryman Auditorium
Ryman Auditorium Nashville, TN
Dec 1
Brett Eldredge
Brett Eldredge at Connor Palace Theatre
Connor Palace Theatre Cleveland, OH
Dec 2
Brett Eldredge
Brett Eldredge at Old National Centre
Old National Centre Indianapolis, IN
Dec 3
Brett Eldredge
Brett Eldredge at Stifel Theatre
Stifel Theatre St. Louis, MO
Dec 6
Brett Eldredge
Brett Eldredge at DAR Constitution Hall
DAR Constitution Hall Washington, DC
Dec 9
Brett Eldredge
Brett Eldredge at Beacon Theatre
Beacon Theatre New York, NY
Dec 10
Brett Eldredge
Brett Eldredge at Beacon Theatre
Beacon Theatre New York, NY
Dec 13
Brett Eldredge
Brett Eldredge at Texas Trust CU Theatre at Grand Prairie
Texas Trust CU Theatre at Grand Prairie Grand Prairie, TX
Dec 15
Brett Eldredge
Brett Eldredge at The Chicago Theatre
The Chicago Theatre Chicago, IL
Dec 16
Brett Eldredge
Brett Eldredge at The Chicago Theatre
The Chicago Theatre Chicago, IL
Dec 20
Brett Eldredge
Brett Eldredge at Orpheum Theatre Boston
Orpheum Theatre Boston Boston, MA
Dec 21
Brett Eldredge
Brett Eldredge at Orpheum Theatre Boston
Orpheum Theatre Boston Boston, MA

We recommend following Brett Eldredge on social media and signing up for his free email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out the Brett Eldredge Zumic artist page.

