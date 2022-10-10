Brett Eldredge Adds 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Brett Eldredge has added 2022 holiday winter tour dates, billed in conjunction with his 2016 jazzy Christmas album, Glow.

The newly planned shows are set in December at venues in America. The country-pop crooner has 14 Glow concerts scheduled in major cities such as Nashville, Cleveland, Indianapolis, St. Louis, Washington DC, Boston, New York City, Dallas, and Chicago. According to a description on the promo materials, fans can expect "an unforgettable night of Christmas classics." Previously, Brett announced a 3-show run at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium in November.

When do Brett Eldredge 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as October 14. Presales for Artist and Citi cardholders begin October 11. Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is PUMPKIN, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

