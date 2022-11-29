Brett Young Extends 2022-2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

This week, country musician Brett Young added 2023 tour dates to his schedule.

Billed as 5 Tour 3, 2, 1, the newly planned shows are set at venues across America from March into May. The opening act for all the new dates will be Morgan Evans, with Ashley Cooke also appearing on select dates. Brett has four December performances remaining in 2022 and three concerts planned in Hawaii during February.

When do Brett Young 2022-2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as December 2. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages, Artist, Spotify, Live Nation, and LN Mobile App. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is HEADLINE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Brett Young All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following Brett Young on social media and signing up for his free email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue’'s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

Brett plans to release a new album on December 2 titled You Ain't Here To Kiss Me. For more, check out Brett Young's Zumic artist page.