Brett Young Extends 2022-2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

27 concerts across the USA
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published November 29, 2022

This week, country musician Brett Young added 2023 tour dates to his schedule.

Billed as 5 Tour 3, 2, 1, the newly planned shows are set at venues across America from March into May. The opening act for all the new dates will be Morgan Evans, with Ashley Cooke also appearing on select dates. Brett has four December performances remaining in 2022 and three concerts planned in Hawaii during February.

When do Brett Young 2022-2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as December 2. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages, Artist, Spotify, Live Nation, and LN Mobile App. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is HEADLINE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Brett Young All Tour Dates and Tickets

Dec 1
Brett Young
Brett Young at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Tampa
Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Tampa Tampa, FL
Dec 2
Brett Young
Brett Young at Hard Rock Live
Hard Rock Live Davie, FL
Dec 9
100.7 The Wolf's Hometown Holiday
100.7 The Wolf's Hometown Holiday at Showare Center
Showare Center Kent, WA
Dec 10
KSON's 6 Man Jam
KSON's 6 Man Jam at House of Blues San Diego
House of Blues San Diego San Diego, CA
Jan 19
Q'd Up!
Q'd Up! at Uptown Theater
Uptown Theater Kansas City, MO
Feb 3
Brett Young
Brett Young at Neal S. Blaisdell Center
Neal S. Blaisdell Center Honolulu, HI
Feb 5
Brett Young
Brett Young at Maui Arts & Cultural Center
Maui Arts & Cultural Center Kahului, HI
Feb 6
Brett Young
Brett Young at Kauaʻi War Memorial Convention Hall
Kauaʻi War Memorial Convention Hall Lihue, HI
Mar 30
Brett Young, Morgan Evans, and Ashley Cooke
Brett Young, Morgan Evans, and Ashley Cooke at KEMBA Live
KEMBA Live Columbus, OH
Mar 31
Brett Young, Morgan Evans, and Ashley Cooke
Brett Young, Morgan Evans, and Ashley Cooke at Stage AE
Stage AE Pittsburgh, PA
Apr 1
Brett Young, Morgan Evans, and Ashley Cooke
Brett Young, Morgan Evans, and Ashley Cooke at Agora Theatre
Agora Theatre Cleveland, OH
Apr 6
Brett Young, Morgan Evans, and Ashley Cooke
Brett Young, Morgan Evans, and Ashley Cooke at The Louisville Palace presented by Cricket Wireless
The Louisville Palace presented by Cricket Wireless Louisville, KY
Apr 7
Brett Young, Morgan Evans, and Ashley Cooke
Brett Young, Morgan Evans, and Ashley Cooke at Rosemont Theatre
Rosemont Theatre Rosemont, IL
Apr 8
Brett Young, Morgan Evans, and Ashley Cooke
Brett Young, Morgan Evans, and Ashley Cooke at Armory
Armory Minneapolis, MN
Apr 14
to
Apr 16
Tortuga Music Festival
Tortuga Music Festival at Tortuga
Tortuga Fort Lauderdale, FL
Apr 20
Brett Young, Morgan Evans, and Ashley Cooke
Brett Young, Morgan Evans, and Ashley Cooke at MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park
MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park Boston, MA
Apr 21
Brett Young, Morgan Evans, and Ashley Cooke
Brett Young, Morgan Evans, and Ashley Cooke at The Met Philadelphia
The Met Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA
Apr 22
Brett Young, Morgan Evans, and Ashley Cooke
Brett Young, Morgan Evans, and Ashley Cooke at The Fillmore Silver Spring
The Fillmore Silver Spring Silver Spring, MD
Apr 26
Brett Young
Brett Young at Elmwood Park Amphitheater
Elmwood Park Amphitheater Roanoke, VA
Apr 27
Brett Young, Morgan Evans, and Ashley Cooke
Brett Young, Morgan Evans, and Ashley Cooke at ExploreAsheville.com Arena at Harrah's Cherokee Center
ExploreAsheville.com Arena at Harrah's Cherokee Center Asheville, NC
Apr 28
Brett Young, Morgan Evans, and Ashley Cooke
Brett Young, Morgan Evans, and Ashley Cooke at Avondale Brewing Company
Avondale Brewing Company Birmingham, AL
Apr 29
Brett Young, Morgan Evans, and Ashley Cooke
Brett Young, Morgan Evans, and Ashley Cooke at Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium
Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium Chattanooga, TN
May 12
Brett Young, Morgan Evans, and Ashley Cooke
Brett Young, Morgan Evans, and Ashley Cooke at Town Toyota Center
Town Toyota Center Wenatchee, WA
May 13
Brett Young and Morgan Evans
Brett Young and Morgan Evans at KettleHouse Amphitheater
KettleHouse Amphitheater Bonner-West Riverside, MT
May 18
Brett Young, Morgan Evans, and Ashley Cooke
Brett Young, Morgan Evans, and Ashley Cooke at Hard Rock Live Sacramento
Hard Rock Live Sacramento Wheatland, CA
May 19
Brett Young, Morgan Evans, and Ashley Cooke
Brett Young, Morgan Evans, and Ashley Cooke at Santa Barbara Bowl
Santa Barbara Bowl Santa Barbara, CA
May 20
Brett Young, Morgan Evans, and Ashley Cooke
Brett Young, Morgan Evans, and Ashley Cooke at Greek Theatre
Greek Theatre Los Angeles, CA

We recommend following Brett Young on social media and signing up for his free email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue’'s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

Brett plans to release a new album on December 2 titled You Ain't Here To Kiss Me. For more, check out Brett Young's Zumic artist page.

